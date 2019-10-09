1ST RACE

1 Keystone Orion (Derue);16.60;6.50;4.20

7 Alvarez (J. Randall);;8.80;4.30

4 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;;3.10

Off 12:06 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-7) Paid 94.50.

Trifecta (1-7-4) Paid 401.50.

Superfecta (1-7-4-5) Paid 48.60.

2ND RACE

1 Stud Muffin (S. Rybka);6.60;3.60;2.60

4 Calvery Hill (M. Beckwith);;3.00;2.10

2 Rollinwithambition (P. Fluet);;;2.10

Off 12:23 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (1-4) Paid 19.60.

Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid 54.50.

Superfecta (1-4-2-5) Paid 8.50.

Daily Double (1-1) Paid 84.50.

3RD RACE

1 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);6.50;4.50;5.10

9 Leap Year Lucky (J. Devaux);;7.20;7.30

8 Miss Annie Lee (D. Cappello);;;44.20

Off 12:40 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (1-9) Paid 95.00.

Trifecta (1-9-8) Paid 1,617.00.

Superfecta (1-9-8-3) Paid 327.95.

4TH RACE

6 Caesars Crazy (Brunet);3.80;2.30;2.10

1 The Magic Number (Devaux);;2.70;2.50

2 Charismo (S. Genois);;;2.80

Off 1:02 Time 1:59.4

Exacta (6-1) Paid 10.20.

Trifecta (6-1-2) Paid 28.60.

Superfecta (6-1-2-8) Paid 3.90.

5TH RACE

1 Dinner Guest (D. Cappello);7.90;4.40;3.30

3 Fifth Son (M. Beckwith);;11.80;6.30

9 Redhot Romeo (C. Huckabone III);;;5.80

Off 1:24 Time 1:55.4

Exacta (1-3) Paid 51.50.

Trifecta (1-3-9) Paid 328.00.

Pick 3 (1-6-1) Paid 21.25.

Superfecta (1-3-9-2) Paid 67.90.

Pick 5 (1-1-1-6-1) Paid 549.75.

6TH RACE

5 Tina Rocks (B. Crawford);11.60;4.20;2.70

1 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone);;2.30;2.10

4 Touche’ Away (M. Whitcroft);;;2.90

Off 1:47 Time 2:00.2

Exacta (5-1) Paid 25.20.

Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid 70.50.

Superfecta (5-1-4-3) Paid 32.70.

7TH RACE

2 Royal Lady (M. Beckwith);3.60;3.40;2.80

7 Royal Casanova (F. Coppola);;11.60;6.60

4 Southwind Rich (C. Long);;;4.90

Off 2:09 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (2-7) Paid 83.00.

Trifecta (2-7-4) Paid 456.00.

Superfecta (2-7-4-3) Paid 116.70.

8TH RACE

5 Repeal Or Replace (Randall);6.70;4.60;2.60

3 Yachtsman (B. Crawford);;3.70;2.40

2 Van Diesel (J. Devaux);;;2.10

Off 2:27 Time 1:54.2

Exacta (5-3) Paid 24.00.

Trifecta (5-3-2) Paid 71.00.

Superfecta (5-3-2-4) Paid 6.58.

Pick 3 (5-2-5) Paid 82.63.

9TH RACE

5 Sweatntears (J. Devaux);4.50;2.70;2.40

3 Beautiful Brenda (F. Coppola);;2.10;2.30

6 Knight Of Valour (A. Chartrand);;;3.70

Off 2:48 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (5-3) Paid 7.90.

Trifecta (5-3-6) Paid 90.50.

Superfecta (5-3-6-2) Paid 13.08.

10TH RACE

5 Goddess Ofgoodness (Devaux)

;11.40;3.70;2.10

2 Darron Hall (B. Cross);;3.80;2.10

3 Daylon Phantom (M. Beckwith);;;2.10

Off 3:11 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (5-2) Paid 44.00.

Trifecta (5-2-3) Paid 94.50.

Superfecta (5-2-3-1) Paid 16.10.

Pick 4 (2-5-5-5) Paid 198.25.

Late Double (5-5) Paid 43.40.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 251,020

