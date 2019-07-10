1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
6 Squirely Girly (Derue);11.80;3.30;2.40
3 Abequa (Dobson);;2.20;2.10
2 College Krystal (Cross);;;2.50
Exacta (6-3) Paid $16.20. Trifecta (6-3-2) Paid $35.00. Superfecta
(6-3-2-7) Paid $8.65.
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 I M Fishin (Coppola);3.10;2.40;2.10
2 J S Peyton (Derue);;7.60;5.40
3 Barn Star (Fluet);;;3.30
Exacta (1-2) Paid $28.00. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $83.50. Superfecta
(1-2-3-4) Paid $11.90. Daily Double (6-1) Paid $23.20.
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Front Street (Randall);3.30;2.50;2.30
2 Rose Run Speedster (Dobson);;3.10;2.60
9 Notmeitsyou (Fluet);;;4.10
Exacta (1-2) Paid $9.60. Trifecta (1-2-9) Paid $54.00. Superfecta
(1-2-9-4) Paid $7.35.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
2 New York Chrome (Coppola);6.80;2.60;2.30
1 Alpha D'urzy (Dobson);;2.10;2.10
3 Southwind Larado (Beckwith);;;9.70
Exacta (2-1) Paid $13.20. Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid $117.00. Superfecta (2-1-3-6) Paid $30.15.
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Eternal Prince (Fluet);16.20;6.50;3.50
5 Broadway Joe (Coppola);;8.40;4.20
2 Delcrest Massy (Dobson);;;2.40
Exacta (1-5) Paid $134.00. Trifecta (1-5-2) Paid $430.50. Pick 3
(1-2-1) Paid $25.25. Pick 5 (6-1-1-2-1) Paid $602.00. Superfecta
(1-5-2-4) Paid $71.30.
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
3 Cash Me Out (Fluet);11.60;6.50;2.80
2 Cartier Volo (Coppola);;10.00;3.10
6 Mugshots Bro (Devaux);;;2.20
Exacta (3-2) Paid $62.00. Trifecta (3-2-6) Paid $163.50. Superfecta (3-2-6-4) Paid $20.00.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
5 Priest Man (Genois);12.80;5.30;4.10
6 Alona (Dobson);;2.80;2.40
7 Cc Bank (Randall);6.40
Exacta (5-6) Paid $40.40. Trifecta (5-6-7) Paid $321.50. Superfecta (5-6-7-4) Paid $137.20.
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
6 Madhatter Bluechip (Aldrich);13.80;5.90;4.30
3 Uncle Leo (Randall);;8.20;5.00
5 Elegant Son (Cross);;;12.60
Exacta (6-3) Paid $104.00. Trifecta (6-3-5) Paid $1,272.00. Superfecta (6-3-5-7) Paid $290.30. Pick 3 (3-5-6) Paid $261.25.
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
5 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);13.20;5.60;3.90
3 Fluff Me Up (Randall);;3.20;2.50
6 Silent Pine (Cooper);;;5.00
Exacta (5-3) Paid $32.40. Trifecta (5-3-6) Paid $148.50. Superfecta (5-3-6-2) Paid $20.78.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 It Aint The Whisky (Gray);2.70;2.20;2.10
3 Venice (Coppola);;13.40;4.50
1 Quiet Danger (Dobson);;;2.80
Exacta (2-3) Paid $27.00. Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid $71.50. Superfecta
(2-3-1-5) Paid $16.45.
11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Striking Star (Randall);8.20;3.40;2.80
3 Pappagiorgio (Devaux);;2.20;2.60
5 D Answer (Chartrand);;;5.90
Exacta (1-3) Paid $17.00. Trifecta (1-3-5) Paid $278.50. Superfecta (1-3-5-2) Paid $40.10. Daily Double (2-1) Paid $10.40. Pick 4
(6-5-2-1) Paid $230.75.
