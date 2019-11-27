1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
6 Delightful Trysta (Fluet);16.40;6.00;3.00
2 Sea Change N (J. Devaux);;2.80;2.10
1 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);;;2.20
Exacta (6-2) Paid $47.60. Trifecta (6-2-1) Paid $104.00. Superfecta (6-2-1-3) Paid $13.25.
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
3 With Wings (Chartrand);47.20;24.40;10.20
1 Excelant Chance (Coppola Jr);;11.60;6.80
6 A Oliveinmymartini (Beckwith);;;4.60
Exacta (3-1) Paid $439.00. Trifecta (3-1-6) Paid $1,011.00. Superfecta (3-1-6-5) Paid $1,222.45. Daily Double (6-3) Paid $557.00.
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
5 Jericho Diva (Stalbaum);5.90;4.10;2.80
8 Kamwood Laughter N (Dobson);;6.70;3.90
2 Glamorgal (Fluet);;;2.90
Exacta (5-8) Paid $53.50. Trifecta (5-8-2) Paid $208.00. Superfecta (5-8-2-3) Paid $45.15.
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
3 Gimmesomeroom (Mcneil);18.60;9.80;4.70
6 Moonshinecharleigh (Randall);;3.90;2.70
5 Miss Real Ideal (Connor Jr);;;3.10
Exacta (3-6) Paid $61.50. Trifecta (3-6-5) Paid $213.00. Superfecta (3-6-5-4) Paid $41.40.
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
4 Bye Bye Felicia (Beckwith);4.60;3.40;2.30
3 Culinary Delight N (Stalbaum);;10.40;5.10
1 Tiger's Sue (Devaux);;;2.30
Exacta (4-3) Paid $36.00. Trifecta (4-3-1) Paid $87.00. Pick 3 (5-3-4) Paid $47.13. Superfecta (4-3-1-2) Paid $23.28.
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
5 Dibaba N (Dobson);4.10;2.60;2.10
6 Tequila Monday (Beckwith);;3.50;2.30
1 Miss Irish Rose A (Stalbaum);;;4.60
Exacta (5-6) Paid $9.50.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
6 Schwarber (Cross);3.30;2.20;2.40
3 Js Trotting Bob (Fluet);;2.50;2.50
4 Funny Photo (Crawford);;;3.30
Exacta (6-3) Paid $7.40. Trifecta (6-3-4) No Tickets. Superfecta
(6-3-4-2) No Tickets.
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
2 Ev's Girl (Fluet);14.00;4.60;3.50
9 Reckless Image (Dobson);;12.20;7.30
7 Royal Casanova (Coppola Jr);;;7.20
Exacta (2-9) Paid $230.50. Trifecta (2-9-7) Paid $3,176.00. Superfecta (2-9-7-8) Paid $734.00. Pick 3 (5-6-2) Paid $15.38.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
2 Two Fiftyeight N (Devaux);2.20;2.10;2.10
8 Better Be Gouda (Dobson);;8.70;6.70
5 Northern Rein (Huckabone III);;;2.90
Exacta (2-8) Paid $36.60. Trifecta (2-8-5) Paid $111.00. Superfecta (2-8-5-1) Paid $19.23.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
5 Awol Hanover (Randall);4.50;2.80;2.40
4 Collector Classic (Devaux);;2.60;2.70
6 She's Uncorked (Beckwith);;;15.60
Exacta (5-4) Paid $10.00. Trifecta (5-4-6) Paid $95.00. Superfecta
(5-4-6-2) Paid $21.13.
11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
6 Navarone Hanover (Long);12.80;4.90;3.40
8 Winning Legends (Devaux);;3.40;2.30
2 Big Weezy (Beckwith);;;4.30
Exacta (6-8) Paid $50.50. Trifecta (6-8-2) Paid $187.50. Superfecta (6-8-2-1) Paid $52.00.
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Jumping Jillybean (Beckwith);4.50;3.60;2.60
3 Broncos Sena (Genois);;5.50;3.00
2 Trussed Up Trudy (Coppola Jr);;;2.70
Exacta (1-3) Paid $18.20. Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid $44.00. Superfecta
(1-3-2-5) Paid $8.70.
13TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Barn Star (Fluet);7.70;3.30;2.30
5 Cc Bank (Devaux);;3.80;2.90
6 Haveitalltogether (Long);;;2.30
Exacta (1-5) Paid $49.20. Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid $158.00. Superfecta (1-5-6-4) Paid $29.35. Late Double (1-1) Paid $19.40. Pick 4
(5-6-1-1) Paid $38.75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.