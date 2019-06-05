1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

2 Isabella's Diamond (Dobson);7.30;2.90;2.10

1 Marcella Bella (Coppola Jr);;2.40;2.10

4 Swift Gent (Cross);;;2.40

Exacta (2-1) Paid $14.00. Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $32.80. Superfecta

(2-1-4-7) Paid $11.00.

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

4 Mr Jesse (Dobson);10.20;3.60;2.40

3 Leave Your Mark (Randall);;2.40;2.10

5 Aventure (Coppola Jr);;;2.30

Exacta (4-3) Paid $23.00. Trifecta (4-3-5) Paid $50.50. Superfecta

(4-3-5-2) Paid $12.28. Daily Double (2-4) Paid $39.20.

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

2 Bb Eight (Gray);4.00;2.90;2.10

1 Smitty (Beckwith);;4.60;2.20

5 Quagmire Bluechip (Aldrich Jr);;;2.10

Exacta (2-1) Paid $13.60. Trifecta (2-1-5) Paid $25.60. Superfecta

(2-1-5-4) Paid $9.15.

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

7 Golden Tate (Dobson);4.00;2.90;2.10

4 Darron Hall (Fluet);;6.40;3.20

1 Bolide De Nuit (Randall);;;3.60

Exacta (7-4) Paid $15.60. Trifecta (7-4-1) Paid $58.00. Superfecta

(7-4-1-3) Paid $5.80.

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

3 Goddess Ofgoodness (Crawford);43.40;11.00;4.20

7 Grammy Winner (Randall);;4.00;2.90

6 The Royal Poze (Coppola Jr);;;3.90

Exacta (3-7) Paid $207.00. Trifecta (3-7-6) Paid $584.00. Pick 3

(2-7-3) Paid $52.88. Superfecta (3-7-6-2) Paid $231.00. Pick 5

(2-4-2-7-3) Paid $1,698.75.

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

6 Regal Escape (Crawford);4.20;3.00;2.90

7 Rollinwithambition (Fluet);;5.40;6.20

4 Shade Thrower (Coppola Jr);;;10.00

Exacta (6-7) Paid $19.80. Trifecta (6-7-4) Paid $151.00. Superfecta (6-7-4-1) Paid $22.13.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

4 Living Proof I Am (Fluet);6.80;3.70;3.20

5 Squirely Girly (Derue);;7.00;5.60

3 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);;;10.00

Exacta (4-5) Paid $48.60. Trifecta (4-5-3) Paid $275.50. Superfecta (4-5-3-6) Paid $118.45.

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

5 Golden Gypsy (Dobson);2.60;2.20;2.10

2 Cassiadechakrika (Crawford);;4.90;3.00

4 Trendy Kim (Aldrich Jr);;;2.90

Exacta (5-2) Paid $9.90. Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid $38.20. Superfecta

(5-2-4-1) Paid $7.73. Pick 3 (6-4-5) Paid $5.75.

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

6 Passa-grille Beach (Beckwith);3.30;2.40;2.10

2 Sweet Deisel (Daley);;3.70;2.10

1 Master Faster (Randall);;;2.80

Exacta (6-2) Paid $8.80. Trifecta (6-2-1) Paid $11.80. Superfecta

(6-2-1-5) Paid $6.20.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Hypocrisy (McGivern);11.80;4.40;2.60

5 Smokin On By (Cross);;2.60;2.10

4 Mitchell Hanover (Randall);;;2.30

Exacta (1-5) Paid $25.60. Trifecta (1-5-4) Paid $57.50. Superfecta

(1-5-4-3) Paid $15.35. Pick 4 (4-5-6-1) Paid $48.00. Late Double

(6-1) Paid $22.80.

