Saratoga Harness Results

1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
4 Cash Infusion (Hennessey);2.20;2.10;2.10
3 Devious Promises (McGivern);;3.50;3.20
2 Brandy Brook (Harp);;;7.70
Off: 12:06 Time: 2:01.4
Exacta (4-3) Paid $9.70.
Trifecta (4-3-2) Paid $48.00.
Superfecta (4-3-2-5) Paid $16.37.
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
2 Tesla Seelster (St Pierre);4.60;3.00;2.30
8 Credit Con (Hennessey);;2.90;2.60
7 Abs Hanover (BBeckwith);;;2.80
Off: 12:27 Time: 1:56.3
Exacta (2-8) Paid $14.40.
Trifecta (2-8-7) Paid $51.00.
Superfecta (2-8-7-1) Paid $8.55.
Daily Double (4-2) Paid $7.00.
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
2 Cranberry Lake (Hennessey);2.10;2.10;2.10
4 Deli Tessel (Whittemore);;11.20;6.10
6 Southwind Rifle (Cross);;;3.10
Off: 12:47 Time: 2:01.0
Exacta (2-4) Paid $24.00.
Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid $54.00.
Superfecta (2-4-6-3) Paid $6.90.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
8 Sunny Days (Hennessey);21.20;10.20;7.00
3 Itsoneofthose (Crawford);;19.60;10.40
6 Enchanting Woman (Whittemore);;;19.80
Off: 1:06 Time: 2:00.2
Exacta (8-3) Paid $287.00.
Trifecta (8-3-6) Paid $2,129.00.
Superfecta (8-3-6-5) Paid $663.35.
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
5 Dynamic Man (Long);12.40;5.60;4.70
1 Southeaster (Stark Jr);;8.10;5.40
7 Askmenoquestions (Fluet);;;12.40
Off: 1:27 Time: 1:57.2
Exacta (5-1) Paid $112.00.
Trifecta (5-1-7) Paid $786.00.
Pick 3 (2-8-5) Paid $45.00.
Superfecta (5-1-7-2) Paid $158.85.
Pick 5 (4-2-2-8-5) Paid $159.50.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
3 Cash Me Out (Fluet);3.50;3.00;2.10
5 Brady Bunch (Genois);;5.30;3.00
8 Exarch (Devaux);;;3.10
Off: 1:46 Time: 1:55.2
Exacta (3-5) Paid $17.40.
Trifecta (3-5-8) Paid $65.50.
Superfecta (3-5-8-7) Paid $18.67.
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
3 Hot Wheelz (Long);9.40;3.80;3.10
2 Bridge Works (Devaux);;3.70;3.00
5 Thanks For Leaving (Stalbm);;;4.80
Off: 2:06 Time: 1:54.2
Exacta (3-2) Paid $30.20.
Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid $194.00.
Superfecta (3-2-5-7) Paid $96.55.
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Barney Mac (Fluet);16.60;7.00;3.80
3 Powerscourt (McGivern);;7.20;3.40
2 Oh So Pine (Stalbaum);;;2.80
Off: 2:45 Time: 1:56.3
Exacta (1-3) Paid $93.50.
Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid $321.50.
Superfecta (1-3-2-5) Paid $43.15.
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Spotlessreputation (Cappello Jr);8.40;4.70;3.50
5 Dazzlndash Hanover (Cross);;3.70;2.60
3 What A Pittstop (Daley);;;3.20
Off: 3:02 Time: 1:58.1
Exacta (1-5) Paid $24.60.
Trifecta (1-5-3) Paid $63.00.
Superfecta (1-5-3-2) Paid $7.27.
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
5 Bropain (Long);4.40;2.90;2.60
7 Cindy Michelle (Stark Jr);;5.20;5.20
2 Mean Tweet (Dobson);;;8.30
Off: 3:20 Time: 1:58.0
Exacta (5-7) Paid $37.00.
Trifecta (5-7-2) Paid $350.50.
Superfecta (5-7-2-8) Paid $98.20.
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
2 Royal Rumble (Stark Jr);6.80;4.20;3.00
4 Allforone Hanover (Raia II);;4.00;3.40
1 Cutthe Cord (Fluet);;;6.40
Off: 3:39 Time: 2:02.1
Exacta (2-4) Paid $66.00.
Trifecta (2-4-1) Paid $220.00.
Superfecta (2-4-1-5) Paid $73.50.
12TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
5 Joxter (Daley);3.60;2.70;2.30
4 Lexa Hanover (Devaux);;3.10;2.30
7 Battle Queen (Dobson);;;3.40
Off: 4:00 Time: 1:58.0