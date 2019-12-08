1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

7 Darlington Hall (Fluet);4.10;2.40;2.10

3 Martz Stick (Devaux);;4.10;2.70

2 Monkeys Uncle (Randall);;;2.10

Exacta (7-3) Paid $16.60. Trifecta (7-3-2) Paid $31.60. Superfecta

(7-3-2-1) Paid $4.40.

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.

1 Uncle Leo (Stalbaum);5.20;3.10;3.00

9 Le Reveur N (Dobson);;4.70;3.40

2 Triumphant's Chip (Genois);;;5.60

Exacta (1-9) Paid $26.60. Trifecta (1-9-2) Paid $142.00. Superfecta (1-9-2-4) Paid $22.88. Daily Double (7-1) Paid $12.40.

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

4 Jeter's Way (Beckwith);12.60;4.40;2.80

1 Credit List (Devaux);;2.80;2.10

3 Rose Run Speedster (Cushing);;;2.20

Exacta (4-1) Paid $29.40. Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid $114.50. Superfecta (4-1-3-5) Paid $14.80.

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

4 Shoemaker Hanover (Stalbaum);8.70;4.40;4.00

5 Wicked Nick (Crawford);;4.70;3.90

8 Cerveza Dinero (Beckwith);;;15.40

Exacta (4-5) Paid $32.60. Trifecta (4-5-8) Paid $613.00. Superfecta (4-5-8-1) Paid $89.15.

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Blitz Victory (Genois);11.40;4.40;3.10

5 It's My Party (Stark Jr);;4.30;2.80

8 Winning Legends (Devaux);;;5.00

Exacta (1-5) Paid $55.00. Trifecta (1-5-8) Paid $302.50. Pick 3

(4-4-1) Paid $198.75. Pick 5 (7-1-4-4-1) Paid $636.00. Superfecta

(1-5-8-4) Paid $118.45.

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Explosive (Huckabone);4.20;2.90;2.10

6 Mystical Somolli (Fluet);;6.70;4.50

2 Spark A Dream (Randall);;;3.00

Exacta (1-6) Paid $34.60. Trifecta (1-6-2) Paid $118.00. Superfecta (1-6-2-5) Paid $18.33.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $19,250.

7 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Stalbaum);27.50;8.80;6.20

2 Gemologist (Derue);;17.60;8.20

5 Very Very Fast (Dobson);;;3.00

Exacta (7-2) Paid $439.00. Trifecta (7-2-5) Paid $1,804.00. Superfecta (7-2-5-1) Paid $1,489.05.

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

2 Key Lime Martini (Randall);3.80;2.40;2.40

6 Pembroke Sweets (Long);;21.80;11.60

4 Half Moon Rising (Cross);;;2.40

Exacta (2-6) Paid $84.50. Trifecta (2-6-4) Paid $423.50. Superfecta (2-6-4-7) Paid $326.00. Pick 3 (1-7-2) Paid $22.25.

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Entranced (Devaux);3.70;3.10;2.20

7 Amazing Sevens (Coppola Jr);;20.00;8.10

2 Elegant Son (Cross);;;2.60

Exacta (1-7) Paid $78.00. Trifecta (1-7-2) Paid $206.50. Superfecta (1-7-2-3) Paid $41.80.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

4 Jnr Express (Stark Jr);25.60;6.90;3.60

5 Windsun Missile (Crawford);;3.10;2.10

2 Weekend Wit Bigd (Coppola Jr);;;2.10

6 Freddie Mac (J. Randall);;;2.10

Exacta (4-5) Paid $62.50. Trifecta (4-5-6) Paid $118.00. Trifecta

(4-5-2) Paid $101.00. Superfecta (4-5-6-2) Paid $22.98. Superfecta (4-5-2-6) Paid $16.90.

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,200.

5 Phine By Me (Coppola Jr);8.20;6.30;5.30

6 Glencove Carter (Randall);;9.20;8.60

7 Lous Silver Star (Genois);;;23.80

Exacta (5-6) Paid $91.00. Trifecta (5-6-7) Paid $953.00. Superfecta (5-6-7-1) Paid $186.45.

12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

3 Teardown This Wall (Randall);7.10;4.00;3.30

2 Guiltywithanexcuse (Dobson);;5.50;4.10

5 Cash Now (Fluet);;;5.80

Exacta (3-2) Paid $30.00. Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid $173.50. Superfecta (3-2-5-8) Paid $77.20. Daily Double (5-3) Paid $58.50. Pick 4

(1-4-5-3) Paid $235.50.

