1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

2 It’s My Party (J. Stark Jr);2.50;2.20;2.10

7 Ev’s Girl (P. Fluet);;4.70;3.10

3 Rc’s Lady Royale (J. Randall);;;3.20

Off 12:06 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (2-7) Paid $9.80.

Trifecta (2-7-3) Paid $30.20.

Superfecta (2-7-3-4) Paid $6.93.

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

3 Brad’s Buddy (Coppola Jr);5.10;2.40;2.30

8 Oh Toodles (J. Randall);;3.50;2.60

5 Master Faster (B. Dobson);;;6.30

Off 12:23 Time 1:56.1

Exacta (3-8) Paid $12.60.

Trifecta (3-8-5) Paid $70.00.

Superfecta (3-8-5-1) Paid $12.65.

Daily Double (2-3) Paid $6.40.

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

5 Aileen On You (Beckwith);3.70;2.70;2.30

3 Fancy Knows (Huckabone III);;12.00;5.30

1 Reel Of Fortune (P. Fluet);;;2.90

Off 12:42 Time 2:01.1

Exacta (5-3) Paid $50.50.

Trifecta (5-3-1) Paid $153.50.

Superfecta (5-3-1-6) Paid $58.40.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

5 Guilty Desire (B. Dobson);5.00;3.20;2.70

7 Reckless Image (J. Devaux);;5.70;4.10

4 Southwind Rich (C. Long);;;3.70

Off 1:04 Time 2:00.3

Exacta (5-7) Paid $27.60.

Trifecta (5-7-4) Paid $111.50.

Superfecta (5-7-4-8) Paid $25.55.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

7 Scott The Great (J. Allen);23.00;8.10;2.70

4 Release The Terror (J. Randall);;7.20;2.80

1 Northern Rebel (B. Dobson);;;2.10

Off 1:25 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (7-4) Paid $135.50.

Trifecta (7-4-1) Paid $286.00.

Pick 3 (5-5-7) Paid $40.25.

Pick 5 (2-3-5-5-7) Paid $208.00.

Superfecta (7-4-1-3) Paid $87.10.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

4 Blackjack (B. Dobson);5.00;3.10;2.20

1 Beautiful Brenda (F. Coppola);;4.60;2.20

5 Swift Gent (B. Cross);;;2.50

Off 1:46 Time 2:01.0

Exacta (4-1) Paid $17.20.

Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid $41.60.

Superfecta (4-1-5-7) Paid $23.45.

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

5 Awol Hanover (J. Randall);2.50;2.20;2.10

2 Js Trotting Bob (P. Fluet);;2.80;2.20

4 Darron Hall (D. Cappello Jr);;;2.40

Off 2:06 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (5-2) Paid $5.50.

Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid $11.60.

Superfecta (5-2-4-1) Paid $2.29.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

3 Royal Casanova (F. Coppola);10.80;3.60;2.20

4 Wishyou’dtellme (B. Dobson);;2.50;2.10

2 Zack To The Max (P. Fluet);;;2.40

Off 2:29 Time 2:00.2

Exacta (3-4) Paid $20.00.

Trifecta (3-4-2) Paid $40.40.

Superfecta (3-4-2-6) Paid $8.58.

Pick 3 (4-5-3) Paid $12.05.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

2 Barn Star (P. Fluet);6.60;3.00;2.20

4 Cc Bank (J. Devaux);;2.80;2.20

5 Haveitalltogether (C. Long);;;2.40

Off 2:48 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (2-4) Paid $21.20.

Trifecta (2-4-5) Paid $45.20.

Superfecta (2-4-5-7) Paid $6.97.

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

3 Stone In Love (B. Cross);8.40;5.20;2.50

6 Esa (F. Coppola Jr);;3.40;2.20

4 Southwind Tinker (J. Devaux);;;2.40

Off 3:08 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (3-6) Paid $32.20.

Trifecta (3-6-4) Paid $54.00.

Superfecta (3-6-4-5) Paid $11.85.

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

7 Aventure (B. Dobson);14.00;4.10;2.70

2 Duluth (F. Coppola Jr);;2.80;2.20

1 Grandpa Erv (C. Long);;;2.70

Off 3:23 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (7-2) Paid $42.40.

Trifecta (7-2-1) Paid $142.00.

Superfecta (7-2-1-4) Paid $41.30.

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

7 Morning Cam (Beckwith);19.60;8.50;4.30

3 Kevndan Fraudsters (SRybka);;5.50;2.40

4 Charliewoolf (J. Randall);;;2.30

Off 3:40 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (7-3) Paid $61.00.

Trifecta (7-3-4) Paid $192.00.

Superfecta (7-3-4-5) Paid $24.23.

Daily Double (7-7) Paid $62.00.

Pick 4 (2-3-7-7) Paid $320.25.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $290,267

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments