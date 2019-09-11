1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
3 It's My Party (Stark Jr);2.50;2.20;2.10
5 Reckless Image (Dobson);;2.90;3.30
2 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);;;8.30
Exacta (3-5) Paid $9.80. Trifecta (3-5-2) Paid $62.00. Superfecta
(3-5-2-6) Paid $15.05.
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
8 Brad's Buddy (Coppola Jr);4.10;3.40;2.90
4 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);;11.60;6.10
1 Jack Rock (Dobson);;;8.30
Exacta (8-4) Paid $32.20. Trifecta (8-4-1) Paid $267.50. Superfecta (8-4-1-2) Paid $75.80. Daily Double (3-8) Paid $8.00.
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
7 Southwind Falcon (Harp);10.20;5.30;3.20
5 Chapter And Ruth (Derue);;3.10;2.10
1 Frank Hanover (Randall);;;2.30
Exacta (7-5) Paid $28.60. Trifecta (7-5-1) Paid $86.50. Superfecta
(7-5-1-8) Paid $22.95.
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Something Fine (Dobson);4.60;2.60;2.20
5 Bropain (McGivern);;2.90;2.40
3 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);;;4.80
Exacta (1-5) Paid $11.20. Trifecta (1-5-3) Paid $53.50. Superfecta
(1-5-3-6) Paid $11.63.
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
3 Itsoneofthose (Cross);2.70;2.50;2.10
1 Sevenaze (Huckabone Jr);;4.90;3.30
7 Tipsy Gypsy (Chardtrand);;;3.30
Exacta (3-1) Paid $12.60. Trifecta (3-1-7) Paid $54.50. Pick 3 (7-1-3) Paid $16.00. Pick 5 (3-8-7-1-3) Paid $174.50. Superfecta (3-1-7-5) Paid $9.93.
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
4 Mister Miami (Huckabone III);4.60;3.20;2.90
2 Tough As Tuff (Dobson);;3.50;2.70
1 Keystone Magneto (Beckwith);;;3.10
Exacta (4-2) Paid $15.60. Trifecta (4-2-1) Paid $63.00. Superfecta
(4-2-1-6) Paid $8.90.
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
2 Okay (Huckabone Jr);25.60;9.10;5.00
3 Rc's Lady Royale (Randall);;3.80;2.70
5 Explosive (Beckwith);;;3.40
Exacta (2-3) Paid $180.00. Trifecta (2-3-5) Paid $528.00. Superfecta (2-3-5-7) Paid $154.70.
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Big Weezy (Crawford);4.80;4.10;3.10
2 Half Moon Rising (Cross);;9.00;5.60
5 It Aint The Whisky (Randall);;;3.30
Exacta (1-2) Paid $41.60. Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid $190.00. Superfecta (1-2-5-9) Paid $41.50. Pick 3 (4-2-1) Paid $138.00.
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Caesars Crazy (Brunet);3.10;2.10;2.10
1 Shake A Leg (Dobson);;2.10;2.10
4 Too Cool To Fool (Fluet);;;3.70
Exacta (2-1) Paid $4.20. Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $14.40. Superfecta
(2-1-4-8) Paid $2.90.
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
4 Keystone Dakota (Huckabone Jr);10.00;3.10;2.10
1 Rollinwithambition (Fluet);;2.10;2.10
3 Master Faster (Randall);;;2.60
Exacta (4-1) Paid $17.20. Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid $31.60. Superfecta
(4-1-3-6) Paid $5.75.
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
3 Lucky June Bug (Coppola Jr);4.40;2.50;2.10
4 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);;5.80;3.80
6 Mass Confession (Dobson);;;3.60
Exacta (3-4) Paid $13.60. Trifecta (3-4-6) Paid $57.00. Superfecta
(3-4-6-1) Paid $10.98. Daily Double (4-3) Paid $20.00. Pick 4
(1-2-4-3) Paid $31.63.
