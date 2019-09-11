1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

3 It's My Party (Stark Jr);2.50;2.20;2.10

5 Reckless Image (Dobson);;2.90;3.30

2 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);;;8.30

Exacta (3-5) Paid $9.80. Trifecta (3-5-2) Paid $62.00. Superfecta

(3-5-2-6) Paid $15.05.

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

8 Brad's Buddy (Coppola Jr);4.10;3.40;2.90

4 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);;11.60;6.10

1 Jack Rock (Dobson);;;8.30

Exacta (8-4) Paid $32.20. Trifecta (8-4-1) Paid $267.50. Superfecta (8-4-1-2) Paid $75.80. Daily Double (3-8) Paid $8.00.

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

7 Southwind Falcon (Harp);10.20;5.30;3.20

5 Chapter And Ruth (Derue);;3.10;2.10

1 Frank Hanover (Randall);;;2.30

Exacta (7-5) Paid $28.60. Trifecta (7-5-1) Paid $86.50. Superfecta

(7-5-1-8) Paid $22.95.

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Something Fine (Dobson);4.60;2.60;2.20

5 Bropain (McGivern);;2.90;2.40

3 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);;;4.80

Exacta (1-5) Paid $11.20. Trifecta (1-5-3) Paid $53.50. Superfecta

(1-5-3-6) Paid $11.63.

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

3 Itsoneofthose (Cross);2.70;2.50;2.10

1 Sevenaze (Huckabone Jr);;4.90;3.30

7 Tipsy Gypsy (Chardtrand);;;3.30

Exacta (3-1) Paid $12.60. Trifecta (3-1-7) Paid $54.50. Pick 3 (7-1-3) Paid $16.00. Pick 5 (3-8-7-1-3) Paid $174.50. Superfecta (3-1-7-5) Paid $9.93.

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

4 Mister Miami (Huckabone III);4.60;3.20;2.90

2 Tough As Tuff (Dobson);;3.50;2.70

1 Keystone Magneto (Beckwith);;;3.10

Exacta (4-2) Paid $15.60. Trifecta (4-2-1) Paid $63.00. Superfecta

(4-2-1-6) Paid $8.90.

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

2 Okay (Huckabone Jr);25.60;9.10;5.00

3 Rc's Lady Royale (Randall);;3.80;2.70

5 Explosive (Beckwith);;;3.40

Exacta (2-3) Paid $180.00. Trifecta (2-3-5) Paid $528.00. Superfecta (2-3-5-7) Paid $154.70.

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Big Weezy (Crawford);4.80;4.10;3.10

2 Half Moon Rising (Cross);;9.00;5.60

5 It Aint The Whisky (Randall);;;3.30

Exacta (1-2) Paid $41.60. Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid $190.00. Superfecta (1-2-5-9) Paid $41.50. Pick 3 (4-2-1) Paid $138.00.

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Caesars Crazy (Brunet);3.10;2.10;2.10

1 Shake A Leg (Dobson);;2.10;2.10

4 Too Cool To Fool (Fluet);;;3.70

Exacta (2-1) Paid $4.20. Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $14.40. Superfecta

(2-1-4-8) Paid $2.90.

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

4 Keystone Dakota (Huckabone Jr);10.00;3.10;2.10

1 Rollinwithambition (Fluet);;2.10;2.10

3 Master Faster (Randall);;;2.60

Exacta (4-1) Paid $17.20. Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid $31.60. Superfecta

(4-1-3-6) Paid $5.75.

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

3 Lucky June Bug (Coppola Jr);4.40;2.50;2.10

4 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);;5.80;3.80

6 Mass Confession (Dobson);;;3.60

Exacta (3-4) Paid $13.60. Trifecta (3-4-6) Paid $57.00. Superfecta

(3-4-6-1) Paid $10.98. Daily Double (4-3) Paid $20.00. Pick 4

(1-2-4-3) Paid $31.63.

