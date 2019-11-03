1ST RACE

5 J S Peyton (J. Derue);7.20;2.80;2.80

3 Barney Mac (J. Randall);;2.20;2.50

2 Willy Mouse (B. Dobson);;;3.40

Off 12:06 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (5-3) Paid 13.40.

Trifecta (5-3-2) Paid 63.00.

Superfecta (5-3-2-6) Paid 11.78.

2ND RACE

4 Awol Hanover (J. Randall);12.40;5.10;2.70

6 Keystone Orion (J. Derue);;3.40;2.30

1 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;;2.30

Off 12:26 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (4-6) Paid 49.00.

Trifecta (4-6-1) Paid 173.50.

Superfecta (4-6-1-2) Paid 32.15.

Daily Double (5-4) Paid 45.60.

3RD RACE

1 Explosive (J. Huckabone);7.90;4.20;2.40

2 Living Proof I Am (B. Dobson);;3.80;2.30

5 Credit List (J. Devaux);;;2.10

Off 12:46 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (1-2) Paid 27.00.

Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid 75.00.

Superfecta (1-2-5-3) Paid 8.68.

4TH RACE

3 Bonamassa (F. Coppola Jr);6.10;4.10;2.80

1 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;7.00;4.00

7 Mass Confession (B. Dobson);;;10.00

Off 1:07 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (3-1) Paid 33.60.

Trifecta (3-1-7) Paid 315.50.

Superfecta (3-1-7-2) Paid 56.30.

5TH RACE

4 Gemologist (J. Derue);4.30;3.00;2.20

3 Silent Pine (B. Cooper);;3.00;2.50

6 Quick Feet (J. Devaux);;;5.60

Off 1:30 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (4-3) Paid 10.60.

Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid 62.00.

Pick 3 (1-3-4) Paid 34.38.

Superfecta (4-3-6-7) Paid 100.98.

Pick 5 (5-4-1-3-4) Paid 1,530.25.

6TH RACE

5 Darlington Hall (P. Fluet);4.90;3.90;3.10

2 Ya Boy Bear (M. Beckwith);;5.00;3.80

1 Pembroke Vicki (C. Long);;;3.40

Off 1:51 Time 2:01.2

Exacta (5-2) Paid 26.60.

Trifecta (5-2-1) Paid 74.50.

Superfecta (5-2-1-7) Paid 30.70.

7TH RACE

2 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (L. Stalbaum);19.40;4.40;3.00

6 Cash Me Out (B. Crawford);;3.80;2.90

4 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;;4.00

Off 2:15 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (2-6) Paid 58.50.

Trifecta (2-6-4) Paid 225.50.

Superfecta (2-6-4-7) Paid 45.95.

8TH RACE

2 Mr Powers (B. Dobson);3.80;2.60;2.40

5 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;4.30;3.40

8 Haveitalltogether (C. Long);;;14.80

Off 2:26 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (2-5) Paid 10.60.

Trifecta (2-5-8) Paid 174.50.

Superfecta (2-5-8-6) Paid 66.70.

Pick 3 (5-2-2) Paid 22.75.

9TH RACE

6 North Forty Star (B. Cross);18.00;5.80;2.70

4 Mystical Somolli (P. Fluet);;4.00;2.40

7 Glencove Carter (S. Gray);;;2.20

Off 2:56 Time 2:01.2

Exacta (6-4) Paid 62.00.

Trifecta (6-4-7) Paid 207.50.

Superfecta (6-4-7-8) Paid 44.25.

10TH RACE

1 Andi’s Unreal (F. Coppola Jr);6.30;3.90;3.40

4 Screaming Conway (J. Randall);;4.10;2.90

2 Absolut Uncertenty (B. Dobson);;;3.00

Off 3:17 Time 1:59.1

Exacta (1-4) Paid 37.40.

Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid 127.00.

Superfecta (1-4-2-6) Paid 26.70.

Pick 4 (2-2-6-1) Paid 506.50.

Late Double (6-1) Paid 100.50.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 327,773

