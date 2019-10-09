1ST RACE
1 Keystone Orion (Derue);16.60;6.50;4.20
7 Alvarez (J. Randall);;8.80;4.30
4 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;;3.10
Off 12:06 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-7) Paid 94.50.
Trifecta (1-7-4) Paid 401.50.
Superfecta (1-7-4-5) Paid 48.60.
2ND RACE
1 Stud Muffin (S. Rybka);6.60;3.60;2.60
4 Calvery Hill (M. Beckwith);;3.00;2.10
2 Rollinwithambition (P. Fluet);;;2.10
Off 12:23 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (1-4) Paid 19.60.
Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid 54.50.
Superfecta (1-4-2-5) Paid 8.50.
Daily Double (1-1) Paid 84.50.
3RD RACE
1 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);6.50;4.50;5.10
9 Leap Year Lucky (J. Devaux);;7.20;7.30
8 Miss Annie Lee (D. Cappello);;;44.20
Off 12:40 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (1-9) Paid 95.00.
Trifecta (1-9-8) Paid 1,617.00.
Superfecta (1-9-8-3) Paid 327.95.
4TH RACE
6 Caesars Crazy (Brunet);3.80;2.30;2.10
1 The Magic Number (Devaux);;2.70;2.50
2 Charismo (S. Genois);;;2.80
Off 1:02 Time 1:59.4
Exacta (6-1) Paid 10.20.
Trifecta (6-1-2) Paid 28.60.
Superfecta (6-1-2-8) Paid 3.90.
5TH RACE
1 Dinner Guest (D. Cappello);7.90;4.40;3.30
3 Fifth Son (M. Beckwith);;11.80;6.30
9 Redhot Romeo (C. Huckabone III);;;5.80
Off 1:24 Time 1:55.4
Exacta (1-3) Paid 51.50.
Trifecta (1-3-9) Paid 328.00.
Pick 3 (1-6-1) Paid 21.25.
Superfecta (1-3-9-2) Paid 67.90.
Pick 5 (1-1-1-6-1) Paid 549.75.
6TH RACE
5 Tina Rocks (B. Crawford);11.60;4.20;2.70
1 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone);;2.30;2.10
4 Touche’ Away (M. Whitcroft);;;2.90
Off 1:47 Time 2:00.2
Exacta (5-1) Paid 25.20.
Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid 70.50.
Superfecta (5-1-4-3) Paid 32.70.
7TH RACE
2 Royal Lady (M. Beckwith);3.60;3.40;2.80
7 Royal Casanova (F. Coppola);;11.60;6.60
4 Southwind Rich (C. Long);;;4.90
Off 2:09 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (2-7) Paid 83.00.
Trifecta (2-7-4) Paid 456.00.
Superfecta (2-7-4-3) Paid 116.70.
8TH RACE
5 Repeal Or Replace (Randall);6.70;4.60;2.60
3 Yachtsman (B. Crawford);;3.70;2.40
2 Van Diesel (J. Devaux);;;2.10
Off 2:27 Time 1:54.2
Exacta (5-3) Paid 24.00.
Trifecta (5-3-2) Paid 71.00.
Superfecta (5-3-2-4) Paid 6.58.
Pick 3 (5-2-5) Paid 82.63.
9TH RACE
5 Sweatntears (J. Devaux);4.50;2.70;2.40
3 Beautiful Brenda (F. Coppola);;2.10;2.30
6 Knight Of Valour (A. Chartrand);;;3.70
Off 2:48 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (5-3) Paid 7.90.
Trifecta (5-3-6) Paid 90.50.
Superfecta (5-3-6-2) Paid 13.08.
10TH RACE
5 Goddess Ofgoodness (Devaux)
;11.40;3.70;2.10
2 Darron Hall (B. Cross);;3.80;2.10
3 Daylon Phantom (M. Beckwith);;;2.10
Off 3:11 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (5-2) Paid 44.00.
Trifecta (5-2-3) Paid 94.50.
Superfecta (5-2-3-1) Paid 16.10.
Pick 4 (2-5-5-5) Paid 198.25.
Late Double (5-5) Paid 43.40.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 251,020
