1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Dw'sblissfulthinkn (Beckwith);2.60;2.20;2.10
3 Daily Sports (Long);;3.20;2.30
7 Wonderful World (Randall);;;2.10
Exacta (1-3) Paid $6.50. Trifecta (1-3-7) Paid $18.80. Superfecta
(1-3-7-5) Paid $4.85.
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
7 The Bay Front (Fluet);11.60;5.10;4.30
3 Our Els Dream N (Dobson);;3.00;2.60
4 Hope Hotspur (Mcneil);;;7.60
Exacta (7-3) Paid $48.80. Trifecta (7-3-4) Paid $812.00. Superfecta (7-3-4-5) Paid $297.15. Daily Double (1-7) Paid $20.40.
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.
4 Best Honey Hanover (Beckwith);2.30;2.20;2.10
8 Sea Change N (Devaux);;9.40;7.10
5 Sunshine Inn (Rybka);;;4.60
Exacta (4-8) Paid $53.00. Trifecta (4-8-5) Paid $275.00. Superfecta (4-8-5-6) Paid $51.65.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Muscle N Beauty (Connor Jr);2.70;2.40;2.10
8 Quiet Heiress (Coppola Jr);;2.70;2.10
2 Hika's Queen (Randall);;;2.60
Exacta (1-8) Paid $5.90. Trifecta (1-8-2) Paid $20.40. Superfecta
(1-8-2-3) Paid $1.83.
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Check Mach (Devaux);8.70;4.20;3.30
3 Under The Bus (Randall);;6.20;4.00
5 Frenzie (Stark Jr);;;4.30
Exacta (1-3) Paid $54.00. Trifecta (1-3-5) Paid $190.00. Pick 3
(4-1-1) Paid $4.20. Superfecta (1-3-5-8) Paid $62.65. Pick 5
(1-7-4-1-1) Paid $43.25.
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
5 Dibaba N (Dobson);2.20;2.10;2.10
4 Bontz N (Devaux);;2.60;2.10
2 Hilaria (Crawford);;;4.10
Exacta (5-4) Paid $4.70. Trifecta (5-4-2) No Tickets. Superfecta
(5-4-2-1) No Tickets.
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
5 Bluewater Beach (Beckwith);7.90;4.60;2.20
3 I'm Over The Enjen (Fluet);;3.10;2.10
1 Maggnifispin (Long);;;2.10
Exacta (5-3) Paid $26.60. Trifecta (5-3-1) Paid $47.60. Superfecta
(5-3-1-6) Paid $6.55.
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
9 Spreester (Devaux);6.90;3.90;2.80
2 Gina Grace N (Stalbaum);;3.40;2.40
4 Pretty Image (Fluet);;;3.10
Exacta (9-2) Paid $23.40. Trifecta (9-2-4) Paid $91.50. Superfecta
(9-2-4-1) Paid $9.08. Pick 3 (5-5-9) Paid $14.25.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);22.80;6.40;4.70
3 Betabcool N (Dobson);;2.70;2.20
1 One Hand Keg Stand (Randall);;;4.70
Exacta (4-3) Paid $83.50. Trifecta (4-3-1) Paid $347.00. Superfecta (4-3-1-8) Paid $112.15.
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
3 Aberdeen Seelster (Beckwith);4.50;2.80;2.10
1 Hazels Dream (Coppola Jr);;3.30;2.40
2 Quick Trot (Randall);;;3.40
Exacta (3-1) Paid $12.00. Trifecta (3-1-2) Paid $27.00. Superfecta
(3-1-2-8) Paid $5.68. Pick 4 (5-9-4-3) Paid $375.50. Late Double
(4-3) Paid $51.50.
