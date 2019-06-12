1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Js Trotting Bob (Fluet);3.40;2.40;2.10

6 Aventure (Coppola);;2.80;2.20

Exacta (1-6) Paid $11.00. Trifecta (1-6-9) Paid $33.40. Superfecta

(1-6-9-7) Paid $6.95.

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

3 Fight Like Mike (Dobson);8.10;3.40;2.70

5 Sweet Deisel (Mattison);;2.40;2.10

4 Maximum Ideal (Coppola);;;3.70

Exacta (3-5) Paid $25.00. Trifecta (3-5-4) Paid $95.50. Superfecta

(3-5-4-2) Paid $13.85. Daily Double (1-3) Paid $30.00.

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

3 Twisted Pretzel (Dobson);3.40;2.90;2.10

2 Dions Prayer (Crawford);;8.60;4.10

8 Amazing Sevens (Coppola);;;6.00

Exacta (3-2) Paid $27.20. Trifecta (3-2-8) Paid $204.00. Superfecta (3-2-8-6) Paid $65.75.

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

6 Scott The Great (Dobson);5.40;3.60;3.30

5 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);;5.40;3.90

2 Sundown Showdown (Cross);;;4.00

Exacta (6-5) Paid $34.40. Trifecta (6-5-2) Paid $100.00. Superfecta (6-5-2-4) Paid $28.85.

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

7 Deplorable Tom (Gray);2.30;2.10;2.10

3 Swift Gent (Cross);;4.50;2.40

4 Mitchell Hanover (Randall);;;2.30

Exacta (7-3) Paid $8.40. Trifecta (7-3-4) Paid $19.20. Pick 3 (3-6-7) Paid $10.10. Superfecta (7-3-4-5) Paid $4.65. Pick 5 (1-3-3-6-7)

Paid $107.75.

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

3 Golden Gypsy (Dobson);2.10;2.10;2.10

2 Cassiadechakrika (Crawford);;4.00;2.40

1 Reel Of Fortune (Fluet);;;2.80

Exacta (3-2) Paid $5.90. Trifecta (3-2-1) Paid $10.80. Superfecta

(3-2-1-6) Paid $1.93.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

4 Grammy Winner (Randall);4.10;2.70;2.20

5 Jake G's Champion (Gray);;6.30;4.30

1 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);;;4.80

Exacta (4-5) Paid $24.40. Trifecta (4-5-1) Paid $116.00. Superfecta (4-5-1-2) Paid $15.55.

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

2 Okay (Huckabone);18.60;6.60;4.30

5 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);;11.20;4.90

3 Royalty On Ice (Gray);;;2.10

Exacta (2-5) Paid $272.50. Trifecta (2-5-3) Paid $805.00. Superfecta (2-5-3-1) Paid $86.20. Pick 3 (3-4-2) Paid $35.60.

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Rollinwithambition (Fluet);9.00;2.10;2.10

5 Master Faster (Randall);;2.10;2.10

4 Hestons Lucky Chip (Huckabone);;;2.20

Exacta (2-5) Paid $12.00. Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid $31.00. Superfecta

(2-5-4-6) Paid $7.07.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 The Royal Poze (Coppola);4.80;2.70;2.30

4 Living Proof I Am (Fluet);;2.60;2.50

2 Agent Bach (Derue);;;3.30

Exacta (1-4) Paid $8.70. Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid $72.00. Superfecta

(1-4-2-3) Paid $6.60. Pick 4 (4-2-2-1) Paid $45.00. Late Double (2-1) Paid $29.80.

