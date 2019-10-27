1ST RACE

3 Mystical Motor (J. Derue);4.00;3.20;3.00

8 The Great Farini (J. Devaux);;6.90;7.70

6 Spark A Dream (J. Randall);;;7.40

Off 12:06 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (3-8) Paid 26.80.

Trifecta (3-8-6) Paid 258.00.

Superfecta (3-8-6-4) Paid 30.80.

2ND RACE

8 Flyhawk Thriller (Chartrand);53.00;14.80;7.60

5 No Recess (M. Beckwith);;6.70;3.60

3 Barn Star (P. Fluet);;;3.00

Off 12:25 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (8-5) Paid 287.50.

Trifecta (8-5-3) Paid 708.00.

Superfecta (8-5-3-1) Paid 124.60.

Daily Double (3-8) Paid 86.50.

3RD RACE

2 Alex The Great (F.Coppola);8.30;4.70;3.80

3 Notmeitsyou (P. Fluet);;3.40;2.70

4 Quick Feet (J. Devaux);;;5.70

Off 12:42 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (2-3) Paid 28.40.

Trifecta (2-3-4) Paid 150.50.

Superfecta (2-3-4-1) Paid 24.10.

4TH RACE

9 Winning Legends (Beckwith);12.80;5.10;3.70

4 J S Peyton (J. Derue);;2.70;2.10

1 Bonamassa (F. Coppola);;;2.90

Off 1:00 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (9-4) Paid 33.60.

Trifecta (9-4-1) Paid 109.50.

Superfecta (9-4-1-2) Paid 16.73.

5TH RACE

2 Certify (M. Beckwith);3.20;2.60;2.10

3 Hl Revadon (J. Randall);;3.00;2.10

4 Tt’s D-jay (J. Derue);;;2.30

Off 1:16 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (2-3) Paid 6.00.

Trifecta (2-3-4) Paid 13.00.

Pick 3 (2-9-2) Paid 3.40.

Pick 5 (3-8-2-9-2) No Tickets.

Superfecta (2-3-4-8) Paid 14.50.

6TH RACE

6 Mister Muscle (M. Beckwith);5.70;3.30;2.30

5 Cash Me Out (B. Crawford);;2.80;2.10

2 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.10

Off 1:33 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (6-5) Paid 14.80.

Trifecta (6-5-2) No Tickets.

Superfecta (6-5-2-4) No Tickets.

7TH RACE

5 Keystone Orion (Derue);6.00;3.60;2.70

2 Explosive (B. Cross);;3.60;3.00

3 Darron Hall (D. Cappello);;;8.00

Off 1:50 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (5-2) Paid 20.00.

Trifecta (5-2-3) Paid 129.00.

Superfecta (5-2-3-1) Paid 15.83.

8TH RACE

2 Chuck N Dirt (J. Randall);3.20;2.20;2.10

1 Charismo (S. Genois);;3.30;2.30

3 Pembroke Vicki (C. Long);;;3.80

Off 2:08 Time 1:59.3

Exacta (2-1) Paid 7.40.

Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid 45.60.

Superfecta (2-1-3-6) Paid 7.48.

Pick 3 (6-5-2) Paid 10.30.

9TH RACE

1 Riverofroyalty (F.Coppola);8.90;4.50;4.20

5 Silent Pine (B. Cooper);;4.00;3.10

4 Pittstop Emerald (J. Randall);;;5.80

Off 2:27 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-5) Paid 36.20.

Trifecta (1-5-4) Paid 257.00.

Superfecta (1-5-4-3) Paid 32.25.

10TH RACE

2 Windsun Missile (Crawford);4.90;3.30;2.50

6 Alvarez (B. Dobson);;4.20;3.60

3 Schnickel Fritz (B. Cross);;;3.30

Off 2:44 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (2-6) Paid 38.20.

Trifecta (2-6-3) Paid 93.00.

Superfecta (2-6-3-7) Paid 23.22.

11TH RACE

1 Mass Confession (Dobson);19.00;8.30;4.30

3 It Aint The Whisky (S. Genois);;5.50;3.70

9 Franky Two Times (J. Derue);;;4.00

Off 3:03 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (1-3) Paid 86.00.

Trifecta (1-3-9) Paid 436.00.

Superfecta (1-3-9-4) Paid 65.15.

12TH RACE

5 Grammy Winner (F. Coppola);11.00;4.40;3.80

6 Cerveza Dinero (M. Beckwith);;4.60;3.60

7 Triumphant’s Chip (S. Genois);;;6.10

Off 3:21 Time 1:59.3

Exacta (5-6) Paid 51.00.

Trifecta (5-6-7) Paid 346.00.

Superfecta (5-6-7-4) Paid 83.00.

Daily Double (1-5) Paid 158.50.

Pick 4 (1-2-1-5) Paid 427.25.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 318,704

