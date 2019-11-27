1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

6 Delightful Trysta (Fluet);16.40;6.00;3.00

2 Sea Change N (J. Devaux);;2.80;2.10

1 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);;;2.20

Exacta (6-2) Paid $47.60. Trifecta (6-2-1) Paid $104.00. Superfecta (6-2-1-3) Paid $13.25.

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

3 With Wings (Chartrand);47.20;24.40;10.20

1 Excelant Chance (Coppola Jr);;11.60;6.80

6 A Oliveinmymartini (Beckwith);;;4.60

Exacta (3-1) Paid $439.00. Trifecta (3-1-6) Paid $1,011.00. Superfecta (3-1-6-5) Paid $1,222.45. Daily Double (6-3) Paid $557.00.

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

5 Jericho Diva (Stalbaum);5.90;4.10;2.80

8 Kamwood Laughter N (Dobson);;6.70;3.90

2 Glamorgal (Fluet);;;2.90

Exacta (5-8) Paid $53.50. Trifecta (5-8-2) Paid $208.00. Superfecta (5-8-2-3) Paid $45.15.

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

3 Gimmesomeroom (Mcneil);18.60;9.80;4.70

6 Moonshinecharleigh (Randall);;3.90;2.70

5 Miss Real Ideal (Connor Jr);;;3.10

Exacta (3-6) Paid $61.50. Trifecta (3-6-5) Paid $213.00. Superfecta (3-6-5-4) Paid $41.40.

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

4 Bye Bye Felicia (Beckwith);4.60;3.40;2.30

3 Culinary Delight N (Stalbaum);;10.40;5.10

1 Tiger's Sue (Devaux);;;2.30

Exacta (4-3) Paid $36.00. Trifecta (4-3-1) Paid $87.00. Pick 3 (5-3-4) Paid $47.13. Superfecta (4-3-1-2) Paid $23.28.

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

5 Dibaba N (Dobson);4.10;2.60;2.10

6 Tequila Monday (Beckwith);;3.50;2.30

1 Miss Irish Rose A (Stalbaum);;;4.60

Exacta (5-6) Paid $9.50.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

6 Schwarber (Cross);3.30;2.20;2.40

3 Js Trotting Bob (Fluet);;2.50;2.50

4 Funny Photo (Crawford);;;3.30

Exacta (6-3) Paid $7.40. Trifecta (6-3-4) No Tickets. Superfecta

(6-3-4-2) No Tickets.

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

2 Ev's Girl (Fluet);14.00;4.60;3.50

9 Reckless Image (Dobson);;12.20;7.30

7 Royal Casanova (Coppola Jr);;;7.20

Exacta (2-9) Paid $230.50. Trifecta (2-9-7) Paid $3,176.00. Superfecta (2-9-7-8) Paid $734.00. Pick 3 (5-6-2) Paid $15.38.

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

2 Two Fiftyeight N (Devaux);2.20;2.10;2.10

8 Better Be Gouda (Dobson);;8.70;6.70

5 Northern Rein (Huckabone III);;;2.90

Exacta (2-8) Paid $36.60. Trifecta (2-8-5) Paid $111.00. Superfecta (2-8-5-1) Paid $19.23.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

5 Awol Hanover (Randall);4.50;2.80;2.40

4 Collector Classic (Devaux);;2.60;2.70

6 She's Uncorked (Beckwith);;;15.60

Exacta (5-4) Paid $10.00. Trifecta (5-4-6) Paid $95.00. Superfecta

(5-4-6-2) Paid $21.13.

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

6 Navarone Hanover (Long);12.80;4.90;3.40

8 Winning Legends (Devaux);;3.40;2.30

2 Big Weezy (Beckwith);;;4.30

Exacta (6-8) Paid $50.50. Trifecta (6-8-2) Paid $187.50. Superfecta (6-8-2-1) Paid $52.00.

12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Jumping Jillybean (Beckwith);4.50;3.60;2.60

3 Broncos Sena (Genois);;5.50;3.00

2 Trussed Up Trudy (Coppola Jr);;;2.70

Exacta (1-3) Paid $18.20. Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid $44.00. Superfecta

(1-3-2-5) Paid $8.70.

13TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Barn Star (Fluet);7.70;3.30;2.30

5 Cc Bank (Devaux);;3.80;2.90

6 Haveitalltogether (Long);;;2.30

Exacta (1-5) Paid $49.20. Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid $158.00. Superfecta (1-5-6-4) Paid $29.35. Late Double (1-1) Paid $19.40. Pick 4

(5-6-1-1) Paid $38.75.

