1ST RACE
1 Twist Of Fate (Merton);5.30;3.40;2.20
4 Our Els Dream N (Devaux);;3.90;3.30
9 A Oliveinmymartini (Beckwith);;;2.10
Off 12:06 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (1-4) Paid 26.60.
Trifecta (1-4-9) Paid 70.00.
Superfecta (1-4-9-6) Paid 20.43.
2ND RACE
4 Psycho Cinderella (Fluet);5.70;2.80;2.20
5 Curly Pops (J. Devaux);;4.10;2.60
1 Quiet Heiress (C. Huckabone);;;2.10
Off 12:26 Time 2:02.1
Exacta (4-5) Paid 16.00.
Trifecta (4-5-1) Paid 36.00.
Superfecta (4-5-1-2) Paid 5.15.
Daily Double (1-4) Paid 20.00.
3RD RACE
4 Best Honey Hanover (M. Beckwith)
;3.00 2.40 2.10
1 Hazels Dream (B. Cross);;8.90;4.60
3 Grey Roots (J. Randall);;;3.90
Off 12:46 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (4-1) Paid 20.00.
Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid 70.00.
Superfecta (4-1-3-7) Paid 35.95.
4TH RACE
9 Hope Hotspur (Mcneil);15.20;7.30;3.50
4 Marthas Star (C. Long);;23.40;6.00
1 Antiguan Art (B. Cross);;;2.20
Off 1:14 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (9-4) Paid 235.50.
Trifecta (9-4-1) Paid 700.00.
Superfecta (9-4-1-3) Paid 166.10.
5TH RACE
3 West Liberty (B. Cross);24.80;10.80;4.50
4 Myeyesadoreya N (J. Devaux);;9.30;4.00
2 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;;2.40
Off 1:33 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (3-4) Paid 172.00.
Trifecta (3-4-2) Paid 444.50.
Pick 3 (4-9-3) Paid 115.00.
Pick 5 (1-4-4-9-3) No Tickets.
Superfecta (3-4-2-1) Paid 36.50.
6TH RACE
3 Coveredndiamonds N (Randall);3.40;4.10;2.70
2 Culinary Delight N (L. Stalbaum);;6.10;3.80
1 Unusual Clarity (C. Long);;;2.80
Off 1:53 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (3-2) Paid 21.60.
Trifecta (3-2-1) Paid 53.00.
Superfecta (3-2-1-5) Paid 13.48.
7TH RACE
1 Happy Heart (Beckwith);35.20;3.70;2.50
6 The Charging Moa N (Randall);;2.10;2.10
5 Bontz N (B. Dobson);;;2.40
Off 2:11 Time 1:54.1
Exacta (1-6) Paid 71.50.
Trifecta (1-6-5) No Tickets.
Superfecta (1-6-5-4) No Tickets.
8TH RACE
5 Allthefixins (C. Long);4.00;3.70;3.10
7 Raising Kerckhaert (Merton);;21.20;10.00
1 Reel Of Fortune (P. Fluet);;;3.60
Off 2:32 Time 2:00.2
Exacta (5-7) Paid 63.50.
Trifecta (5-7-1) Paid 325.00.
Superfecta (5-7-1-4) Paid 54.85.
Pick 3 (3-1-5) Paid 102.13.
9TH RACE
4 Hilaria (B. Crawford);18.00;6.00;3.60
5 Gina Grace N (L. Stalbaum);;3.20;2.30
1 Frenzie (J. Stark Jr);;;2.90
Off 2:51 Time 1:55.2
Exacta (4-5) Paid 42.60.
Trifecta (4-5-1) No Tickets.
Superfecta (4-5-1-6) No Tickets.
10TH RACE
2 Barynya A (F. Copolla);12.40;3.90;4.20
4 Pretty Image (P. Fluet);;3.50;2.40
1 Under The Bus (J. Randall);;;3.90
Off 3:07 Time 1:55.1
Exacta (2-4) Paid 42.40.
Trifecta (2-4-1) Paid 134.50.
Superfecta (2-4-1-5) Paid 15.50.
11TH RACE
5 Maggnifispin (C. Long);7.30;2.60;2.10
4 More More More (L. Stalbaum);;9.20;2.80
2 Unapologetically (J. Devaux);;;3.80
Off 3:24 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (5-4) Paid 48.20.
Trifecta (5-4-2) Paid 115.50.
Superfecta (5-4-2-3) Paid 9.25.
12TH RACE
2 Delightful Trysta (Fluet);12.80;6.30;3.70
8 Aberdeen Seelster (Staulbaum);;19.40;10.00
5 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);;;4.90
Off 3:41 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (2-8) Paid 370.00.
Trifecta (2-8-5) Paid 3,216.00.
Superfecta (2-8-5-6) Paid 526.45.
Daily Double (5-2) Paid 38.00.
Pick 4 (4-2-5-2 (3of4)) Paid 23.00.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 235,866
