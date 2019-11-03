1ST RACE
5 J S Peyton (J. Derue);7.20;2.80;2.80
3 Barney Mac (J. Randall);;2.20;2.50
2 Willy Mouse (B. Dobson);;;3.40
Off 12:06 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (5-3) Paid 13.40.
Trifecta (5-3-2) Paid 63.00.
Superfecta (5-3-2-6) Paid 11.78.
2ND RACE
4 Awol Hanover (J. Randall);12.40;5.10;2.70
6 Keystone Orion (J. Derue);;3.40;2.30
1 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;;2.30
Off 12:26 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (4-6) Paid 49.00.
Trifecta (4-6-1) Paid 173.50.
Superfecta (4-6-1-2) Paid 32.15.
Daily Double (5-4) Paid 45.60.
3RD RACE
1 Explosive (J. Huckabone);7.90;4.20;2.40
2 Living Proof I Am (B. Dobson);;3.80;2.30
5 Credit List (J. Devaux);;;2.10
Off 12:46 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (1-2) Paid 27.00.
Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid 75.00.
Superfecta (1-2-5-3) Paid 8.68.
4TH RACE
3 Bonamassa (F. Coppola Jr);6.10;4.10;2.80
1 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;7.00;4.00
7 Mass Confession (B. Dobson);;;10.00
Off 1:07 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (3-1) Paid 33.60.
Trifecta (3-1-7) Paid 315.50.
Superfecta (3-1-7-2) Paid 56.30.
5TH RACE
4 Gemologist (J. Derue);4.30;3.00;2.20
3 Silent Pine (B. Cooper);;3.00;2.50
6 Quick Feet (J. Devaux);;;5.60
Off 1:30 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (4-3) Paid 10.60.
Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid 62.00.
Pick 3 (1-3-4) Paid 34.38.
Superfecta (4-3-6-7) Paid 100.98.
Pick 5 (5-4-1-3-4) Paid 1,530.25.
6TH RACE
5 Darlington Hall (P. Fluet);4.90;3.90;3.10
2 Ya Boy Bear (M. Beckwith);;5.00;3.80
1 Pembroke Vicki (C. Long);;;3.40
Off 1:51 Time 2:01.2
Exacta (5-2) Paid 26.60.
Trifecta (5-2-1) Paid 74.50.
Superfecta (5-2-1-7) Paid 30.70.
7TH RACE
2 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (L. Stalbaum);19.40;4.40;3.00
6 Cash Me Out (B. Crawford);;3.80;2.90
4 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;;4.00
Off 2:15 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (2-6) Paid 58.50.
Trifecta (2-6-4) Paid 225.50.
Superfecta (2-6-4-7) Paid 45.95.
8TH RACE
2 Mr Powers (B. Dobson);3.80;2.60;2.40
5 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;4.30;3.40
8 Haveitalltogether (C. Long);;;14.80
Off 2:26 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (2-5) Paid 10.60.
Trifecta (2-5-8) Paid 174.50.
Superfecta (2-5-8-6) Paid 66.70.
Pick 3 (5-2-2) Paid 22.75.
9TH RACE
6 North Forty Star (B. Cross);18.00;5.80;2.70
4 Mystical Somolli (P. Fluet);;4.00;2.40
7 Glencove Carter (S. Gray);;;2.20
Off 2:56 Time 2:01.2
Exacta (6-4) Paid 62.00.
Trifecta (6-4-7) Paid 207.50.
Superfecta (6-4-7-8) Paid 44.25.
10TH RACE
1 Andi’s Unreal (F. Coppola Jr);6.30;3.90;3.40
4 Screaming Conway (J. Randall);;4.10;2.90
2 Absolut Uncertenty (B. Dobson);;;3.00
Off 3:17 Time 1:59.1
Exacta (1-4) Paid 37.40.
Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid 127.00.
Superfecta (1-4-2-6) Paid 26.70.
Pick 4 (2-2-6-1) Paid 506.50.
Late Double (6-1) Paid 100.50.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 327,773
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.