1ST RACE
1 Spark A Dream (Randall);2.90;2.70;2.10
7 Franky Two Times (J. Derue);;5.70;5.10
3 Kapow (P. Fluet);;;3.10
Off 12:06 Time 1:59.1
Exacta (1-7) Paid 26.80.
Trifecta (1-7-3) Paid 93.00.
Superfecta (1-7-3-2) Paid 13.58.
2ND RACE
4 Rose Run Speedster (Dobson);2.90;2.40;2.10
2 Weekend Wit Bigd (F. Coppola);;5.70;3.30
3 Shoemaker Hanover (L. Stalbaum);;;2.80
Off 12:23 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (4-2) Paid 13.20.
Trifecta (4-2-3) Paid 33.20.
Superfecta (4-2-3-9) Paid 6.80.
Daily Double (1-4) Paid 6.90.
3RD RACE
2 Tt’s D-jay (Derue);2.60;2.10;2.10
1 The Lindy Treaty (Fluet);;3.60;2.30
5 Triumphant’s Chip (Genois);;;2.60
Off 12:41 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (2-1) Paid 6.50.
Trifecta (2-1-5) Paid 14.80.
Superfecta (2-1-5-8) Paid 4.10.
4TH RACE
5 Quick Deal (Randall);7.00;3.70;2.60
1 Justice Jet (B. Cross);;3.30;2.40
4 Bonamassa (F. Coppola);;;2.40
Off 12:59 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (5-1) Paid 20.80.
Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid 54.50.
Superfecta (5-1-4-3) Paid 9.63.
5TH RACE
9 Someway Same Hall (Derue);23.40;8.70;5.40
5 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;3.80;3.00
4 Haveitalltogether (C. Long);;;3.70
Off 1:16 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (9-5) Paid 87.50.
Trifecta (9-5-4) Paid 322.00.
Pick 3 (2-5-9) Paid 18.75.
Pick 5 (1-4-2-5-9) Paid 39.25.
Superfecta (9-5-4-6) Paid 68.80.
6TH RACE
4 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);4.60;2.70;2.30
6 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Stalbaum);;4.20;2.80
3 Crazycat (B. Dobson);;;3.50
Off 1:34 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (4-6) Paid 14.40.
7TH RACE
4 Credit List (J. Devaux);8.40;3.80;3.10
5 Willy Mouse (B. Dobson);;6.10;7.80
3 Barn Star (P. Fluet);;;8.10
Off 1:51 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (4-5) Paid 65.50.
Trifecta (4-5-3) Paid 380.00.
Superfecta (4-5-3-7) Paid 76.15.
8TH RACE
2 Darlington Hall (P. Fluet);2.90;2.90;2.20
5 Key Lime Martini (J. Randall);;6.40;3.20
1 College Krystal (B. Cross);;;2.10
Off 2:09 Time 1:59.4
Exacta (2-5) Paid 27.60.
Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid 57.50.
Superfecta (2-5-1-4) Paid 12.35.
Pick 3 (4-4-2) Paid 13.25.
9TH RACE
6 Wicked Nick (Crawford);16.00;7.60;3.80
3 Keystone Orion (J. Derue);;3.90;2.40
8 Schwarber (B. Cross);;;8.20
Off 2:29 Time 1:59.3
Exacta (6-3) Paid 75.00.
Trifecta (6-3-8) Paid 1,692.00.
Superfecta (6-3-8-4) Paid 982.45.
10TH RACE
2 Uncle Leo (Stalbaum);5.10;3.20;2.30
1 Winning Legends (F.Coppola);;3.70;2.40
3 Barney Mac (J. Randall);;;2.10
Off 2:46 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (2-1) Paid 13.20.
Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid 26.40.
Superfecta (2-1-3-5) Paid 9.15.
11TH RACE
6 Waiting On A Woman (Dobson);4.10;3.20;4.60
2 Silent Pine (B. Cooper);;5.60;9.40
1 Riverofroyalty (F. Coppola Jr);;;7.30
Off 3:04 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (6-2) Paid 22.60.
Trifecta (6-2-1) Paid 73.50.
Superfecta (6-2-1-4) Paid 13.50.
12TH RACE
6 Glencove Carter (Randall);6.40;4.00;4.20
2 Collector Classic (C. Long);;3.80;5.50
8 Tropical Storm Bi (J. Derue);;;3.90
Off 3:23 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (6-2) Paid 22.40.
Trifecta (6-2-8) Paid 88.50.
Superfecta (6-2-8-7) Paid 9.43.
Daily Double (6-6) Paid 27.00.
Pick 4 (6-2-6-6) Paid 851.25.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 329,217
