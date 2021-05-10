Saratoga Harness Results

1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
6 The Royal Poze (Hennessey);5.00;3.00;2.50
3 Money Maven (Genois);;3.10;2.30
5 Mass Confession (Dobson);;;3.10
Off: 12:06 Time: 1:57.2
Exacta (6-3) Paid $19.00.
Trifecta (6-3-5) Paid $70.00.
Superfecta (6-3-5-1) Paid $9.77.
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
5 Dewey Arnold (Devaux);2.10;2.10;2.10
3 Battle Queen (Dobson);;2.40;2.10
7 Royal Soldier (Cappello Jr);;;3.00
Off: 12:28 Time: 1:57.2
Exacta (5-3) Paid $4.10.
Trifecta (5-3-7) Paid $13.00.
Superfecta (5-3-7-6) Paid $3.87.
Daily Double (6-5) Paid $8.30.
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
5 Sevenshotsobourbon ( Hennessey);2.30;2.20;2.10
4 Sunny Days (Crawford);;3.80;2.50
2 Sister Meg (Whitcroft);;;2.40
Off: 12:49 Time: 2:01.4
Exacta (5-4) Paid $8.20.
Trifecta (5-4-2) Paid $18.20.
Superfecta (5-4-2-6) Paid $2.57.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
7 Tesla Seelster (St Pierre);3.90;3.30;2.50
8 Abs Hanover (Hennessey);;6.60;3.30
1 Deli Dream (Frocione);;;2.60
Off: 1:09 Time: 1:59.2
Exacta (7-8) Paid $30.60.
Trifecta (7-8-1) Paid $95.50.
Superfecta (7-8-1-4) Paid $19.67.
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,050.
2 Hot Wheelz (Long);8.60;6.60;3.90
8 Beantown Madness (Crawford);;54.50;20.60
3 Manwilling (Hennessey);;;2.50
Off: 1:32 Time: 1:57.4
Exacta (2-8) Paid $488.00.
Trifecta (2-8-3) Paid $3,009.00.
Pick 3 (5-7-2) Paid $9.75.
Superfecta (2-8-3-7) Paid $993.30.
Pick 5 (6-5-5-7-2) Paid $60.88.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
6 Cash Me Out (Fluet);7.20;4.20;3.00
4 Brady Bunch (Hennessey);;5.30;4.10
7 Gigfy (Chartrand);;;7.30
Off: 2:02 Time: 1:56.4
Exacta (6-4) Paid $27.60.
Trifecta (6-4-7) Paid $216.50.
Superfecta (6-4-7-3) Paid $76.95.
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.
9 Southwind Rich (Devaux);21.60;6.70;4.60
4 Winter Mint (Chartrand);;2.80;2.10
5 All That Dazzle (Cross);;;12.20
Off: 2:20 Time: 2:00.0
Exacta (9-4) Paid $84.00.
Trifecta (9-4-5) Paid $541.00.
Superfecta (9-4-5-1) Paid $327.85.
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
2 Notoutofthewoods (Whitcroft);8.50;5.30;2.80
3 Duckdodgendive (B.Beckwith);;12.60;6.00
4 Chimera (Chartrand);;;2.40
Off: 2:40 Time: 2:00.2
Exacta (2-3) Paid $108.50.
Trifecta (2-3-4) Paid $383.50.
Superfecta (2-3-4-6) Paid $48.05.
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
2 Lazzaro (Dobson);4.00;2.60;2.20
4 Bridge Works (Devaux);;3.20;3.00
8 Inxs (Chartrand);;;7.50
Off: 3:02 Time: 1:57.2
Exacta (2-4) Paid $14.00.
Trifecta (2-4-8) Paid $184.50.
Superfecta (2-4-8-3) Paid $62.80.
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
4 Cindy Michelle (Stark Jr);4.10;2.80;2.40
3 Hecate (Devaux);;3.00;2.50
6 Bropain (McGivern);;;4.60
Off: 3:25 Time: 1:59.3
Exacta (4-3) Paid $9.70.
Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid $38.00.
Superfecta (4-3-6-1) Paid $9.67.
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
3 Another Story (Dobson);23.00;8.10;4.70
6 Tipsy Gypsy (Chartrand);;6.20;4.00
4 Iamcuziwannab (Whitcroft);;;5.90
Off: 3:44 Time: 2:02.1
Exacta (3-6) Paid $118.50.
Trifecta (3-6-4) Paid $561.00.
Superfecta (3-6-4-5) Paid $117.35.
12TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
3 Xcuseme (Stark Jr);3.90;3.60;2.50
5 Cartier Volo (Crawford);;3.90;2.50
2 Explosive Jet (Hennessey);;;2.50