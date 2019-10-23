1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
4 Inxs (D. Cappello Jr);5.90;2.80;2.40
1 North Forty Star (B. Cross);;3.50;2.60
5 Broadway Joe (F. Coppola Jr);;;5.00
Off 12:05 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (4-1) Paid $16.20.
Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid $95.50.
Superfecta (4-1-5-3) Paid $13.08.
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
2 Dew Can Dew (B. Connor);3.40;2.60;2.10
3 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola Jr);;5.10;2.70
1 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);;;2.90
Off 12:23 Time 2:00.2
Exacta (2-3) Paid $16.80.
Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid $46.00.
Superfecta (2-3-1-4) Paid $4.95.
Daily Double (4-2) Paid $17.00.
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
5 Brazen Brazilian (Kimelman);17.60;5.90;2.90
4 Van Diesel (B. Dobson);;3.30;2.20
7 Yachtsman (B. Crawford);;;2.30
Off 12:41 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (5-4) Paid $51.00.
Trifecta (5-4-7) Paid $156.50.
Superfecta (5-4-7-2) Paid $27.25.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Travel Winner (Beckwith);3.50;2.90;2.40
4 Royal Casanova (Coppola Jr);;3.80;2.40
6 Song Chapter (B. Dobson);;;4.00
Off 1:01 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (1-4) Paid $9.10.
Trifecta (1-4-6) Paid $40.00.
Superfecta (1-4-6-5) Paid $9.85.
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
8 Pan Street Usa (Devaux);7.70;3.90;3.00
6 Flem N Em N (B. Dobson);;3.80;2.60
4 Fifth Son (M. Beckwith);;;2.70
Off 1:22 Time 1:55.3
Exacta (8-6) Paid $32.60.
Trifecta (8-6-4) Paid $103.00.
Pick 3 (5-1-8) Paid $61.13.
Superfecta (8-6-4-2) Paid $11.00.
Pick 5 (4-2-5-1-8) Paid $217.25.
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
3 You’re So Right (Devaux);3.30;2.60;2.60
6 Brother James (B. Crawford);;2.60;3.00
4 Master Faster (J. Randall);;;2.80
Off 1:39 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (3-6) Paid $23.00.
Trifecta (3-6-4) Paid $58.50.
Superfecta (3-6-4-2) Paid $9.50.
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
2 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);2.40;2.30;2.40
5 Reckless Image (B. Dobson);;4.90;3.20
6 Chapter And Ruth (P. Fluet);;;3.90
Off 1:57 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (2-5) Paid $29.40.
Trifecta (2-5-6) Paid $116.50.
Superfecta (2-5-6-1) Paid $37.05.
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
4 Lucky Chap (B. Dobson);9.10;5.10;3.10
7 Chuck N Dirt (J. Randall);;7.30;3.30
1 The Magic Number (C. Long);;;2.70
Off 2:18 Time 2:00.2
Exacta (4-7) Paid $85.00.
Trifecta (4-7-1) Paid $231.00.
Superfecta (4-7-1-5) Paid $41.30.
Pick 3 (3-2-4) Paid $9.45.
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
4 Lindy In The Sky (Fluet);4.80;2.80;2.50
5 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);;4.80;3.30
1 Swift Gent (B. Cross);;;4.50
Off 2:35 Time 2:00.1
Exacta (4-5) Paid $21.00.
Trifecta (4-5-1) Paid $67.50.
Superfecta (4-5-1-7) Paid $14.25.
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
3 In The Huddle (Beckwith);2.40;2.10;2.10
6 Northern Rebel (B. Dobson);;12.00;7.40
5 Justin Credible (B. Crawford);;;5.10
Off 2:55 Time 1:54.1
Exacta (3-6) Paid $44.40.
Trifecta (3-6-5) Paid $381.50.
Superfecta (3-6-5-4) Paid $67.80.
Pick 4 (2-4-4-3) Paid $13.00.
Late Double (4-3) Paid $6.70.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $197,473
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.