1ST RACE

1 Spark A Dream (Randall);2.90;2.70;2.10

7 Franky Two Times (J. Derue);;5.70;5.10

3 Kapow (P. Fluet);;;3.10

Off 12:06 Time 1:59.1

Exacta (1-7) Paid 26.80.

Trifecta (1-7-3) Paid 93.00.

Superfecta (1-7-3-2) Paid 13.58.

2ND RACE

4 Rose Run Speedster (Dobson);2.90;2.40;2.10

2 Weekend Wit Bigd (F. Coppola);;5.70;3.30

3 Shoemaker Hanover (L. Stalbaum);;;2.80

Off 12:23 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (4-2) Paid 13.20.

Trifecta (4-2-3) Paid 33.20.

Superfecta (4-2-3-9) Paid 6.80.

Daily Double (1-4) Paid 6.90.

3RD RACE

2 Tt’s D-jay (Derue);2.60;2.10;2.10

1 The Lindy Treaty (Fluet);;3.60;2.30

5 Triumphant’s Chip (Genois);;;2.60

Off 12:41 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (2-1) Paid 6.50.

Trifecta (2-1-5) Paid 14.80.

Superfecta (2-1-5-8) Paid 4.10.

4TH RACE

5 Quick Deal (Randall);7.00;3.70;2.60

1 Justice Jet (B. Cross);;3.30;2.40

4 Bonamassa (F. Coppola);;;2.40

Off 12:59 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (5-1) Paid 20.80.

Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid 54.50.

Superfecta (5-1-4-3) Paid 9.63.

5TH RACE

9 Someway Same Hall (Derue);23.40;8.70;5.40

5 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;3.80;3.00

4 Haveitalltogether (C. Long);;;3.70

Off 1:16 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (9-5) Paid 87.50.

Trifecta (9-5-4) Paid 322.00.

Pick 3 (2-5-9) Paid 18.75.

Pick 5 (1-4-2-5-9) Paid 39.25.

Superfecta (9-5-4-6) Paid 68.80.

6TH RACE

4 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);4.60;2.70;2.30

6 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Stalbaum);;4.20;2.80

3 Crazycat (B. Dobson);;;3.50

Off 1:34 Time 1:56.3

Exacta (4-6) Paid 14.40.

7TH RACE

4 Credit List (J. Devaux);8.40;3.80;3.10

5 Willy Mouse (B. Dobson);;6.10;7.80

3 Barn Star (P. Fluet);;;8.10

Off 1:51 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (4-5) Paid 65.50.

Trifecta (4-5-3) Paid 380.00.

Superfecta (4-5-3-7) Paid 76.15.

8TH RACE

2 Darlington Hall (P. Fluet);2.90;2.90;2.20

5 Key Lime Martini (J. Randall);;6.40;3.20

1 College Krystal (B. Cross);;;2.10

Off 2:09 Time 1:59.4

Exacta (2-5) Paid 27.60.

Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid 57.50.

Superfecta (2-5-1-4) Paid 12.35.

Pick 3 (4-4-2) Paid 13.25.

9TH RACE

6 Wicked Nick (Crawford);16.00;7.60;3.80

3 Keystone Orion (J. Derue);;3.90;2.40

8 Schwarber (B. Cross);;;8.20

Off 2:29 Time 1:59.3

Exacta (6-3) Paid 75.00.

Trifecta (6-3-8) Paid 1,692.00.

Superfecta (6-3-8-4) Paid 982.45.

10TH RACE

2 Uncle Leo (Stalbaum);5.10;3.20;2.30

1 Winning Legends (F.Coppola);;3.70;2.40

3 Barney Mac (J. Randall);;;2.10

Off 2:46 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (2-1) Paid 13.20.

Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid 26.40.

Superfecta (2-1-3-5) Paid 9.15.

11TH RACE

6 Waiting On A Woman (Dobson);4.10;3.20;4.60

2 Silent Pine (B. Cooper);;5.60;9.40

1 Riverofroyalty (F. Coppola Jr);;;7.30

Off 3:04 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (6-2) Paid 22.60.

Trifecta (6-2-1) Paid 73.50.

Superfecta (6-2-1-4) Paid 13.50.

12TH RACE

6 Glencove Carter (Randall);6.40;4.00;4.20

2 Collector Classic (C. Long);;3.80;5.50

8 Tropical Storm Bi (J. Derue);;;3.90

Off 3:23 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (6-2) Paid 22.40.

Trifecta (6-2-8) Paid 88.50.

Superfecta (6-2-8-7) Paid 9.43.

Daily Double (6-6) Paid 27.00.

Pick 4 (6-2-6-6) Paid 851.25.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 329,217

