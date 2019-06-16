1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
2 Fluff Me Up (J. Randall);4.20;3.10;2.20
1 Eternal Prince (P. Fluet);;5.00;3.10
7 The Cuse Is Loose (B. Cross);;;4.50
Off 12:06 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (2-1) Paid $13.20.
Trifecta (2-1-7) Paid $136.00.
Superfecta (2-1-7-4) Paid $51.55.
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
2 Piercewave Hanover (J. Derue);3.50;2.90;2.20
6 Odyssey Blue Chip (Devaux);;8.00;3.40
9 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;;4.30
Off 12:25 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (2-6) Paid $23.20.
Trifecta (2-6-9) Paid $100.00.
Superfecta (2-6-9-1) Paid $13.50.
Daily Double (2-2) Paid $9.30.
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Gigfy (G. Mattison);5.30;2.60;2.10
3 Justice Jet (J. Devaux);;3.40;2.50
4 Broadway Joe (J. Randall);;;2.40
Off 12:43 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (1-3) Paid $15.60.
Trifecta (1-3-4) Paid $41.40.
Superfecta (1-3-4-2) Paid $5.15.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Chasing The Storm (F.Raia);15.00;4.40;3.50
8 Abequa (B. Dobson);;2.50;2.50
7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);;;12.80
Off 1:02 Time 2:00.2
Exacta (1-8) Paid $35.20.
Trifecta (1-8-7) Paid $373.50.
Superfecta (1-8-7-6) Paid $71.55.
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
5 No Recess (S. Gray);3.50;2.60;2.20
1 Southwind Larado (J. Devaux);;4.90;3.00
2 Amityville Lindy (J. Randall);;;2.60
Off 1:23 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (5-1) Paid $14.40.
Trifecta (5-1-2) Paid $41.60.
Pick 3 (1-1-5) Paid $30.88.
Pick 5 (2-2-1-1-5) Paid $296.00.
Superfecta (5-1-2-3) Paid $3.98.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
5 Waiting On A Woman (P. Fluet);7.50;4.10;2.80
2 Cordoba Hall (B. Dobson);;3.00;2.10
1 Quick Feet (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.00
Off 1:42 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (5-2) Paid $20.20.
Trifecta (5-2-1) Paid $52.00.
Superfecta (5-2-1-6) Paid $9.85.
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
6 Mugshots Bro (J. Devaux);8.40;5.40;3.50
1 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola Jr);;8.20;3.80
5 Dragin The Wagon (A. Byron);;;3.50
Off 2:00 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (6-1) Paid $61.50.
Trifecta (6-1-5) Paid $29.50.
Superfecta (6-1-5-4) Paid $34.45.
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
3 Bonamassa (BCrawford);4.70;3.00;3.50
6 Andi’s Unreal (J. Derue);;5.00;4.10
7 I M Fishin (F. Coppola Jr);;;4.70
Off 2:24 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (3-6) Paid $42.20.
Trifecta (3-6-7) Paid $201.00.
Superfecta (3-6-7-8) Paid $123.20.
Pick 3 (5-6-3) Paid $128.00.
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
6 Alona (B. Dobson);4.50;3.10;3.40
2 Slieve League (J. Devaux);;4.70;3.20
1 Bolide De Nuit (D. Cappello Jr);;;3.60
Off 2:46 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (6-2) Paid $18.80.
Trifecta (6-2-1) Paid $69.00.
Superfecta (6-2-1-4) Paid $7.85; Superfecta (6-2-1-5) Paid $6.90.
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
5 Mystical Somolli (F.Coppola);4.40;2.50;2.10
1 Cc Bank (J. Randall);;4.30;2.70
3 Barn Star (P. Fluet);;;2.40
Off 3:05 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (5-1) Paid $16.20.
Trifecta (5-1-3) Paid $43.20.
Superfecta (5-1-3-7) Paid $9.90.
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
4 East To Cincy (Devaux);12.60;7.60;4.00
5 Too Much Man (B. Cross);;3.90;2.80
6 Pistols Aspiration (P. Fluet);;;3.00
Off 3:22 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (4-5) Paid $47.00.
Trifecta (4-5-6) Paid $149.50.
Superfecta (4-5-6-7) Paid $22.28.
12TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
3 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola);4.60;3.00;2.20
7 Caravelle (B. Dobson);;7.30;5.10
8 Franky Two Times (B. Crawford);;;4.20
Off 3:44 Time 2:00.4
Exacta (3-7) Paid $28.60.
Trifecta (3-7-8) Paid $131.50.
Superfecta (3-7-8-4) Paid $14.50.
Daily Double (4-3) Paid $24.20.
Pick 4 (6-5-4-3) Paid $44.38.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $268,061
