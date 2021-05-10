 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Results
Saratoga Harness Results

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

6 The Royal Poze (Hennessey);5.00;3.00;2.50

3 Money Maven (Genois);;3.10;2.30

5 Mass Confession (Dobson);;;3.10

Off: 12:06 Time: 1:57.2

Exacta (6-3) Paid $19.00.

Trifecta (6-3-5) Paid $70.00.

Superfecta (6-3-5-1) Paid $9.77.

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

5 Dewey Arnold (Devaux);2.10;2.10;2.10

3 Battle Queen (Dobson);;2.40;2.10

7 Royal Soldier (Cappello Jr);;;3.00

Off: 12:28 Time: 1:57.2

Exacta (5-3) Paid $4.10.

Trifecta (5-3-7) Paid $13.00.

Superfecta (5-3-7-6) Paid $3.87.

Daily Double (6-5) Paid $8.30.

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

5 Sevenshotsobourbon ( Hennessey);2.30;2.20;2.10

4 Sunny Days (Crawford);;3.80;2.50

2 Sister Meg (Whitcroft);;;2.40

Off: 12:49 Time: 2:01.4

Exacta (5-4) Paid $8.20.

Trifecta (5-4-2) Paid $18.20.

Superfecta (5-4-2-6) Paid $2.57.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

7 Tesla Seelster (St Pierre);3.90;3.30;2.50

8 Abs Hanover (Hennessey);;6.60;3.30

1 Deli Dream (Frocione);;;2.60

Off: 1:09 Time: 1:59.2

Exacta (7-8) Paid $30.60.

Trifecta (7-8-1) Paid $95.50.

Superfecta (7-8-1-4) Paid $19.67.

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,050.

2 Hot Wheelz (Long);8.60;6.60;3.90

8 Beantown Madness (Crawford);;54.50;20.60

3 Manwilling (Hennessey);;;2.50

Off: 1:32 Time: 1:57.4

Exacta (2-8) Paid $488.00.

Trifecta (2-8-3) Paid $3,009.00.

Pick 3 (5-7-2) Paid $9.75.

Superfecta (2-8-3-7) Paid $993.30.

Pick 5 (6-5-5-7-2) Paid $60.88.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

6 Cash Me Out (Fluet);7.20;4.20;3.00

4 Brady Bunch (Hennessey);;5.30;4.10

7 Gigfy (Chartrand);;;7.30

Off: 2:02 Time: 1:56.4

Exacta (6-4) Paid $27.60.

Trifecta (6-4-7) Paid $216.50.

Superfecta (6-4-7-3) Paid $76.95.

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.

9 Southwind Rich (Devaux);21.60;6.70;4.60

4 Winter Mint (Chartrand);;2.80;2.10

5 All That Dazzle (Cross);;;12.20

Off: 2:20 Time: 2:00.0

Exacta (9-4) Paid $84.00.

Trifecta (9-4-5) Paid $541.00.

Superfecta (9-4-5-1) Paid $327.85.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

2 Notoutofthewoods (Whitcroft);8.50;5.30;2.80

3 Duckdodgendive (B.Beckwith);;12.60;6.00

4 Chimera (Chartrand);;;2.40

Off: 2:40 Time: 2:00.2

Exacta (2-3) Paid $108.50.

Trifecta (2-3-4) Paid $383.50.

Superfecta (2-3-4-6) Paid $48.05.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

2 Lazzaro (Dobson);4.00;2.60;2.20

4 Bridge Works (Devaux);;3.20;3.00

8 Inxs (Chartrand);;;7.50

Off: 3:02 Time: 1:57.2

Exacta (2-4) Paid $14.00.

Trifecta (2-4-8) Paid $184.50.

Superfecta (2-4-8-3) Paid $62.80.

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

4 Cindy Michelle (Stark Jr);4.10;2.80;2.40

3 Hecate (Devaux);;3.00;2.50

6 Bropain (McGivern);;;4.60

Off: 3:25 Time: 1:59.3

Exacta (4-3) Paid $9.70.

Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid $38.00.

Superfecta (4-3-6-1) Paid $9.67.

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

3 Another Story (Dobson);23.00;8.10;4.70

6 Tipsy Gypsy (Chartrand);;6.20;4.00

4 Iamcuziwannab (Whitcroft);;;5.90

Off: 3:44 Time: 2:02.1

Exacta (3-6) Paid $118.50.

Trifecta (3-6-4) Paid $561.00.

Superfecta (3-6-4-5) Paid $117.35.

12TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

3 Xcuseme (Stark Jr);3.90;3.60;2.50

5 Cartier Volo (Crawford);;3.90;2.50

2 Explosive Jet (Hennessey);;;2.50

Off: 4:02 Time: 1:57.2

Exacta (3-5) Paid $15.60.

Trifecta (3-5-2) Paid $101.50.

Superfecta (3-5-2-4) Paid $18.10.

Jackpot High 5 (3-5-2-4-7) Paid $48.85.

Late Double (3-3) Paid $42.80.

Pick 4 (2-4-3-3) Paid $51.63.

Jackpot Pick 6 (9-2-2-4-3-3) Paid $9,656.70.

Saratoga Raceway Handle: $493,556

