1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Victoria Swan (Dobson);3.30;2.60;2.10
2 Cash N Chrome (Beckwith);;3.30;2.30
5 Cash Now (Fluet);;;3.20
Exacta (1-2) Paid $6.80. Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid $30.20. Superfecta
(1-2-5-3) Paid $6.55.
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
3 Brad's Buddy (Coppola Jr);9.30;4.50;2.80
5 Northern Rein (Huckabone III);;5.50;3.20
1 Smooth As Whiskey (Cappello Jr);;;4.40
Exacta (3-5) Paid $83.00. Trifecta (3-5-1) Paid $234.00. Superfecta (3-5-1-7) Paid $40.60. Daily Double (1-3) Paid $10.80.
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
5 Leap Year Lucky (Devaux);8.60;5.10;3.10
6 Rc's Lady Royale (Randall);;6.50;3.50
8 Lucky June Bug (Coppola Jr);;;2.70
Exacta (5-6) Paid $50.50. Trifecta (5-6-8) Paid $197.50. Superfecta (5-6-8-1) Paid $41.30.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
4 Blackjack (Dobson);2.60;2.10;2.10
1 Something Fine (Devaux);;2.70;2.30
5 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);;;4.00
Exacta (4-1) Paid $5.90. Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid $40.60. Superfecta
(4-1-5-8) Paid $11.55.
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
3 Van Diesel (Randall);3.50;2.40;2.10
1 Morning Cam (Coppola Jr);;3.20;3.20
5 Prove It Allnight (Long);;;8.10
Exacta (3-1) Paid $7.10. Trifecta (3-1-5) Paid $48.20. Pick 3 (5-4-3) Paid $6.40. Superfecta (3-1-5-8) Paid $6.97. Pick 5 (1-3-5-4-3) Paid $28.50.
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Aileen On You (Beckwith);2.40;3.20;2.10
6 Swift Gent (Cross);;6.80;5.00
2 Tina Rocks (Crawford);;;5.90
Exacta (1-6) Paid $43.20. Trifecta (1-6-2) Paid $118.00. Superfecta (1-6-2-4) Paid $42.15.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 It's My Party (Stark Jr);4.60;3.30;2.60
4 Royal Casanova (Coppola Jr);;3.50;2.60
2 Southwind Rich (Long);;;3.00
Exacta (1-4) Paid $12.20. Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid $45.40. Superfecta
(1-4-2-7) Paid $8.43.
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
2 Genetic Marker (Coppola Jr);21.60;5.50;4.20
5 Chuck N Dirt (Randall);;2.40;2.90
4 Too Cool To Fool (Beckwith);;;3.80
Exacta (2-5) Paid $43.00. Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid $88.00. Superfecta
(2-5-4-8) Paid $24.92. Pick 3 (1-1-2) Paid $10.85.
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
4 Chapter And Ruth (Coppola Jr);4.90;2.40;2.40
6 Zack To The Max (Fluet);;2.60;3.30
7 Bat Chip Crazy (Devaux);;;3.50
Exacta (4-6) Paid $7.60. Trifecta (4-6-7) Paid $42.40. Superfecta
(4-6-7-1) Paid $8.37.
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
4 Rock Icon (Devaux);7.90;4.90;2.90
9 Daliocity (Long);;5.30;3.10
1 Lodi Machette Man (Cappello Jr.);;;2.50
Exacta (4-9) Paid $42.40. Trifecta (4-9-1) Paid $91.50. Superfecta
(4-9-1-6) Paid $16.00. Pick 4 (1-2-4-4) Paid $77.75. Late Double
(4-4) Paid $14.00.
