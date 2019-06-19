1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

5 Yonkers Hanover (B. Aldrich Jr);6.70;4.40;2.50

1 My Blue Opal (J. Randall);;3.80;2.80

4 Summertime Muscle (Whitcroft);;;7.00

Off 12:06 Time 2:02.0

Exacta (5-1) Paid $24.80.

Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid $155.00.

Superfecta (5-1-4-6) Paid $30.80.

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

2 Han Solo (B. Aldrich Jr);12.00;2.90;2.30

1 Herecomesbullville (J. Devaux);;2.20;2.10

5 Shade Thrower (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.20

Off 12:23 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (2-1) Paid $22.20.

Trifecta (2-1-5) Paid $39.80.

Superfecta (2-1-5-3) Paid $4.67.

Daily Double (5-2) Paid $37.80.

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

2 Market Bre (J. Randall);2.50;2.10;2.10

4 Royalpine Princess (B. Dobson);;2.50;2.40

8 Reel Of Fortune (P. Fluet);;;4.90

Off 12:43 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (2-4) Paid $5.20.

Trifecta (2-4-8) Paid $49.40.

Superfecta (2-4-8-7) Paid $8.55.

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Sweet Deisel (G. Mattison);2.30;2.10;2.10

4 Just Wave Goodbye (Devaux);;2.40;2.50

7 Regal Escape (B. Crawford);;;4.10

Off 1:04 Time 1:55.1

Exacta (2-4) Paid $6.40.

Trifecta (2-4-7) Paid $24.20.

Superfecta (2-4-7-1) Paid $15.73.

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

4 Glamdring (P. Fluet);21.80;8.80;5.50

5 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20.80;8.40

6 Liquorstoreblues (B. Dobson);;;6.20

Off 1:21 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (4-5) Paid $222.50.

Trifecta (4-5-6) Paid $569.00.

Pick 3 (2-2-4) Paid $10.60.

Pick 5 (5-2-2-2-4) Paid $218.00.

Superfecta (4-5-6-1) Paid $163.50.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

2 Aerial Flight (J. Devaux);12.80;6.50;4.70

7 Certify (C. Huckabone III);;9.30;6.00

5 Golden Gypsy (B. Dobson);;;5.10

Off 1:41 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (2-7) Paid $114.50.

Trifecta (2-7-5) Paid $543.00.

Superfecta (2-7-5-4) Paid $86.40.

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

3 Calvery Hill (M. Beckwith);4.50;2.50;2.10

1 Smitty (J. Randall);;4.70;2.50

4 Lyons Amusements (B. Dobson);;;2.10

Off 1:59 Time 1:55.4

Exacta (3-1) Paid $15.80.

Trifecta (3-1-4) Paid $45.00.

Superfecta (3-1-4-2) Paid $4.80.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Dew Can Dew (B. Aldrich);3.80;2.40;2.10

2 Tina Rocks (B. Crawford);;7.10;4.10

3 Speedy Little Ava (P. Fluet);2.10

Off 2:20 Time 2:00.4

Exacta (1-2) Paid $14.80.

Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $28.00.

Superfecta (1-2-3-5) Paid $2.70.

Pick 3 (2-3-1) Paid $17.50.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

5 Powerscourt (McGivern);4.00;2.60;2.30

3 Iamnotlefthanded (Aldrich);;3.50;2.60

6 Royal Bahama (J. Devaux);;;3.20

Off 2:42 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (5-3) Paid $11.00.

Trifecta (5-3-6) Paid $63.00.

Superfecta (5-3-6-7) Paid $17.00.

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

6 Deplorable Tom (S. Gray);2.30;2.10;2.10

3 Squee Hanover (Coppola Jr);;4.90;3.00

1 Swift Gent (B. Cross);;;2.60

Off 3:03 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (6-3) Paid $7.60.

Trifecta (6-3-1) Paid $19.40.

Superfecta (6-3-1-7) Paid $2.93.

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

6 Song Chapter (Devaux);16.00;6.10;3.80

2 Frank Hanover (J. Randall);;5.90;2.70

1 Jake G’s Champion (S. Gray);;;2.10

Off 3:21 Time 1:59.1

Exacta (6-2) Paid $86.50.

Trifecta (6-2-1) Paid $193.00.

Superfecta (6-2-1-4) Paid $79.65.

Daily Double (6-6) Paid $39.00.

Pick 4 (1-5-6-6) Paid $132.50.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $412,010.

