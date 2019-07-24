1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

2 Sweatntears (Devaux);8.70;4.50;3.40

3 Black Magic Storm (Cross);;12.20;6.80

5 Aileen On You (Mcgivern);;;5.40

Exacta (2-3) Paid $196.50. Trifecta (2-3-5) Paid $366.00. Superfecta (2-3-5-7) Paid $53.95.

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

3 Bullville Terror (Devaux);3.80;2.40;2.10

1 Bolt Ruler (Gray);;5.90;4.30

7 No Hablo Ingles (Cappello);;;4.60

Exacta (3-1) Paid $13.00. Trifecta (3-1-7) Paid $95.00. Superfecta

(3-1-7-4) Paid $14.00. Daily Double (2-3) Paid $23.40.

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

6 Iamnotlefthanded (Randall);9.70;2.70;4.50

3 Aerial Flight (Devaux);;2.50;3.10

4 Mr Gerrity (Crawford);;;8.40

Exacta (6-3) Paid $23.60. Trifecta (6-3-4) Paid $132.50. Superfecta (6-3-4-1) Paid $16.58.

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

8 Dali Deo (Randall);8.90;4.70;4.90

3 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);;4.50;4.30

5 Dramatist (Long);;;9.20

Exacta (8-3) Paid $31.60. Trifecta (8-3-5) Paid $215.00. Superfecta (8-3-5-4) Paid $32.30.

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

8 Squirely Girly (Derue);9.10;3.60;2.10

1 Frank Hanover (Randall);;5.20;3.20

2 Song Chapter (Devaux);;;2.40

Exacta (8-1) Paid $40.00. Trifecta (8-1-2) Paid $84.00. Pick 3 (6-8-8) Paid $95.63. Superfecta (8-1-2-3) Paid $22.13. Pick 5 (2-3-6-8-8)

No Tickets.

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

5 Royalpine Princess (Devaux);4.40;3.00;2.20

1 Gypsy Rain (Beckwith);;7.60;2.20

6 Trendy Kim (Aldrich);;;2.10

Exacta (5-1) Paid $23.40. Trifecta (5-1-6) Paid $79.00. Superfecta

(5-1-6-4) Paid $10.60.

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

5 Newbie (Landy);20.40;8.30;4.00

4 Sassy Hanover (Coppola);;4.80;3.30

3 Vaganova (Devaux);;;3.20

Exacta (5-4) Paid $154.50. Trifecta (5-4-3) Paid $471.50. Superfecta (5-4-3-2) Paid $66.95.

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

3 Zann's Fantastic (Devaux);14.60;6.20;4.30

5 Charismo (Aldrich);;2.70;2.50

7 Fancy Knows (Huckabone);;;9.10

Exacta (3-5) Paid $41.00. Trifecta (3-5-7) Paid $477.50. Superfecta (3-5-7-6) Paid $73.05. Pick 3 (5-5-3) Paid $299.75.

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

3 The Great Buzz N (Devaux);3.40;2.20;2.10

1 Calvery Hill (Beckwith);;2.30;2.50

5 Regal Escape (Crawford);;;6.10

Exacta (3-1) Paid $5.30. Trifecta (3-1-5) Paid $21.20. Superfecta

(3-1-5-2) Paid $2.18.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

6 Smokin On By (Cross);9.80;4.90;3.80

5 Grand Man (Huckabone);;23.00;13.40

7 Something Fine (Devaux);;;2.50

Exacta (6-5) Paid $290.00. Trifecta (6-5-7) Paid $865.00. Superfecta (6-5-7-2) Paid $263.65. Pick 4 (5-3-3-6 (3of4)) Paid $32.75. Late Double (3-6) Paid $23.80.

