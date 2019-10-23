1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

4 Inxs (D. Cappello Jr);5.90;2.80;2.40

1 North Forty Star (B. Cross);;3.50;2.60

5 Broadway Joe (F. Coppola Jr);;;5.00

Off 12:05 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (4-1) Paid $16.20.

Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid $95.50.

Superfecta (4-1-5-3) Paid $13.08.

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

2 Dew Can Dew (B. Connor);3.40;2.60;2.10

3 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola Jr);;5.10;2.70

1 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);;;2.90

Off 12:23 Time 2:00.2

Exacta (2-3) Paid $16.80.

Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid $46.00.

Superfecta (2-3-1-4) Paid $4.95.

Daily Double (4-2) Paid $17.00.

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

5 Brazen Brazilian (Kimelman);17.60;5.90;2.90

4 Van Diesel (B. Dobson);;3.30;2.20

7 Yachtsman (B. Crawford);;;2.30

Off 12:41 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (5-4) Paid $51.00.

Trifecta (5-4-7) Paid $156.50.

Superfecta (5-4-7-2) Paid $27.25.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Travel Winner (Beckwith);3.50;2.90;2.40

4 Royal Casanova (Coppola Jr);;3.80;2.40

6 Song Chapter (B. Dobson);;;4.00

Off 1:01 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (1-4) Paid $9.10.

Trifecta (1-4-6) Paid $40.00.

Superfecta (1-4-6-5) Paid $9.85.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

8 Pan Street Usa (Devaux);7.70;3.90;3.00

6 Flem N Em N (B. Dobson);;3.80;2.60

4 Fifth Son (M. Beckwith);;;2.70

Off 1:22 Time 1:55.3

Exacta (8-6) Paid $32.60.

Trifecta (8-6-4) Paid $103.00.

Pick 3 (5-1-8) Paid $61.13.

Superfecta (8-6-4-2) Paid $11.00.

Pick 5 (4-2-5-1-8) Paid $217.25.

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

3 You’re So Right (Devaux);3.30;2.60;2.60

6 Brother James (B. Crawford);;2.60;3.00

4 Master Faster (J. Randall);;;2.80

Off 1:39 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (3-6) Paid $23.00.

Trifecta (3-6-4) Paid $58.50.

Superfecta (3-6-4-2) Paid $9.50.

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

2 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);2.40;2.30;2.40

5 Reckless Image (B. Dobson);;4.90;3.20

6 Chapter And Ruth (P. Fluet);;;3.90

Off 1:57 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (2-5) Paid $29.40.

Trifecta (2-5-6) Paid $116.50.

Superfecta (2-5-6-1) Paid $37.05.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

4 Lucky Chap (B. Dobson);9.10;5.10;3.10

7 Chuck N Dirt (J. Randall);;7.30;3.30

1 The Magic Number (C. Long);;;2.70

Off 2:18 Time 2:00.2

Exacta (4-7) Paid $85.00.

Trifecta (4-7-1) Paid $231.00.

Superfecta (4-7-1-5) Paid $41.30.

Pick 3 (3-2-4) Paid $9.45.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

4 Lindy In The Sky (Fluet);4.80;2.80;2.50

5 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);;4.80;3.30

1 Swift Gent (B. Cross);;;4.50

Off 2:35 Time 2:00.1

Exacta (4-5) Paid $21.00.

Trifecta (4-5-1) Paid $67.50.

Superfecta (4-5-1-7) Paid $14.25.

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

3 In The Huddle (Beckwith);2.40;2.10;2.10

6 Northern Rebel (B. Dobson);;12.00;7.40

5 Justin Credible (B. Crawford);;;5.10

Off 2:55 Time 1:54.1

Exacta (3-6) Paid $44.40.

Trifecta (3-6-5) Paid $381.50.

Superfecta (3-6-5-4) Paid $67.80.

Pick 4 (2-4-4-3) Paid $13.00.

Late Double (4-3) Paid $6.70.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $197,473

