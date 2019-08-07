1st—$75,000, stk, 4YO up F&M, 2 1/16mi, hrdl., clear. Mrs. Ogden Phipps Stakes.
6 Market Alley (Foley);20.80;8.60;4.60
3 Down Royal (Dalton);;4.60;2.90
4 Bullet Star (Norris);;;3.80
$1 Exacta (6-3) paid $39.75. $0.10 Superfecta (6-3-4-2) paid $57.25. $0.50 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $120.12.
2nd—$42,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
1 Bears Mafia (Carmouche);4.70;3.10;2.70
7 Legion Storm (Saez);;3.60;2.90
5 Kazmandude (H.Hernandez);;;7.50
$1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $48.00. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $7.10.
$1 Quinella (1-7) paid $5.00. $0.10 Superfecta (1-7-5-3) paid $48.65. $0.50 Trifecta (1-7-5) paid $39.00.
3rd—$78,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f, tf., clear.
7 Crack Shot (J.Ortiz);11.80;5.80;3.50
3 Lead Guitar (I.Ortiz);;3.60;2.60
6 Qian B C (Rosario);;;2.70
$1 Pick 3 (6-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $188.75. $1 Consolation Pick 3
(6-1-10/11) 3 Correct Paid $32.25. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $15.10. $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $22.80. $0.10 Superfecta (7-3-6-5) paid $55.95. $0.50 Trifecta (7-3-6) paid $35.75.
4th—$70,000, cl, 3YO F, 1mi, tf., clear.
7 Connectivity (I.Ortiz);4.10;2.60;2.10
6 Decorated Ace (Lezcano);;2.80;2.20
8 Bronco Sally (Saez);;;3.10
$1 Pick 3 (1-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $32.00. $1 Daily Double (7-7) paid $13.40. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $4.20. $1 Quinella (6-7) paid $2.65. $0.10 Superfecta (7-6-8-4) paid $2.12. $0.50 Trifecta (7-6-8) paid $5.00.
5th—$78,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f, clear.
2 Thea's Theme (J.Ortiz);6.50;4.30;3.10
6 Critical Value (Alvarado);;9.90;6.40
1 Funnypointofview (Gaffalione);;;5.60
$1 Pick 3 (7-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $55.25. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $7.50. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $20.30. $0.10 Superfecta (2-6-1-5) paid $61.40. $0.50 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $88.62.
6th—$100,000, stk, 3YO, 5½f, tf., clear. Mahony Stakes.
7 Archidust (Castellano);4.40;3.40;3.00
4 Neverland Rock (Rosario);;7.20;4.30
10 Pyron (Santana);;;6.10
$0.50 Pick 5 (1-7-7-2-7) 5 Correct Paid $169.75. $0.50 Pick 4
(7-7-2-7) 4 Correct Paid $76.00. $1 Pick 3 (7-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $22.20. $0.50 Trifecta (7-4-10) paid $62.25. $0.10 Superfecta
(7-4-10-2) paid $47.05. $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $7.70. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $13.90.
7th—$52,000, cl, 3YO, 6½f, clear.
6 Hardcore Folklore (I.Ortiz);7.00;3.80;2.70
8 Quick Entry (Landeros);;4.60;3.70
3 Liam Lets Go (Saez);;;3.60
$1 Pick 3 (2-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $44.50. $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $10.80. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $16.10. $0.10 Superfecta (6-8-3-2) paid $57.25. $0.50 Trifecta (6-8-3) paid $38.62.
8th—$60,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f, showers.
9 Creative Style (Castellano);24.00;9.20;4.90
1 I'm Busy (J.Ortiz);;15.80;7.20
7 Crea's Bklyn Law (Lezcano);;;5.80
$1 Pick 3 (7-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $135.00. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $55.00. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $150.00. $0.10 Superfecta (9-1-7-8) paid $579.30. $0.50 Trifecta (9-1-7) paid $522.00.
9th—$101,200, stk, 3YO up, 11/8mi, showers. Evan Shipman Stakes.
2 Mr. Buff (J.Alvarado);3.20;2.60;2.40
4 Dynamax Prime (Franco);;5.80;3.80
8 Winston's Chance (N.Alvarado);;;9.40
$1 Pick 3 (6-9-2) 3 Correct Paid $103.00. $1 Grand Slam
(4/7/10-3/6/8-1/7/9-2) 4 Correct Paid $21.30. $1 Daily Double
(9-2) paid $28.25. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $8.30. $0.10 Superfecta
(2-4-8-3) paid $37.45. $0.50 Trifecta (2-4-8) paid $46.00.
10th—$48,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., showers.
3 Teletype (J.Ortiz);14.40;7.20;4.80
6 Shannon's Girl (Santana);;6.30;4.10
5 Bizness Beauty (I.Ortiz);;;6.70
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-6/7/8-6-9-2/9-3) 6 Correct Paid $621.70. $0.50 Pick 5 (6/7/8-6-9-2/9-3) 5 Correct Paid $644.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (6-9-2/9-3) 4 Correct Paid $263.25. $1 Pick 3 (9-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $126.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (9-2-12) 3 Correct Paid $21.00. $0.50 Trifecta (3-6-5) paid $155.75. $0.10 Superfecta (3-6-5-2) paid $219.90. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $40.75. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $10.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.