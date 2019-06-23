1ST RACE

9 True Muscle (A. Chartrand);6.70;3.30;2.30

3 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;6.50;3.50

1 No Recess (S. Gray);;;2.30

Off 12:06 Time 1:56.2

Exacta (9-3) Paid 40.00.

Trifecta (9-3-1) Paid 105.50.

Superfecta (9-3-1-4) Paid 23.08.

2ND RACE

5 Hypocrisy (M. Mc Givern);16.80;6.40;4.50

7 Franky Two Times (B. Crawford);;4.60;2.70

3 Ten Million (A. Chartrand);;;3.50

Off 12:24 Time 2:01.0

Exacta (5-7) Paid 85.00.

Trifecta (5-7-3) Paid 390.00.

Superfecta (5-7-3-2) Paid 80.85.

Daily Double (9-5) Paid 86.50.

3RD RACE

3 Alona (B. Dobson);3.20;2.50;2.10

4 Glencove Carter (S. Gray);;7.20;4.10

5 Lady Macbeth (P. Fluet);;;2.80

Off 12:42 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (3-4) Paid 22.20.

Trifecta (3-4-5) Paid 68.50.

Superfecta (3-4-5-1) Paid 8.65.

4TH RACE

4 Amazing Sevens (F. Coppola);7.50;3.70;2.60

2 Rose Run Speedster (B. Dobson);;2.90;2.30

3 Credit List (J. Devaux);;;2.60

Off 12:59 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (4-2) Paid 20.20.

Trifecta (4-2-3) Paid 57.50.

Superfecta (4-2-3-5) Paid 10.05.

5TH RACE

1 Fear (J. Devaux);3.90;2.50;2.10

5 Gigfy (G. Mattison);;4.70;2.20

3 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;;2.20

Off 1:17 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (1-5) Paid 12.80.

Trifecta (1-5-3) Paid 31.40.

Pick 3 (3-4-1) Paid 9.20.

Pick 5 (9-5-3-4-1) Paid 594.25.

Superfecta (1-5-3-4) Paid 5.15.

6TH RACE

6 Howdy Jane (F. Coppola);10.60;4.50;2.50

4 Dions Prayer (B. Crawford);;3.10;2.90

1 All Heart I Am (C. Huckabone);;;2.70

Off 1:38 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (6-4) Paid 30.60.

Trifecta (6-4-1) Paid 117.50.

Superfecta (6-4-1-8) Paid 49.20.

7TH RACE

6 Mugshots Bro (J. Devaux);3.10;2.50;2.10

5 Ulster (J. Randall);;2.90;2.80

2 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.40

Off 1:59 Time 1:55.1

Exacta (6-5) Paid 10.60.

Trifecta (6-5-2) Paid 25.00.

Superfecta (6-5-2-1) Paid 3.73.

8TH RACE

1 Grammy Winner (Randall);13.60;6.40;3.90

9 Ss Tys Aflyin (B. Dobson);;4.80;4.50

2 Twisted Pretzel (M. Beckwith);;;5.90

Off 2:16 Time 1:56.1

Exacta (1-9) Paid 74.00.

Trifecta (1-9-2) Paid 217.00.

Superfecta (1-9-2-4) Paid 86.35.

Pick 3 (6-6-1) Paid 49.75.

9TH RACE

4 Andi’s Unreal (S. Gray);35.40;20.60;7.00

7 Fluff Me Up (J. Randall);;30.80;12.80

6 Aplomb Hanover (J. Derue);;;10.60

Off 2:34 Time 1:56.2

Exacta (4-7) Paid 579.00.

Trifecta (4-7-6) Paid 2,542.00.

Superfecta (4-7-6-5) Paid 1,646.95.

10TH RACE

5 Full Of Pride (B. Dobson);3.70;2.50;2.10

2 Priest Man (S. Genois);;2.90;2.40

4 Victoria Swan (B. Aldrich Jr);;;2.80

Off 2:53 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (5-2) Paid 7.00.

Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid 20.40.

Superfecta (5-2-4-3) Paid 4.08.

11TH RACE

1 Elegant Son (B. Cross);9.40;3.90;2.80

6 Alpha D’urzy (B. Dobson);;3.80;2.40

4 Railee Workable (M. Beckwith);;;3.20

Off 3:12 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (1-6) Paid 50.00.

Trifecta (1-6-4) Paid 182.00.

Superfecta (1-6-4-2) Paid 32.40.

12TH RACE

2 Barn Star (P. Fluet);5.20;2.80;2.50

5 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;7.80;4.20

4 Bolide De Nuit (D. Cappello Jr);;;5.00

Off 3:32 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (2-5) Paid 28.00.

Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid 198.00.

Superfecta (2-5-4-7) Paid 34.00.

13TH RACE

8 It Aint The Whisky (SGray);12.40;3.20;3.20

3 Abequa (B. Dobson);;2.10;2.10

4 College Krystal (B. Cross);;;2.70

Off 3:50 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (8-3) Paid 19.80.

Trifecta (8-3-4) Paid 68.00.

Superfecta (8-3-4-1) Paid 15.88.

Late Double (2-8) Paid 38.20.

Pick 4 (5-1-2-8) Paid 75.50.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 304,394

