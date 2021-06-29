 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Results
agate

Saratoga Harness Results

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

4 Cash Infusion (Hennessey);2.20;2.10;2.10

3 Devious Promises (McGivern);;3.50;3.20

2 Brandy Brook (Harp);;;7.70

Off: 12:06 Time: 2:01.4

Exacta (4-3) Paid $9.70.

Trifecta (4-3-2) Paid $48.00.

Superfecta (4-3-2-5) Paid $16.37.

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

2 Tesla Seelster (St Pierre);4.60;3.00;2.30

8 Credit Con (Hennessey);;2.90;2.60

7 Abs Hanover (BBeckwith);;;2.80

Off: 12:27 Time: 1:56.3

Exacta (2-8) Paid $14.40.

Trifecta (2-8-7) Paid $51.00.

Superfecta (2-8-7-1) Paid $8.55.

Daily Double (4-2) Paid $7.00.

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

2 Cranberry Lake (Hennessey);2.10;2.10;2.10

4 Deli Tessel (Whittemore);;11.20;6.10

6 Southwind Rifle (Cross);;;3.10

Off: 12:47 Time: 2:01.0

Exacta (2-4) Paid $24.00.

Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid $54.00.

Superfecta (2-4-6-3) Paid $6.90.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

8 Sunny Days (Hennessey);21.20;10.20;7.00

3 Itsoneofthose (Crawford);;19.60;10.40

6 Enchanting Woman (Whittemore);;;19.80

Off: 1:06 Time: 2:00.2

Exacta (8-3) Paid $287.00.

Trifecta (8-3-6) Paid $2,129.00.

Superfecta (8-3-6-5) Paid $663.35.

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

5 Dynamic Man (Long);12.40;5.60;4.70

1 Southeaster (Stark Jr);;8.10;5.40

7 Askmenoquestions (Fluet);;;12.40

Off: 1:27 Time: 1:57.2

Exacta (5-1) Paid $112.00.

Trifecta (5-1-7) Paid $786.00.

Pick 3 (2-8-5) Paid $45.00.

Superfecta (5-1-7-2) Paid $158.85.

Pick 5 (4-2-2-8-5) Paid $159.50.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

3 Cash Me Out (Fluet);3.50;3.00;2.10

5 Brady Bunch (Genois);;5.30;3.00

8 Exarch (Devaux);;;3.10

Off: 1:46 Time: 1:55.2

Exacta (3-5) Paid $17.40.

Trifecta (3-5-8) Paid $65.50.

Superfecta (3-5-8-7) Paid $18.67.

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

3 Hot Wheelz (Long);9.40;3.80;3.10

2 Bridge Works (Devaux);;3.70;3.00

5 Thanks For Leaving (Stalbm);;;4.80

Off: 2:06 Time: 1:54.2

Exacta (3-2) Paid $30.20.

Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid $194.00.

Superfecta (3-2-5-7) Paid $96.55.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Barney Mac (Fluet);16.60;7.00;3.80

3 Powerscourt (McGivern);;7.20;3.40

2 Oh So Pine (Stalbaum);;;2.80

Off: 2:45 Time: 1:56.3

Exacta (1-3) Paid $93.50.

Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid $321.50.

Superfecta (1-3-2-5) Paid $43.15.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Spotlessreputation (Cappello Jr);8.40;4.70;3.50

5 Dazzlndash Hanover (Cross);;3.70;2.60

3 What A Pittstop (Daley);;;3.20

Off: 3:02 Time: 1:58.1

Exacta (1-5) Paid $24.60.

Trifecta (1-5-3) Paid $63.00.

Superfecta (1-5-3-2) Paid $7.27.

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

5 Bropain (Long);4.40;2.90;2.60

7 Cindy Michelle (Stark Jr);;5.20;5.20

2 Mean Tweet (Dobson);;;8.30

Off: 3:20 Time: 1:58.0

Exacta (5-7) Paid $37.00.

Trifecta (5-7-2) Paid $350.50.

Superfecta (5-7-2-8) Paid $98.20.

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

2 Royal Rumble (Stark Jr);6.80;4.20;3.00

4 Allforone Hanover (Raia II);;4.00;3.40

1 Cutthe Cord (Fluet);;;6.40

Off: 3:39 Time: 2:02.1

Exacta (2-4) Paid $66.00.

Trifecta (2-4-1) Paid $220.00.

Superfecta (2-4-1-5) Paid $73.50.

12TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

5 Joxter (Daley);3.60;2.70;2.30

4 Lexa Hanover (Devaux);;3.10;2.30

7 Battle Queen (Dobson);;;3.40

Off: 4:00 Time: 1:58.0

Exacta (5-4) Paid $9.30.

Trifecta (5-4-7) Paid $35.40.

Superfecta (5-4-7-1) Paid $4.57.

Jackpot High 5 (5-4-7-1-9) Paid $61.20.

Late Double (2-5) Paid $16.20.

Pick 4 (1-5-2-5) Paid $16.63.

Jackpot Pick 6 (3-1-1-5-2-5) Paid $205.50.

Saratoga Raceway Handle: $336,585

