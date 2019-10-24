1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

5 Rockin Bb (B. Dobson);3.50;2.70;2.30

2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (J. Randall);;4.40;2.70

1 Better Said (M. Beckwith);;;2.50

Off 12:06 Time 1:56.2

Exacta (5-2) Paid $12.00.

Trifecta (5-2-1) Paid $29.60.

Superfecta (5-2-1-8) Paid $9.88.

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

3 Blackjack (B. Dobson);2.80;2.20;2.40

4 Southern Pines (Coppola Jr);;2.60;3.10

8 Psycho Cinderella (P. Fluet);;;8.50

Off 12:23 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (3-4) Paid $7.60.

Trifecta (3-4-8) Paid $59.00.

Superfecta (3-4-8-1) Paid $10.70.

Daily Double (5-3) Paid $7.20.

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

8 A Oliveinmymartini (Beckwith);4.10;2.40;2.10

5 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;4.20;2.80

1 West Liberty (B. Cross);;;2.70

Off 12:40 Time 1:55.1

Exacta (8-5) Paid $17.20.

Trifecta (8-5-1) Paid $45.00.

Superfecta (8-5-1-3) Paid $8.53.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

5 Dions Prayer (C. Long);7.00;3.40;2.70

1 Duluth (J. Devaux);;2.50;2.50

4 Cash Now (P. Fluet);;;6.30

Off 1:00 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (5-1) Paid $13.80.

Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid $90.00.

Superfecta (5-1-4-3) Paid $16.18.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.

3 Casie’s Believer (Chindano Jr);6.70;3.60;3.00

2 Princess Glydana (J. Devaux);;3.80;3.20

1 Mistress Angelina (C. Long);;;3.70

Off 1:21 Time 1:54.3

Exacta (3-2) Paid $15.80.

Trifecta (3-2-1) Paid $39.40.

Pick 3 (8-5-3) Paid $31.63.

Superfecta (3-2-1-4) Paid $6.50.

Pick 5 (5-3-8-5-3) Paid $190.25.

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

6 Tiger’s Sue (J. Randall);14.00;7.80;3.90

7 Shezallapples A (B. Dobson);;5.70;3.60

5 Gina Grace N (L. Stalbaum);;;2.20

Off 1:44 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (6-7) Paid $81.50.

Trifecta (6-7-5) Paid $274.50.

Superfecta (6-7-5-4) Paid $64.35.

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

5 Lady Dela Renta A (Dobson);2.80;2.50;2.10

1 Hilaria (B. Crawford);;8.60;2.80

4 Bye Bye Felicia (M. Beckwith);;;2.90

Off 2:04 Time 1:52.4

Exacta (5-1) Paid $22.40.

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

8 Spreester (J. Devaux);5.40;3.20;2.50

1 Jericho Diva (L. Stalbaum);3.20;2.40

4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);5.00

Off 2:22 Time 1:55.1

Exacta (8-1) Paid $11.80.

Trifecta (8-1-4) Paid $112.00.

Superfecta (8-1-4-2) Paid $15.73.

Pick 3 (6-5-8) Paid $32.13.

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Stonebridge Honey (Devaux);8.80;2.70;4.10

4 Pretty Image (P. Fluet);;2.60;3.10

3 Under The Bus (J. Randall);;;5.30

Off 2:42 Time 1:55.2

Exacta (1-4) Paid $26.40.

Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid $63.50.

Superfecta (1-4-3-2) Paid $5.53.

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

2 Ten Million (A. Chartrand);5.10;2.40;2.10

5 Steel Deal (C. Long);;2.80;2.20

7 Reel Of Fortune (P. Fluet);;;3.20

Off 3:01 Time 2:01.2

Exacta (2-5) Paid $12.80.

Trifecta (2-5-7) Paid $48.20.

Superfecta (2-5-7-1) Paid $11.05.

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

2 Grey Roots (J. Randall);5.50;2.50;2.60

1 Mach Of Shame (M. Beckwith);;2.50;2.10

4 I’m Over The Enjen (P. Fluet);;;3.90

Off 3:21 Time 1:56.3

Exacta (2-1) Paid $11.60.

Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $48.40.

Superfecta (2-1-4-3) Paid $9.85.

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Sheer Talent (Devaux);30.80;17.80;3.40

5 Western Stepp (J. Randall);;21.80;5.70

6 Bontz N (B. Dobson);;;2.50

Off 3:47 Time 1:54.3

Exacta (1-5) Paid $407.00.

Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid $1,430.00.

Superfecta (1-5-6-2) Paid $69.95.

13TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

3 Trussed Up Trudy (Beckwith);21.20;7.40;4.00

2 More More More (Stalbaum);;3.20;2.50

4 Glory Ghost (J. Chindano Jr);;;9.60

Off 4:07 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (3-2) Paid $59.50.

Trifecta (3-2-4) Paid $649.00.

Superfecta (3-2-4-1) Paid $137.95.

Late Double (1-3) Paid $281.00.

Pick 4 (2-2-1-3) Paid $1,347.00.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $283,263

