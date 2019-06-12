1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Js Trotting Bob (Fluet);3.40;2.40;2.10
6 Aventure (Coppola);;2.80;2.20
Exacta (1-6) Paid $11.00. Trifecta (1-6-9) Paid $33.40. Superfecta
(1-6-9-7) Paid $6.95.
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
3 Fight Like Mike (Dobson);8.10;3.40;2.70
5 Sweet Deisel (Mattison);;2.40;2.10
4 Maximum Ideal (Coppola);;;3.70
Exacta (3-5) Paid $25.00. Trifecta (3-5-4) Paid $95.50. Superfecta
(3-5-4-2) Paid $13.85. Daily Double (1-3) Paid $30.00.
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
3 Twisted Pretzel (Dobson);3.40;2.90;2.10
2 Dions Prayer (Crawford);;8.60;4.10
8 Amazing Sevens (Coppola);;;6.00
Exacta (3-2) Paid $27.20. Trifecta (3-2-8) Paid $204.00. Superfecta (3-2-8-6) Paid $65.75.
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
6 Scott The Great (Dobson);5.40;3.60;3.30
5 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);;5.40;3.90
2 Sundown Showdown (Cross);;;4.00
Exacta (6-5) Paid $34.40. Trifecta (6-5-2) Paid $100.00. Superfecta (6-5-2-4) Paid $28.85.
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
7 Deplorable Tom (Gray);2.30;2.10;2.10
3 Swift Gent (Cross);;4.50;2.40
4 Mitchell Hanover (Randall);;;2.30
Exacta (7-3) Paid $8.40. Trifecta (7-3-4) Paid $19.20. Pick 3 (3-6-7) Paid $10.10. Superfecta (7-3-4-5) Paid $4.65. Pick 5 (1-3-3-6-7)
Paid $107.75.
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
3 Golden Gypsy (Dobson);2.10;2.10;2.10
2 Cassiadechakrika (Crawford);;4.00;2.40
1 Reel Of Fortune (Fluet);;;2.80
Exacta (3-2) Paid $5.90. Trifecta (3-2-1) Paid $10.80. Superfecta
(3-2-1-6) Paid $1.93.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
4 Grammy Winner (Randall);4.10;2.70;2.20
5 Jake G's Champion (Gray);;6.30;4.30
1 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);;;4.80
Exacta (4-5) Paid $24.40. Trifecta (4-5-1) Paid $116.00. Superfecta (4-5-1-2) Paid $15.55.
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
2 Okay (Huckabone);18.60;6.60;4.30
5 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);;11.20;4.90
3 Royalty On Ice (Gray);;;2.10
Exacta (2-5) Paid $272.50. Trifecta (2-5-3) Paid $805.00. Superfecta (2-5-3-1) Paid $86.20. Pick 3 (3-4-2) Paid $35.60.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Rollinwithambition (Fluet);9.00;2.10;2.10
5 Master Faster (Randall);;2.10;2.10
4 Hestons Lucky Chip (Huckabone);;;2.20
Exacta (2-5) Paid $12.00. Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid $31.00. Superfecta
(2-5-4-6) Paid $7.07.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 The Royal Poze (Coppola);4.80;2.70;2.30
4 Living Proof I Am (Fluet);;2.60;2.50
2 Agent Bach (Derue);;;3.30
Exacta (1-4) Paid $8.70. Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid $72.00. Superfecta
(1-4-2-3) Paid $6.60. Pick 4 (4-2-2-1) Paid $45.00. Late Double (2-1) Paid $29.80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.