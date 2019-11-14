1ST RACE

1 Twist Of Fate (Merton);5.30;3.40;2.20

4 Our Els Dream N (Devaux);;3.90;3.30

9 A Oliveinmymartini (Beckwith);;;2.10

Off 12:06 Time 1:56.2

Exacta (1-4) Paid 26.60.

Trifecta (1-4-9) Paid 70.00.

Superfecta (1-4-9-6) Paid 20.43.

2ND RACE

4 Psycho Cinderella (Fluet);5.70;2.80;2.20

5 Curly Pops (J. Devaux);;4.10;2.60

1 Quiet Heiress (C. Huckabone);;;2.10

Off 12:26 Time 2:02.1

Exacta (4-5) Paid 16.00.

Trifecta (4-5-1) Paid 36.00.

Superfecta (4-5-1-2) Paid 5.15.

Daily Double (1-4) Paid 20.00.

3RD RACE

4 Best Honey Hanover (M. Beckwith)

;3.00 2.40 2.10

1 Hazels Dream (B. Cross);;8.90;4.60

3 Grey Roots (J. Randall);;;3.90

Off 12:46 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (4-1) Paid 20.00.

Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid 70.00.

Superfecta (4-1-3-7) Paid 35.95.

4TH RACE

9 Hope Hotspur (Mcneil);15.20;7.30;3.50

4 Marthas Star (C. Long);;23.40;6.00

1 Antiguan Art (B. Cross);;;2.20

Off 1:14 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (9-4) Paid 235.50.

Trifecta (9-4-1) Paid 700.00.

Superfecta (9-4-1-3) Paid 166.10.

5TH RACE

3 West Liberty (B. Cross);24.80;10.80;4.50

4 Myeyesadoreya N (J. Devaux);;9.30;4.00

2 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;;2.40

Off 1:33 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (3-4) Paid 172.00.

Trifecta (3-4-2) Paid 444.50.

Pick 3 (4-9-3) Paid 115.00.

Pick 5 (1-4-4-9-3) No Tickets.

Superfecta (3-4-2-1) Paid 36.50.

6TH RACE

3 Coveredndiamonds N (Randall);3.40;4.10;2.70

2 Culinary Delight N (L. Stalbaum);;6.10;3.80

1 Unusual Clarity (C. Long);;;2.80

Off 1:53 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (3-2) Paid 21.60.

Trifecta (3-2-1) Paid 53.00.

Superfecta (3-2-1-5) Paid 13.48.

7TH RACE

1 Happy Heart (Beckwith);35.20;3.70;2.50

6 The Charging Moa N (Randall);;2.10;2.10

5 Bontz N (B. Dobson);;;2.40

Off 2:11 Time 1:54.1

Exacta (1-6) Paid 71.50.

Trifecta (1-6-5) No Tickets.

Superfecta (1-6-5-4) No Tickets.

8TH RACE

5 Allthefixins (C. Long);4.00;3.70;3.10

7 Raising Kerckhaert (Merton);;21.20;10.00

1 Reel Of Fortune (P. Fluet);;;3.60

Off 2:32 Time 2:00.2

Exacta (5-7) Paid 63.50.

Trifecta (5-7-1) Paid 325.00.

Superfecta (5-7-1-4) Paid 54.85.

Pick 3 (3-1-5) Paid 102.13.

9TH RACE

4 Hilaria (B. Crawford);18.00;6.00;3.60

5 Gina Grace N (L. Stalbaum);;3.20;2.30

1 Frenzie (J. Stark Jr);;;2.90

Off 2:51 Time 1:55.2

Exacta (4-5) Paid 42.60.

Trifecta (4-5-1) No Tickets.

Superfecta (4-5-1-6) No Tickets.

10TH RACE

2 Barynya A (F. Copolla);12.40;3.90;4.20

4 Pretty Image (P. Fluet);;3.50;2.40

1 Under The Bus (J. Randall);;;3.90

Off 3:07 Time 1:55.1

Exacta (2-4) Paid 42.40.

Trifecta (2-4-1) Paid 134.50.

Superfecta (2-4-1-5) Paid 15.50.

11TH RACE

5 Maggnifispin (C. Long);7.30;2.60;2.10

4 More More More (L. Stalbaum);;9.20;2.80

2 Unapologetically (J. Devaux);;;3.80

Off 3:24 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (5-4) Paid 48.20.

Trifecta (5-4-2) Paid 115.50.

Superfecta (5-4-2-3) Paid 9.25.

12TH RACE

2 Delightful Trysta (Fluet);12.80;6.30;3.70

8 Aberdeen Seelster (Staulbaum);;19.40;10.00

5 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);;;4.90

Off 3:41 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (2-8) Paid 370.00.

Trifecta (2-8-5) Paid 3,216.00.

Superfecta (2-8-5-6) Paid 526.45.

Daily Double (5-2) Paid 38.00.

Pick 4 (4-2-5-2 (3of4)) Paid 23.00.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 235,866

