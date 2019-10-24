1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
5 Rockin Bb (B. Dobson);3.50;2.70;2.30
2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (J. Randall);;4.40;2.70
1 Better Said (M. Beckwith);;;2.50
Off 12:06 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (5-2) Paid $12.00.
Trifecta (5-2-1) Paid $29.60.
Superfecta (5-2-1-8) Paid $9.88.
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
3 Blackjack (B. Dobson);2.80;2.20;2.40
4 Southern Pines (Coppola Jr);;2.60;3.10
8 Psycho Cinderella (P. Fluet);;;8.50
Off 12:23 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (3-4) Paid $7.60.
Trifecta (3-4-8) Paid $59.00.
Superfecta (3-4-8-1) Paid $10.70.
Daily Double (5-3) Paid $7.20.
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
8 A Oliveinmymartini (Beckwith);4.10;2.40;2.10
5 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;4.20;2.80
1 West Liberty (B. Cross);;;2.70
Off 12:40 Time 1:55.1
Exacta (8-5) Paid $17.20.
Trifecta (8-5-1) Paid $45.00.
Superfecta (8-5-1-3) Paid $8.53.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
5 Dions Prayer (C. Long);7.00;3.40;2.70
1 Duluth (J. Devaux);;2.50;2.50
4 Cash Now (P. Fluet);;;6.30
Off 1:00 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (5-1) Paid $13.80.
Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid $90.00.
Superfecta (5-1-4-3) Paid $16.18.
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.
3 Casie’s Believer (Chindano Jr);6.70;3.60;3.00
2 Princess Glydana (J. Devaux);;3.80;3.20
1 Mistress Angelina (C. Long);;;3.70
Off 1:21 Time 1:54.3
Exacta (3-2) Paid $15.80.
Trifecta (3-2-1) Paid $39.40.
Pick 3 (8-5-3) Paid $31.63.
Superfecta (3-2-1-4) Paid $6.50.
Pick 5 (5-3-8-5-3) Paid $190.25.
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
6 Tiger’s Sue (J. Randall);14.00;7.80;3.90
7 Shezallapples A (B. Dobson);;5.70;3.60
5 Gina Grace N (L. Stalbaum);;;2.20
Off 1:44 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (6-7) Paid $81.50.
Trifecta (6-7-5) Paid $274.50.
Superfecta (6-7-5-4) Paid $64.35.
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
5 Lady Dela Renta A (Dobson);2.80;2.50;2.10
1 Hilaria (B. Crawford);;8.60;2.80
4 Bye Bye Felicia (M. Beckwith);;;2.90
Off 2:04 Time 1:52.4
Exacta (5-1) Paid $22.40.
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
8 Spreester (J. Devaux);5.40;3.20;2.50
1 Jericho Diva (L. Stalbaum);3.20;2.40
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);5.00
Off 2:22 Time 1:55.1
Exacta (8-1) Paid $11.80.
Trifecta (8-1-4) Paid $112.00.
Superfecta (8-1-4-2) Paid $15.73.
Pick 3 (6-5-8) Paid $32.13.
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Stonebridge Honey (Devaux);8.80;2.70;4.10
4 Pretty Image (P. Fluet);;2.60;3.10
3 Under The Bus (J. Randall);;;5.30
Off 2:42 Time 1:55.2
Exacta (1-4) Paid $26.40.
Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid $63.50.
Superfecta (1-4-3-2) Paid $5.53.
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
2 Ten Million (A. Chartrand);5.10;2.40;2.10
5 Steel Deal (C. Long);;2.80;2.20
7 Reel Of Fortune (P. Fluet);;;3.20
Off 3:01 Time 2:01.2
Exacta (2-5) Paid $12.80.
Trifecta (2-5-7) Paid $48.20.
Superfecta (2-5-7-1) Paid $11.05.
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
2 Grey Roots (J. Randall);5.50;2.50;2.60
1 Mach Of Shame (M. Beckwith);;2.50;2.10
4 I’m Over The Enjen (P. Fluet);;;3.90
Off 3:21 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (2-1) Paid $11.60.
Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $48.40.
Superfecta (2-1-4-3) Paid $9.85.
12TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Sheer Talent (Devaux);30.80;17.80;3.40
5 Western Stepp (J. Randall);;21.80;5.70
6 Bontz N (B. Dobson);;;2.50
Off 3:47 Time 1:54.3
Exacta (1-5) Paid $407.00.
Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid $1,430.00.
Superfecta (1-5-6-2) Paid $69.95.
13TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
3 Trussed Up Trudy (Beckwith);21.20;7.40;4.00
2 More More More (Stalbaum);;3.20;2.50
4 Glory Ghost (J. Chindano Jr);;;9.60
Off 4:07 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (3-2) Paid $59.50.
Trifecta (3-2-4) Paid $649.00.
Superfecta (3-2-4-1) Paid $137.95.
Late Double (1-3) Paid $281.00.
Pick 4 (2-2-1-3) Paid $1,347.00.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $283,263
