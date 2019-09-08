1ST RACE
4 The Royal Harry (B.Crawford);7.30;3.60;2.80
1 Haveitalltogether (C. Long);;2.80;2.30
6 Blazin Benny (M. Beckwith);;;3.20
Off 12:05 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (4-1) Paid 17.40.
Trifecta (4-1-6) Paid 78.50.
Superfecta (4-1-6-3) Paid 7.30.
2ND RACE
4 Majestic Fire (B. Cross);9.20;3.60;3.40
3 Dw’s Revenge (M. Beckwith);;3.30;2.60
5 Gigfy (G. Mattison);;;9.00
Off 12:22 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (4-3) Paid 21.80.
Trifecta (4-3-5) Paid 141.00.
Superfecta (4-3-5-8) Paid 35.25.
Daily Double (4-4) Paid 52.50.
3RD RACE
4 Winning Legends (Rybka);11.80;5.70;5.30
7 Puma Blue Chip (J. Devaux);;11.40;7.40
5 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola Jr);;;4.70
Off 12:40 Time 1:58.2
Exacta (4-7) Paid 104.50.
Trifecta (4-7-5) Paid 653.00.
Superfecta (4-7-5-8) Paid 349.05.
4TH RACE
1 Barney Mac (J. Randall);3.30;2.60;2.10
6 New York Chrome (J. Derue);;3.80;2.50
3 Credit List (J. Devaux);;;2.70
Off 12:59 Time 1:56.1
Exacta (1-6) Paid 11.20.
Trifecta (1-6-3) Paid 27.80.
Superfecta (1-6-3-4) Paid 5.28.
5TH RACE
1 Notmeitsyou (P. Fluet);8.80;3.70;2.50
5 Royal Surprise (M. Beckwith);;3.00;2.60
9 Alex The Great (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.70
Off 1:17 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-5) Paid 20.40.
Trifecta (1-5-9) Paid 129.50.
Pick 3 (4-1-1) Paid 27.75.
Pick 5 (4-4-4-1-1) No Tickets.
Superfecta (1-5-9-3) Paid 15.90.
6TH RACE
7 Tropical Trice (Randall);96.00;13.00;4.60
4 Golden Tate (J. Devaux);;2.80;2.50
3 Weekend Wit Bigd (F. Coppola);;;4.10
Off 1:36 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (7-4) Paid 229.00.
Trifecta (7-4-3) Paid 996.00.
Superfecta (7-4-3-2) Paid 144.20.
7TH RACE
3 Starlingmoon (J. Devaux);15.80;5.20;3.30
6 College Krystal (B. Cross);;4.20;3.40
1 Venice (F. Coppola Jr);;;7.60
Off 1:55 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (3-6) Paid 55.50.
Trifecta (3-6-1) Paid 264.50.
Superfecta (3-6-1-5) Paid 49.40.
8TH RACE
5 Slieve League (Randall);3.90;2.80;2.20
3 Winbak Noelle (B. Crawford);;9.20;4.30
1 Tobasco (S. Gray);;;3.10
Off 2:13 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (5-3) Paid 34.60.
Trifecta (5-3-1) Paid 112.00.
Superfecta (5-3-1-2) Paid 10.53.
Pick 3 (7-3-5) Paid 286.75.
9TH RACE
3 Victoria Swan (B. Dobson);4.50;2.70;3.30
6 Gemologist (J. Derue);;4.70;3.50
7 The Royal Poze (J. Devaux);;;14.80
Off 2:31 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (3-6) Paid 19.00.
Trifecta (3-6-7) Paid 310.00.
Superfecta (3-6-7-8) Paid 100.70.
10TH RACE
4 Wings Of Royalty (S. Gray);3.20;2.50;3.20
1 Mister Muscle (M. Beckwith);;5.30;3.90
5 Mugshots Bro (J. Devaux);;;2.80
Off 2:49 Time 1:55.2
Exacta (4-1) Paid 30.40.
Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid 96.00.
Superfecta (4-1-5-6) Paid 12.83.
11TH RACE
1 Foundonabeach (F. Coppola);11.40;6.10;3.30
3 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;4.50;3.00
2 Keystone Orion (B. Dobson);;;5.70
Off 3:06 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-3) Paid 46.00.
Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid 172.00.
Superfecta (1-3-2-4) Paid 39.45.
12TH RACE
5 Crazyasclassic (Jevaux);15.60;5.40;3.10
6 Riverofroyalty (F. Coppola);;5.30;3.10
3 Mr Jesse (B. Aldrich Jr);;;2.70
Off 3:24 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (5-6) Paid 96.00.
Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid 438.00.
Superfecta (5-6-3-1) Paid 66.20.
Daily Double (1-5) Paid 123.50.
Pick 4 (3-4-1-5) Paid 320.75.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 268,761
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.