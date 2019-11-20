1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
8 Swift Gent (Cappello);38.20;16.80;8.40
7 Speedy Little Ava (P. Fluet);;13.00;5.60
3 Black Magic Storm (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.80
Off 12:07 Time 2:01.0
Exacta (8-7) Paid $498.00.
Trifecta (8-7-3) Paid $1,308.00.
Superfecta (8-7-3-2) Paid $456.90.
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
5 Wanna B Bigtime (P. Fluet);4.90;3.70;2.50
4 Prove It Allnight (C. Long);;9.40;4.10
3 Keystone Magneto (J. Devaux);;;3.60
Off 12:25 Time 2:00.1
Exacta (5-4) Paid $20.60.
Trifecta (5-4-3) Paid $118.50.
Superfecta (5-4-3-7) Paid $26.80.
Daily Double (8-5) Paid $117.00.
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
2 Lady Macbeth (P. Fluet);8.60;4.10;2.70
5 Revrac Harbour (F. Coppola);;3.40;2.80
3 Signal Hill Qt (H. Westbrook III);;;4.00
Off 12:45 Time 2:00.4
Exacta (2-5) Paid $26.00.
Trifecta (2-5-3) Paid $325.00.
Superfecta (2-5-3-4) Paid $37.85.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
5 It’s My Party (J. Stark Jr);4.10;3.00;2.60
2 Royal Casanova (F. Coppola);;4.70;3.40
4 Southwind Rich (C. Long);;;8.00
Off 1:06 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (5-2) Paid $14.60.
Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid $85.50.
Superfecta (5-2-4-1) Paid $13.90.
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Hot Tip (J. Randall);8.30;3.40;2.90
6 Card Knock Life (J. Devaux);;2.50;2.60
3 White Mountain Top (Beckwith);;;6.00
Off 1:28 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (1-6) Paid $26.40.
Trifecta (1-6-3) Paid $334.50.
Pick 3 (2-5-1) Paid $17.00.
Pick 5 (8-5-2-5-1) Paid $496.25.
Superfecta (1-6-3-2) Paid $25.45.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Psycho Cinderella (Fluet);12.00;7.90;2.80
6 Aileen On You (M. Beckwith);;7.00;2.50
2 Blackjack (B. Dobson);;;2.10
Off 1:50 Time 2:00.3
Exacta (1-6) Paid $64.00.
Trifecta (1-6-2) Paid $137.00.
Superfecta (1-6-2-5) Paid $33.50.
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
3 Frank Hanover (F. Coppola);58.50;15.40;5.40
8 Jenny Lake (C. Long);;8.70;4.60
2 Give Angel Credit (J. Nassimos);;;2.80
Off 2:11 Time 2:01.2
Exacta (3-8) Paid $666.00.
Trifecta (3-8-[ ]) Paid $639.00.
Superfecta (3-8-2-7) Paid $830.85.
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
4 Entranced (J. Devaux);2.30;2.10;2.10
6 No Recess (M. Beckwith);;4.30;2.90
2 Aventure (B. Dobson);;;2.80
Off 2:35 Time 1:59.4
Exacta (4-6) Paid $7.30.
Trifecta (4-6-2) Paid $9.60.
Superfecta (4-6-2-1) Paid $3.50; Superfecta (4-6-2-3) Paid $3.50.
Pick 3 (1-3-4) Paid $106.00.
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
2 Genetic Marker (F. Coppola Jr);10.20;5.10;4.20
5 Ainsley Hanover (J. Devaux);;4.60;4.60
6 Pembroke Vicki (C. Long);;;19.20
Off 2:54 Time 2:00.3
Exacta (2-5) Paid $93.00.
Trifecta (2-5-6) Paid $1,193.00.
Superfecta (2-5-6-1) Paid $730.10.
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Two Fiftyeight N (J. Devaux);6.50;4.40;2.50
5 Oh Toodles (J. Randall);;5.40;2.60
3 Brad’s Buddy (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.20
Off 3:12 Time 1:54.3
Exacta (1-5) Paid $49.00.
Trifecta (1-5-3) Paid $105.50.
Superfecta (1-5-3-4) Paid $22.68.
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
3 Navarone Hanover (C. Long);4.50;3.10;2.60
1 Bat Chip Crazy (J. Devaux);;3.80;2.30
5 Phine By Me (F. Coppola Jr);;;5.20
Off 3:29 Time 1:59.1
Exacta (3-1) Paid $16.00.
Trifecta (3-1-5) Paid $76.50.
Superfecta (3-1-5-4) Paid $8.10.
Daily Double (1-3) Paid $22.20.
Pick 4 (4-2-1-3) Paid $19.38.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $196,601
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.