1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
2 Isabella's Diamond (Dobson);7.30;2.90;2.10
1 Marcella Bella (Coppola Jr);;2.40;2.10
4 Swift Gent (Cross);;;2.40
Exacta (2-1) Paid $14.00. Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $32.80. Superfecta
(2-1-4-7) Paid $11.00.
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
4 Mr Jesse (Dobson);10.20;3.60;2.40
3 Leave Your Mark (Randall);;2.40;2.10
5 Aventure (Coppola Jr);;;2.30
Exacta (4-3) Paid $23.00. Trifecta (4-3-5) Paid $50.50. Superfecta
(4-3-5-2) Paid $12.28. Daily Double (2-4) Paid $39.20.
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
2 Bb Eight (Gray);4.00;2.90;2.10
1 Smitty (Beckwith);;4.60;2.20
5 Quagmire Bluechip (Aldrich Jr);;;2.10
Exacta (2-1) Paid $13.60. Trifecta (2-1-5) Paid $25.60. Superfecta
(2-1-5-4) Paid $9.15.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
7 Golden Tate (Dobson);4.00;2.90;2.10
4 Darron Hall (Fluet);;6.40;3.20
1 Bolide De Nuit (Randall);;;3.60
Exacta (7-4) Paid $15.60. Trifecta (7-4-1) Paid $58.00. Superfecta
(7-4-1-3) Paid $5.80.
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
3 Goddess Ofgoodness (Crawford);43.40;11.00;4.20
7 Grammy Winner (Randall);;4.00;2.90
6 The Royal Poze (Coppola Jr);;;3.90
Exacta (3-7) Paid $207.00. Trifecta (3-7-6) Paid $584.00. Pick 3
(2-7-3) Paid $52.88. Superfecta (3-7-6-2) Paid $231.00. Pick 5
(2-4-2-7-3) Paid $1,698.75.
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
6 Regal Escape (Crawford);4.20;3.00;2.90
7 Rollinwithambition (Fluet);;5.40;6.20
4 Shade Thrower (Coppola Jr);;;10.00
Exacta (6-7) Paid $19.80. Trifecta (6-7-4) Paid $151.00. Superfecta (6-7-4-1) Paid $22.13.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
4 Living Proof I Am (Fluet);6.80;3.70;3.20
5 Squirely Girly (Derue);;7.00;5.60
3 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);;;10.00
Exacta (4-5) Paid $48.60. Trifecta (4-5-3) Paid $275.50. Superfecta (4-5-3-6) Paid $118.45.
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
5 Golden Gypsy (Dobson);2.60;2.20;2.10
2 Cassiadechakrika (Crawford);;4.90;3.00
4 Trendy Kim (Aldrich Jr);;;2.90
Exacta (5-2) Paid $9.90. Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid $38.20. Superfecta
(5-2-4-1) Paid $7.73. Pick 3 (6-4-5) Paid $5.75.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
6 Passa-grille Beach (Beckwith);3.30;2.40;2.10
2 Sweet Deisel (Daley);;3.70;2.10
1 Master Faster (Randall);;;2.80
Exacta (6-2) Paid $8.80. Trifecta (6-2-1) Paid $11.80. Superfecta
(6-2-1-5) Paid $6.20.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Hypocrisy (McGivern);11.80;4.40;2.60
5 Smokin On By (Cross);;2.60;2.10
4 Mitchell Hanover (Randall);;;2.30
Exacta (1-5) Paid $25.60. Trifecta (1-5-4) Paid $57.50. Superfecta
(1-5-4-3) Paid $15.35. Pick 4 (4-5-6-1) Paid $48.00. Late Double
(6-1) Paid $22.80.
