1ST RACE
9 True Muscle (A. Chartrand);6.70;3.30;2.30
3 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;6.50;3.50
1 No Recess (S. Gray);;;2.30
Off 12:06 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (9-3) Paid 40.00.
Trifecta (9-3-1) Paid 105.50.
Superfecta (9-3-1-4) Paid 23.08.
2ND RACE
5 Hypocrisy (M. Mc Givern);16.80;6.40;4.50
7 Franky Two Times (B. Crawford);;4.60;2.70
3 Ten Million (A. Chartrand);;;3.50
Off 12:24 Time 2:01.0
Exacta (5-7) Paid 85.00.
Trifecta (5-7-3) Paid 390.00.
Superfecta (5-7-3-2) Paid 80.85.
Daily Double (9-5) Paid 86.50.
3RD RACE
3 Alona (B. Dobson);3.20;2.50;2.10
4 Glencove Carter (S. Gray);;7.20;4.10
5 Lady Macbeth (P. Fluet);;;2.80
Off 12:42 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (3-4) Paid 22.20.
Trifecta (3-4-5) Paid 68.50.
Superfecta (3-4-5-1) Paid 8.65.
4TH RACE
4 Amazing Sevens (F. Coppola);7.50;3.70;2.60
2 Rose Run Speedster (B. Dobson);;2.90;2.30
3 Credit List (J. Devaux);;;2.60
Off 12:59 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (4-2) Paid 20.20.
Trifecta (4-2-3) Paid 57.50.
Superfecta (4-2-3-5) Paid 10.05.
5TH RACE
1 Fear (J. Devaux);3.90;2.50;2.10
5 Gigfy (G. Mattison);;4.70;2.20
3 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;;2.20
Off 1:17 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (1-5) Paid 12.80.
Trifecta (1-5-3) Paid 31.40.
Pick 3 (3-4-1) Paid 9.20.
Pick 5 (9-5-3-4-1) Paid 594.25.
Superfecta (1-5-3-4) Paid 5.15.
6TH RACE
6 Howdy Jane (F. Coppola);10.60;4.50;2.50
4 Dions Prayer (B. Crawford);;3.10;2.90
1 All Heart I Am (C. Huckabone);;;2.70
Off 1:38 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (6-4) Paid 30.60.
Trifecta (6-4-1) Paid 117.50.
Superfecta (6-4-1-8) Paid 49.20.
7TH RACE
6 Mugshots Bro (J. Devaux);3.10;2.50;2.10
5 Ulster (J. Randall);;2.90;2.80
2 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.40
Off 1:59 Time 1:55.1
Exacta (6-5) Paid 10.60.
Trifecta (6-5-2) Paid 25.00.
Superfecta (6-5-2-1) Paid 3.73.
8TH RACE
1 Grammy Winner (Randall);13.60;6.40;3.90
9 Ss Tys Aflyin (B. Dobson);;4.80;4.50
2 Twisted Pretzel (M. Beckwith);;;5.90
Off 2:16 Time 1:56.1
Exacta (1-9) Paid 74.00.
Trifecta (1-9-2) Paid 217.00.
Superfecta (1-9-2-4) Paid 86.35.
Pick 3 (6-6-1) Paid 49.75.
9TH RACE
4 Andi’s Unreal (S. Gray);35.40;20.60;7.00
7 Fluff Me Up (J. Randall);;30.80;12.80
6 Aplomb Hanover (J. Derue);;;10.60
Off 2:34 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (4-7) Paid 579.00.
Trifecta (4-7-6) Paid 2,542.00.
Superfecta (4-7-6-5) Paid 1,646.95.
10TH RACE
5 Full Of Pride (B. Dobson);3.70;2.50;2.10
2 Priest Man (S. Genois);;2.90;2.40
4 Victoria Swan (B. Aldrich Jr);;;2.80
Off 2:53 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (5-2) Paid 7.00.
Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid 20.40.
Superfecta (5-2-4-3) Paid 4.08.
11TH RACE
1 Elegant Son (B. Cross);9.40;3.90;2.80
6 Alpha D’urzy (B. Dobson);;3.80;2.40
4 Railee Workable (M. Beckwith);;;3.20
Off 3:12 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (1-6) Paid 50.00.
Trifecta (1-6-4) Paid 182.00.
Superfecta (1-6-4-2) Paid 32.40.
12TH RACE
2 Barn Star (P. Fluet);5.20;2.80;2.50
5 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;7.80;4.20
4 Bolide De Nuit (D. Cappello Jr);;;5.00
Off 3:32 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (2-5) Paid 28.00.
Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid 198.00.
Superfecta (2-5-4-7) Paid 34.00.
13TH RACE
8 It Aint The Whisky (SGray);12.40;3.20;3.20
3 Abequa (B. Dobson);;2.10;2.10
4 College Krystal (B. Cross);;;2.70
Off 3:50 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (8-3) Paid 19.80.
Trifecta (8-3-4) Paid 68.00.
Superfecta (8-3-4-1) Paid 15.88.
Late Double (2-8) Paid 38.20.
Pick 4 (5-1-2-8) Paid 75.50.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 304,394
