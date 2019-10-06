1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,750.

2 Lous Silver Star (Genois);12.00;5.10;4.20

1 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Randall);;9.10;4.70

3 Simplyamission (Crawford);;;29.80

Exacta (2-1) Paid $63.00. Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid $1,952.00. Superfecta (2-1-3-4) Paid $179.55.

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

3 Eternal Prince (Fluet);3.60;4.30;2.60

2 The Royal Harry (Crawford);;6.30;3.60

6 Quick Feet (Coppola Jr);;;3.80

Exacta (3-2) Paid $18.40. Trifecta (3-2-6) Paid $92.00. Superfecta

(3-2-6-1) Paid $24.68. Daily Double (2-3) Paid $35.20.

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Puma Blue Chip (Devaux);3.70;2.80;2.40

8 College Krystal (Cross);;7.00;3.10

3 Surprize Mission (Fluet);;;6.30

Exacta (1-8) Paid $18.00. Trifecta (1-8-3) Paid $104.50. Superfecta (1-8-3-5) Paid $14.53.

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

5 Im Not Vanilla (Coppola Jr);13.40;4.90;2.90

1 Wicked Nick (Crawford);;3.70 ;2.60

2 Alvarez (Randall);;;3.50

Exacta (5-1) Paid $38.00. Trifecta (5-1-2) Paid $149.50. Superfecta (5-1-2-8) Paid $81.90.

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Gigfy (Mattison);6.10;3.60;2.30

4 Windsun Hugo (Devaux);;9.50;4.60

7 Riverofroyalty (Coppola Jr);;;8.00

Exacta (1-4) Paid $34.60. Trifecta (1-4-7) Paid $219.50. Pick 3

(1-5-1) Paid $20.00. Superfecta (1-4-7-5) Paid $93.10. Pick 5

(2-3-1-5-1) Paid $469.00.

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Living Proof I Am (Cross);10.00;7.30;4.00

5 Credit List (Devaux);;11.00;4.10

6 Dynamic Man (Crawford);;;5.00

Exacta (1-5) Paid $54.50. Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid $299.50. Superfecta (1-5-6-7) Paid $74.70.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

5 Wings Of Royalty (Randall);6.70;3.80;2.60

6 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);;5.20;3.00

2 Cash Me Out (Fluet);;;2.60

Exacta (5-6) Paid $31.40. Trifecta (5-6-2) Paid $118.50. Superfecta (5-6-2-7) Paid $18.00.

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Stalbaum);5.20;3.00;2.10

3 Waiting On A Woman (Coppola Jr);;4.00;2.50

1 True Muscle (Chartrand);;;3.70

Exacta (5-3) Paid $16.80. Trifecta (5-3-1) Paid $62.00. Superfecta

(5-3-1-7) Paid $18.13. Pick 3 (1-5-5) Paid $43.50.

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 The Royal Poze (Coppola Jr);3.80;2.60;2.30

2 Awol Hanover (Randall);;4.00;2.50

3 The Lindy Treaty (Fluet);;;3.60

Exacta (1-2) Paid $12.80. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $39.80. Superfecta

(1-2-3-6) Paid $6.58.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

6 Daylon Phantom (Beckwith);4.10;3.00;2.90

3 Darron Hall (Cross);;3.70;2.50

4 Goddess Ofgoodness (Devaux);;;2.80

Exacta (6-3) Paid $9.50. Trifecta (6-3-4) Paid $30.20. Superfecta (6-3-4-1) Paid $14.83. Pick 4 (5-5-1-6) Paid $23.75. Late Double (1-6) Paid $10.20.

