1ST RACE

4 The Royal Harry (B.Crawford);7.30;3.60;2.80

1 Haveitalltogether (C. Long);;2.80;2.30

6 Blazin Benny (M. Beckwith);;;3.20

Off 12:05 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (4-1) Paid 17.40.

Trifecta (4-1-6) Paid 78.50.

Superfecta (4-1-6-3) Paid 7.30.

2ND RACE

4 Majestic Fire (B. Cross);9.20;3.60;3.40

3 Dw’s Revenge (M. Beckwith);;3.30;2.60

5 Gigfy (G. Mattison);;;9.00

Off 12:22 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (4-3) Paid 21.80.

Trifecta (4-3-5) Paid 141.00.

Superfecta (4-3-5-8) Paid 35.25.

Daily Double (4-4) Paid 52.50.

3RD RACE

4 Winning Legends (Rybka);11.80;5.70;5.30

7 Puma Blue Chip (J. Devaux);;11.40;7.40

5 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola Jr);;;4.70

Off 12:40 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (4-7) Paid 104.50.

Trifecta (4-7-5) Paid 653.00.

Superfecta (4-7-5-8) Paid 349.05.

4TH RACE

1 Barney Mac (J. Randall);3.30;2.60;2.10

6 New York Chrome (J. Derue);;3.80;2.50

3 Credit List (J. Devaux);;;2.70

Off 12:59 Time 1:56.1

Exacta (1-6) Paid 11.20.

Trifecta (1-6-3) Paid 27.80.

Superfecta (1-6-3-4) Paid 5.28.

5TH RACE

1 Notmeitsyou (P. Fluet);8.80;3.70;2.50

5 Royal Surprise (M. Beckwith);;3.00;2.60

9 Alex The Great (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.70

Off 1:17 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-5) Paid 20.40.

Trifecta (1-5-9) Paid 129.50.

Pick 3 (4-1-1) Paid 27.75.

Pick 5 (4-4-4-1-1) No Tickets.

Superfecta (1-5-9-3) Paid 15.90.

6TH RACE

7 Tropical Trice (Randall);96.00;13.00;4.60

4 Golden Tate (J. Devaux);;2.80;2.50

3 Weekend Wit Bigd (F. Coppola);;;4.10

Off 1:36 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (7-4) Paid 229.00.

Trifecta (7-4-3) Paid 996.00.

Superfecta (7-4-3-2) Paid 144.20.

7TH RACE

3 Starlingmoon (J. Devaux);15.80;5.20;3.30

6 College Krystal (B. Cross);;4.20;3.40

1 Venice (F. Coppola Jr);;;7.60

Off 1:55 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (3-6) Paid 55.50.

Trifecta (3-6-1) Paid 264.50.

Superfecta (3-6-1-5) Paid 49.40.

8TH RACE

5 Slieve League (Randall);3.90;2.80;2.20

3 Winbak Noelle (B. Crawford);;9.20;4.30

1 Tobasco (S. Gray);;;3.10

Off 2:13 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (5-3) Paid 34.60.

Trifecta (5-3-1) Paid 112.00.

Superfecta (5-3-1-2) Paid 10.53.

Pick 3 (7-3-5) Paid 286.75.

9TH RACE

3 Victoria Swan (B. Dobson);4.50;2.70;3.30

6 Gemologist (J. Derue);;4.70;3.50

7 The Royal Poze (J. Devaux);;;14.80

Off 2:31 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (3-6) Paid 19.00.

Trifecta (3-6-7) Paid 310.00.

Superfecta (3-6-7-8) Paid 100.70.

10TH RACE

4 Wings Of Royalty (S. Gray);3.20;2.50;3.20

1 Mister Muscle (M. Beckwith);;5.30;3.90

5 Mugshots Bro (J. Devaux);;;2.80

Off 2:49 Time 1:55.2

Exacta (4-1) Paid 30.40.

Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid 96.00.

Superfecta (4-1-5-6) Paid 12.83.

11TH RACE

1 Foundonabeach (F. Coppola);11.40;6.10;3.30

3 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;4.50;3.00

2 Keystone Orion (B. Dobson);;;5.70

Off 3:06 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-3) Paid 46.00.

Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid 172.00.

Superfecta (1-3-2-4) Paid 39.45.

12TH RACE

5 Crazyasclassic (Jevaux);15.60;5.40;3.10

6 Riverofroyalty (F. Coppola);;5.30;3.10

3 Mr Jesse (B. Aldrich Jr);;;2.70

Off 3:24 Time 1:56.2

Exacta (5-6) Paid 96.00.

Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid 438.00.

Superfecta (5-6-3-1) Paid 66.20.

Daily Double (1-5) Paid 123.50.

Pick 4 (3-4-1-5) Paid 320.75.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 268,761

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments