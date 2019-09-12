1ST RACE
6 Grey Roots (Dobson);5.40;2.90;2.30
5 Maggnifispin (C. Long);;3.70;2.60
1 Artic Belle (L. Bailey);;2.60
Off 12:06 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (6-5) Paid 17.40.
Trifecta (6-5-1) Paid 52.50.
Superfecta (6-5-1-7) Paid 17.38.
2ND RACE
4 We’re In Trouble (F. Coppola Jr)
;4.60;3.00;2.80
5 Secretly Flashy (Mc Givern);;4.60;3.70
3 Conway Deli (B. Aldrich Jr);;;6.90
Off 12:25 Time 2:01.2
Exacta (4-5) Paid 17.80.
Trifecta (4-5-3) Paid 118.50.
Superfecta (4-5-3-7) Paid 47.70.
Daily Double (6-4) Paid 15.60.
3RD RACE
9 All Speed Rising (Dobson);22.80;4.8;3.10
1 Cherry Bliss (J. Randall);;2.50;2.10
6 Queen Elsa (S. Genois);;;2.50
Off 12:44 Time 1:55.2
Exacta (9-1) Paid 65.00.
Trifecta (9-1-6) Paid 250.00.
Superfecta (9-1-6-3) Paid 33.90.
4TH RACE
3 Frenzie (J. Stark Jr);4.20;3.00;2.30
1 Pancakes (B. Dobson);;3.90;3.00
5 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello);;;2.40
Off 1:04 Time 1:55.2
Exacta (3-1) Paid 21.80.
Trifecta (3-1-5) Paid 67.00.
Superfecta (3-1-5-4) Paid 12.75.
5TH RACE
2 Lucky Chap (Dobson);3.60;2.30;2.10
1 Ten Million (A. Chartrand);;3.20;2.70
4 Dak Tothefuture (B. Cross);;;10.40
Off 1:24 Time 2:01.0
Exacta (2-1) Paid 8.90.
Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid 137.00.
Pick 3 (9-3-2) Paid 50.38.
Pick 5 (6-4-9-3-2) Paid 868.25.
Superfecta (2-1-4-7) Paid 37.40.
6TH RACE
7 My Rugala (F. Coppola);2.70;2.60;2.10
8 Bnb (J. Chindano Jr);;8.00;6.20
4 Calusa (B. Dobson);;;4.60
Off 1:44 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (7-8) Paid 22.20.
Trifecta (7-8-4) Paid 133.00.
Superfecta (7-8-4-1) Paid 18.28.
7TH RACE
6 Bontz N (B. Dobson);3.20;2.60;2.30
4 Happy Heart (M. Beckwith);;6.30;4.00
7 Come Get The Cash (Randall);;;2.90
Off 2:06 Time 1:53.4
Exacta (6-4) Paid 16.00.
Trifecta (6-4-7) Paid 52.00.
Superfecta (6-4-7-2) Paid 13.85.
8TH RACE
6 Bambi (B. Aldrich Jr);19.80;8.90;4.10
7 Aileen On You (Mcgivern);;13.60;4.20
2 Dead Bolt (B. Dobson);;;2.50
Off 2:26 Time 2:03.2
Exacta (6-7) Paid 338.50.
Trifecta (6-7-2) Paid 1,427.00.
Superfecta (6-7-2-1) Paid 938.10.
Pick 3 (7-6-6) Paid 94.00.
9TH RACE
1 Mistress Angelina (Long);3.80;3.30;2.40
6 Love Over Gold (F. Coppola);;9.10;4.20
4 Cash Crazy Express (J. Stark);;;3.90
Off 2:48 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (1-6) Paid 43.20.
Trifecta (1-6-4) Paid 117.00.
Superfecta (1-6-4-3) Paid 14.77.
10TH RACE
4 Casa Miasa (E. Hoagland);3.50;2.70;2.30
6 With Wings (A. Chartrand);;11.60;6.70
5 Tell Me The Truth (S. Genois);;;4.10
Off 3:09 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (4-6) Paid 32.80.
Trifecta (4-6-5) Paid 220.50.
Superfecta (4-6-5-2) Paid 81.00.
11TH RACE
2 All You Can Dream (Genois);3.10;2.60;2.10
5 Mach Of Shame (M. Beckwith);;2.80;2.30
4 Sunshine Inn (S. Rybka);;;2.80
Off 3:29 Time 1:55.3
Exacta (2-5) Paid 10.40.
Trifecta (2-5-4) Paid 32.40.
Superfecta (2-5-4-6) Paid 5.62.
12TH RACE
3 Brenda’s Got It (Beckwith);3.70;2.50;2.10
4 Sally De Vie (S. Rybka);;2.80;2.30
2 Mississippi Charm (J. Randall);;;5.50
Off 3:51 Time 1:56.1
Exacta (3-4) Paid 7.40.
Trifecta (3-4-2) Paid 113.00.
Superfecta (3-4-2-5) Paid 29.55.
Daily Double (2-3) Paid 10.60.
Pick 4 (1-4-2-3) Paid 42.40.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 303,965
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.