1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
4 More More More (Stalbaum);3.40;2.40;2.10
1 Broncos Sena (Genois);;3.40;2.30
7 Gussy's Realdeal (Randall);;;2.30
Exacta (4-1) Paid $9.90. Trifecta (4-1-7) Paid $22.00. Superfecta
(4-1-7-2) Paid $1.97.
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
4 Touche' Away (Whitcroft);5.40;3.00;2.80
3 Chief Crazy Horse (Crawford);;5.50;4.60
6 Nora Elizabeth (McGivern);;;8.60
Exacta (4-3) Paid $47.00. Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid $544.00. Superfecta (4-3-6-8) Paid $85.45. Daily Double (4-4) Paid $14.80.
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
4 Bontz N (Gray);2.90;2.30;2.10
1 Miss Irish Rose A (Stalbaum);;3.80;2.30
3 Happy Heart (Beckwith);;;3.20
Exacta (4-1) Paid $9.00. Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid $27.00. Superfecta
(4-1-3-2) Paid $4.23.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Blackjack (Gray);2.70;2.40;2.10
2 Steel Deal (Long);;3.00;2.30
4 Ten Million (Chartrand);;;2.60
Exacta (1-2) Paid $8.70. Trifecta (1-2-4) Paid $23.80. Superfecta
(1-2-4-3) Paid $2.00.
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
2 Delightful Trysta (Fluet);5.10;3.20;2.30
5 Ok Jewel (Randall);;2.90;2.50
1 Lune Bleu (Genois);;;2.10
Exacta (2-5) Paid $15.20. Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid $36.40. Pick 3 (4-1-2) Paid $9.15. Pick 5 (4-4-4-1-2) Paid $58.25. Superfecta (2-5-1-3) Paid $4.35.
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
5 Sally De Vie (Beckwith);12.00;6.60;4.30
3 Under The Bus (Randall);;7.10;3.60
4 Fade To Gold (Cappello Jr);;;3.10
Exacta (5-3) Paid $49.20. Trifecta (5-3-4) Paid $153.50. Superfecta (5-3-4-1) Paid $39.70.
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
5 Lady Dela Renta A (Coppola Jr);2.10;2.10;2.10
4 Hp Sissy (Devaux);;3.00;2.40
1 Gina Grace N (Stalbaum);;;2.80
Exacta (5-4) Paid $6.70. Trifecta (5-4-1) No Tickets. Superfecta
(5-4-1-3) No Tickets.
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
6 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);22.40;7.90;29.40
3 Pancakes (J. Randall);;14.80;64.50
1 With Wings (A. Chartrand);;;57.50
Exacta (6-3) Paid $127.00. Trifecta (6-3-1) Paid $517.00. Superfecta (6-3-1-2) Paid $123.00. Pick 3 (5-5-6) Paid $24.25.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
2 One Hand Keg Stand (Coppola Jr);16.60;4.70;2.80
1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Randall);;3.50;2.20
4 Culinary Delight N (Stalbaum);;;2.30
Exacta (2-1) Paid $60.00. Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $190.50. Superfecta (2-1-4-3) Paid $80.05.
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
6 Spreester (Devaux);4.70;3.40;2.50
5 All Speed Rising (Coppola Jr);;16.80;8.40
3 Frenzie (Stark Jr);;;4.10
Exacta (6-5) Paid $62.00. Trifecta (6-5-3) Paid $300.00. Superfecta (6-5-3-4) Paid $43.95.
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
5 Sea Change N (Devaux);3.90;3.20;2.70
4 Grey Roots (Randall);;2.90;2.60
7 I'm Over The Enjen (Fluet);;;6.00
Exacta (5-4) Paid $7.90. Trifecta (5-4-7) Paid $63.50. Superfecta
(5-4-7-6) Paid $9.18.
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
5 Y C Easy (Genois);30.60;11.40;4.60
2 Baddabingbaddabang (Gray);;7.50;4.70
4 Mistress Angelina (Long);;;3.10
Exacta (5-2) Paid $138.00. Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid $554.00. Superfecta (5-2-4-1) Paid $115.10. Daily Double (5-5) Paid $33.80. Pick 4
(2-6-5-5) Paid $306.50.
