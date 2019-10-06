1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,750.
2 Lous Silver Star (Genois);12.00;5.10;4.20
1 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Randall);;9.10;4.70
3 Simplyamission (Crawford);;;29.80
Exacta (2-1) Paid $63.00. Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid $1,952.00. Superfecta (2-1-3-4) Paid $179.55.
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
3 Eternal Prince (Fluet);3.60;4.30;2.60
2 The Royal Harry (Crawford);;6.30;3.60
6 Quick Feet (Coppola Jr);;;3.80
Exacta (3-2) Paid $18.40. Trifecta (3-2-6) Paid $92.00. Superfecta
(3-2-6-1) Paid $24.68. Daily Double (2-3) Paid $35.20.
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Puma Blue Chip (Devaux);3.70;2.80;2.40
8 College Krystal (Cross);;7.00;3.10
3 Surprize Mission (Fluet);;;6.30
Exacta (1-8) Paid $18.00. Trifecta (1-8-3) Paid $104.50. Superfecta (1-8-3-5) Paid $14.53.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
5 Im Not Vanilla (Coppola Jr);13.40;4.90;2.90
1 Wicked Nick (Crawford);;3.70 ;2.60
2 Alvarez (Randall);;;3.50
Exacta (5-1) Paid $38.00. Trifecta (5-1-2) Paid $149.50. Superfecta (5-1-2-8) Paid $81.90.
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Gigfy (Mattison);6.10;3.60;2.30
4 Windsun Hugo (Devaux);;9.50;4.60
7 Riverofroyalty (Coppola Jr);;;8.00
Exacta (1-4) Paid $34.60. Trifecta (1-4-7) Paid $219.50. Pick 3
(1-5-1) Paid $20.00. Superfecta (1-4-7-5) Paid $93.10. Pick 5
(2-3-1-5-1) Paid $469.00.
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Living Proof I Am (Cross);10.00;7.30;4.00
5 Credit List (Devaux);;11.00;4.10
6 Dynamic Man (Crawford);;;5.00
Exacta (1-5) Paid $54.50. Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid $299.50. Superfecta (1-5-6-7) Paid $74.70.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
5 Wings Of Royalty (Randall);6.70;3.80;2.60
6 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);;5.20;3.00
2 Cash Me Out (Fluet);;;2.60
Exacta (5-6) Paid $31.40. Trifecta (5-6-2) Paid $118.50. Superfecta (5-6-2-7) Paid $18.00.
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Stalbaum);5.20;3.00;2.10
3 Waiting On A Woman (Coppola Jr);;4.00;2.50
1 True Muscle (Chartrand);;;3.70
Exacta (5-3) Paid $16.80. Trifecta (5-3-1) Paid $62.00. Superfecta
(5-3-1-7) Paid $18.13. Pick 3 (1-5-5) Paid $43.50.
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 The Royal Poze (Coppola Jr);3.80;2.60;2.30
2 Awol Hanover (Randall);;4.00;2.50
3 The Lindy Treaty (Fluet);;;3.60
Exacta (1-2) Paid $12.80. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $39.80. Superfecta
(1-2-3-6) Paid $6.58.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
6 Daylon Phantom (Beckwith);4.10;3.00;2.90
3 Darron Hall (Cross);;3.70;2.50
4 Goddess Ofgoodness (Devaux);;;2.80
Exacta (6-3) Paid $9.50. Trifecta (6-3-4) Paid $30.20. Superfecta (6-3-4-1) Paid $14.83. Pick 4 (5-5-1-6) Paid $23.75. Late Double (1-6) Paid $10.20.
