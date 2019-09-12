1ST RACE

6 Grey Roots (Dobson);5.40;2.90;2.30

5 Maggnifispin (C. Long);;3.70;2.60

1 Artic Belle (L. Bailey);;2.60

Off 12:06 Time 1:56.3

Exacta (6-5) Paid 17.40.

Trifecta (6-5-1) Paid 52.50.

Superfecta (6-5-1-7) Paid 17.38.

2ND RACE

4 We’re In Trouble (F. Coppola Jr)

;4.60;3.00;2.80

5 Secretly Flashy (Mc Givern);;4.60;3.70

3 Conway Deli (B. Aldrich Jr);;;6.90

Off 12:25 Time 2:01.2

Exacta (4-5) Paid 17.80.

Trifecta (4-5-3) Paid 118.50.

Superfecta (4-5-3-7) Paid 47.70.

Daily Double (6-4) Paid 15.60.

3RD RACE

9 All Speed Rising (Dobson);22.80;4.8;3.10

1 Cherry Bliss (J. Randall);;2.50;2.10

6 Queen Elsa (S. Genois);;;2.50

Off 12:44 Time 1:55.2

Exacta (9-1) Paid 65.00.

Trifecta (9-1-6) Paid 250.00.

Superfecta (9-1-6-3) Paid 33.90.

4TH RACE

3 Frenzie (J. Stark Jr);4.20;3.00;2.30

1 Pancakes (B. Dobson);;3.90;3.00

5 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello);;;2.40

Off 1:04 Time 1:55.2

Exacta (3-1) Paid 21.80.

Trifecta (3-1-5) Paid 67.00.

Superfecta (3-1-5-4) Paid 12.75.

5TH RACE

2 Lucky Chap (Dobson);3.60;2.30;2.10

1 Ten Million (A. Chartrand);;3.20;2.70

4 Dak Tothefuture (B. Cross);;;10.40

Off 1:24 Time 2:01.0

Exacta (2-1) Paid 8.90.

Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid 137.00.

Pick 3 (9-3-2) Paid 50.38.

Pick 5 (6-4-9-3-2) Paid 868.25.

Superfecta (2-1-4-7) Paid 37.40.

6TH RACE

7 My Rugala (F. Coppola);2.70;2.60;2.10

8 Bnb (J. Chindano Jr);;8.00;6.20

4 Calusa (B. Dobson);;;4.60

Off 1:44 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (7-8) Paid 22.20.

Trifecta (7-8-4) Paid 133.00.

Superfecta (7-8-4-1) Paid 18.28.

7TH RACE

6 Bontz N (B. Dobson);3.20;2.60;2.30

4 Happy Heart (M. Beckwith);;6.30;4.00

7 Come Get The Cash (Randall);;;2.90

Off 2:06 Time 1:53.4

Exacta (6-4) Paid 16.00.

Trifecta (6-4-7) Paid 52.00.

Superfecta (6-4-7-2) Paid 13.85.

8TH RACE

6 Bambi (B. Aldrich Jr);19.80;8.90;4.10

7 Aileen On You (Mcgivern);;13.60;4.20

2 Dead Bolt (B. Dobson);;;2.50

Off 2:26 Time 2:03.2

Exacta (6-7) Paid 338.50.

Trifecta (6-7-2) Paid 1,427.00.

Superfecta (6-7-2-1) Paid 938.10.

Pick 3 (7-6-6) Paid 94.00.

9TH RACE

1 Mistress Angelina (Long);3.80;3.30;2.40

6 Love Over Gold (F. Coppola);;9.10;4.20

4 Cash Crazy Express (J. Stark);;;3.90

Off 2:48 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (1-6) Paid 43.20.

Trifecta (1-6-4) Paid 117.00.

Superfecta (1-6-4-3) Paid 14.77.

10TH RACE

4 Casa Miasa (E. Hoagland);3.50;2.70;2.30

6 With Wings (A. Chartrand);;11.60;6.70

5 Tell Me The Truth (S. Genois);;;4.10

Off 3:09 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (4-6) Paid 32.80.

Trifecta (4-6-5) Paid 220.50.

Superfecta (4-6-5-2) Paid 81.00.

11TH RACE

2 All You Can Dream (Genois);3.10;2.60;2.10

5 Mach Of Shame (M. Beckwith);;2.80;2.30

4 Sunshine Inn (S. Rybka);;;2.80

Off 3:29 Time 1:55.3

Exacta (2-5) Paid 10.40.

Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid 32.40.

Superfecta (2-5-4-6) Paid 5.62.

12TH RACE

3 Brenda’s Got It (Beckwith);3.70;2.50;2.10

4 Sally De Vie (S. Rybka);;2.80;2.30

2 Mississippi Charm (J. Randall);;;5.50

Off 3:51 Time 1:56.1

Exacta (3-4) Paid 7.40.

Trifecta (3-4-2) Paid 113.00.

Superfecta (3-4-2-5) Paid 29.55.

Daily Double (2-3) Paid 10.60.

Pick 4 (1-4-2-3) Paid 42.40.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 303,965

