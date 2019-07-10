1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

6 Squirely Girly (Derue);11.80;3.30;2.40

3 Abequa (Dobson);;2.20;2.10

2 College Krystal (Cross);;;2.50

Exacta (6-3) Paid $16.20. Trifecta (6-3-2) Paid $35.00. Superfecta

(6-3-2-7) Paid $8.65.

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 I M Fishin (Coppola);3.10;2.40;2.10

2 J S Peyton (Derue);;7.60;5.40

3 Barn Star (Fluet);;;3.30

Exacta (1-2) Paid $28.00. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $83.50. Superfecta

(1-2-3-4) Paid $11.90. Daily Double (6-1) Paid $23.20.

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Front Street (Randall);3.30;2.50;2.30

2 Rose Run Speedster (Dobson);;3.10;2.60

9 Notmeitsyou (Fluet);;;4.10

Exacta (1-2) Paid $9.60. Trifecta (1-2-9) Paid $54.00. Superfecta

(1-2-9-4) Paid $7.35.

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

2 New York Chrome (Coppola);6.80;2.60;2.30

1 Alpha D'urzy (Dobson);;2.10;2.10

3 Southwind Larado (Beckwith);;;9.70

Exacta (2-1) Paid $13.20. Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid $117.00. Superfecta (2-1-3-6) Paid $30.15.

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Eternal Prince (Fluet);16.20;6.50;3.50

5 Broadway Joe (Coppola);;8.40;4.20

2 Delcrest Massy (Dobson);;;2.40

Exacta (1-5) Paid $134.00. Trifecta (1-5-2) Paid $430.50. Pick 3

(1-2-1) Paid $25.25. Pick 5 (6-1-1-2-1) Paid $602.00. Superfecta

(1-5-2-4) Paid $71.30.

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

3 Cash Me Out (Fluet);11.60;6.50;2.80

2 Cartier Volo (Coppola);;10.00;3.10

6 Mugshots Bro (Devaux);;;2.20

Exacta (3-2) Paid $62.00. Trifecta (3-2-6) Paid $163.50. Superfecta (3-2-6-4) Paid $20.00.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

5 Priest Man (Genois);12.80;5.30;4.10

6 Alona (Dobson);;2.80;2.40

7 Cc Bank (Randall);6.40

Exacta (5-6) Paid $40.40. Trifecta (5-6-7) Paid $321.50. Superfecta (5-6-7-4) Paid $137.20.

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

6 Madhatter Bluechip (Aldrich);13.80;5.90;4.30

3 Uncle Leo (Randall);;8.20;5.00

5 Elegant Son (Cross);;;12.60

Exacta (6-3) Paid $104.00. Trifecta (6-3-5) Paid $1,272.00. Superfecta (6-3-5-7) Paid $290.30. Pick 3 (3-5-6) Paid $261.25.

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

5 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);13.20;5.60;3.90

3 Fluff Me Up (Randall);;3.20;2.50

6 Silent Pine (Cooper);;;5.00

Exacta (5-3) Paid $32.40. Trifecta (5-3-6) Paid $148.50. Superfecta (5-3-6-2) Paid $20.78.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 It Aint The Whisky (Gray);2.70;2.20;2.10

3 Venice (Coppola);;13.40;4.50

1 Quiet Danger (Dobson);;;2.80

Exacta (2-3) Paid $27.00. Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid $71.50. Superfecta

(2-3-1-5) Paid $16.45.

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Striking Star (Randall);8.20;3.40;2.80

3 Pappagiorgio (Devaux);;2.20;2.60

5 D Answer (Chartrand);;;5.90

Exacta (1-3) Paid $17.00. Trifecta (1-3-5) Paid $278.50. Superfecta (1-3-5-2) Paid $40.10. Daily Double (2-1) Paid $10.40. Pick 4

(6-5-2-1) Paid $230.75.

