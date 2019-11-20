1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

8 Swift Gent (Cappello);38.20;16.80;8.40

7 Speedy Little Ava (P. Fluet);;13.00;5.60

3 Black Magic Storm (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.80

Off 12:07 Time 2:01.0

Exacta (8-7) Paid $498.00.

Trifecta (8-7-3) Paid $1,308.00.

Superfecta (8-7-3-2) Paid $456.90.

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

5 Wanna B Bigtime (P. Fluet);4.90;3.70;2.50

4 Prove It Allnight (C. Long);;9.40;4.10

3 Keystone Magneto (J. Devaux);;;3.60

Off 12:25 Time 2:00.1

Exacta (5-4) Paid $20.60.

Trifecta (5-4-3) Paid $118.50.

Superfecta (5-4-3-7) Paid $26.80.

Daily Double (8-5) Paid $117.00.

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

2 Lady Macbeth (P. Fluet);8.60;4.10;2.70

5 Revrac Harbour (F. Coppola);;3.40;2.80

3 Signal Hill Qt (H. Westbrook III);;;4.00

Off 12:45 Time 2:00.4

Exacta (2-5) Paid $26.00.

Trifecta (2-5-3) Paid $325.00.

Superfecta (2-5-3-4) Paid $37.85.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

5 It’s My Party (J. Stark Jr);4.10;3.00;2.60

2 Royal Casanova (F. Coppola);;4.70;3.40

4 Southwind Rich (C. Long);;;8.00

Off 1:06 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (5-2) Paid $14.60.

Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid $85.50.

Superfecta (5-2-4-1) Paid $13.90.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Hot Tip (J. Randall);8.30;3.40;2.90

6 Card Knock Life (J. Devaux);;2.50;2.60

3 White Mountain Top (Beckwith);;;6.00

Off 1:28 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (1-6) Paid $26.40.

Trifecta (1-6-3) Paid $334.50.

Pick 3 (2-5-1) Paid $17.00.

Pick 5 (8-5-2-5-1) Paid $496.25.

Superfecta (1-6-3-2) Paid $25.45.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Psycho Cinderella (Fluet);12.00;7.90;2.80

6 Aileen On You (M. Beckwith);;7.00;2.50

2 Blackjack (B. Dobson);;;2.10

Off 1:50 Time 2:00.3

Exacta (1-6) Paid $64.00.

Trifecta (1-6-2) Paid $137.00.

Superfecta (1-6-2-5) Paid $33.50.

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

3 Frank Hanover (F. Coppola);58.50;15.40;5.40

8 Jenny Lake (C. Long);;8.70;4.60

2 Give Angel Credit (J. Nassimos);;;2.80

Off 2:11 Time 2:01.2

Exacta (3-8) Paid $666.00.

Trifecta (3-8-[ ]) Paid $639.00.

Superfecta (3-8-2-7) Paid $830.85.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

4 Entranced (J. Devaux);2.30;2.10;2.10

6 No Recess (M. Beckwith);;4.30;2.90

2 Aventure (B. Dobson);;;2.80

Off 2:35 Time 1:59.4

Exacta (4-6) Paid $7.30.

Trifecta (4-6-2) Paid $9.60.

Superfecta (4-6-2-1) Paid $3.50; Superfecta (4-6-2-3) Paid $3.50.

Pick 3 (1-3-4) Paid $106.00.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

2 Genetic Marker (F. Coppola Jr);10.20;5.10;4.20

5 Ainsley Hanover (J. Devaux);;4.60;4.60

6 Pembroke Vicki (C. Long);;;19.20

Off 2:54 Time 2:00.3

Exacta (2-5) Paid $93.00.

Trifecta (2-5-6) Paid $1,193.00.

Superfecta (2-5-6-1) Paid $730.10.

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Two Fiftyeight N (J. Devaux);6.50;4.40;2.50

5 Oh Toodles (J. Randall);;5.40;2.60

3 Brad’s Buddy (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.20

Off 3:12 Time 1:54.3

Exacta (1-5) Paid $49.00.

Trifecta (1-5-3) Paid $105.50.

Superfecta (1-5-3-4) Paid $22.68.

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

3 Navarone Hanover (C. Long);4.50;3.10;2.60

1 Bat Chip Crazy (J. Devaux);;3.80;2.30

5 Phine By Me (F. Coppola Jr);;;5.20

Off 3:29 Time 1:59.1

Exacta (3-1) Paid $16.00.

Trifecta (3-1-5) Paid $76.50.

Superfecta (3-1-5-4) Paid $8.10.

Daily Double (1-3) Paid $22.20.

Pick 4 (4-2-1-3) Paid $19.38.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $196,601

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments