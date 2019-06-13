1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
6 Halliama (A. Chartrand);3.60;2.60;2.10
1 Smooth Affair (B. Dobson);;3.70;2.30
2 Match My Miracle (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.10
Off 12:06 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (6-1) Paid $16.60.
Trifecta (6-1-2) Paid $32.40.
Superfecta (6-1-2-5) Paid $7.07.
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
4 The Band K (Beckwith);9.10;5.70;4.50
6 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);;15.60;7.70
5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);;;6.20
Off 12:23 Time 1:55.4
Exacta (4-6) Paid $137.00.
Trifecta (4-6-5) Paid $578.00.
Superfecta (4-6-5-1) Paid $209.15.
Daily Double (6-4) Paid $30.60.
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Best Honey Hanover (F. Coppola);5.50;2.40;2.10
1 Dancin Daisy (B. Dobson);;2.10;2.10
4 Lady Elvis (J. Randall);;;2.50
Off 12:42 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (2-1) Paid $6.80.
Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $11.80.
Superfecta (2-1-4-6) Paid $3.00.
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
4 Ok Jewel (J. Devaux);5.10;3.40;2.50
3 One Hand Keg Stand (Huckabone III);;10.40;5.00
2 Ideal Delight (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.50
Off 1:03 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (4-3) Paid $38.80.
Trifecta (4-3-2) Paid $103.50.
Superfecta (4-3-2-1) Paid $13.53.
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
5 Cherry Bliss (J. Randall);7.40;4.40;3.10
6 Tempus Seelster (B. Dobson);;9.10;5.90
3 Dustlanemissmolly (P. Fluet);;;13.40
Off 1:24 Time 1:54.1
Exacta (5-6) Paid $59.50.
Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid $617.00.
Pick 3 (2-4-5) Paid $82.50.
Superfecta (5-6-3-1) Paid $74.30.
Pick 5 (6-4-2-4-5) Paid $2,433.00.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Ss Tys Aflyin (B. Dobson);3.00;2.30;2.10
4 Victoria Swan (B. Aldrich Jr);;4.30;3.30
6 Half Moon Rising (J. Randall);;;4.90
Off 1:47 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (1-4) Paid $10.40.
Trifecta (1-4-6) Paid $115.00.
Superfecta (1-4-6-5) Paid $60.15.
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Osprey Blue Chip (B. Crawford);45.80;16.40;5.20
5 Sandy Sue (B. Dobson);;5.40;2.30
6 Made Of Jewels As (J. Randall);;;2.40
Off 2:08 Time 1:54.4
ALSO STARTED Spreester, Shezallapples A, Barynya A
Exacta (1-5) Paid $227.00.
Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid $1,033.00.
Superfecta (1-5-6-2) Paid $128.40.
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
4 Mississippi Charm (J. Devaux);6.40;3.40;2.70
1 Hazels Dream (F. Coppola Jr);;8.30;3.20
3 Amazing Amanda (J. Randall);;;3.30
Off 2:30 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (4-1) Paid $55.00.
Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid $160.00.
Superfecta (4-1-3-8) Paid $70.45.
Pick 3 (1-1-4) Paid $250.00.
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
8 Happy Heart (M. Beckwith);4.50;2.80;2.20
4 Foxy Dame N (C. Long);;3.60;2.60
1 Pancakes (B. Dobson);;;2.10
Off 2:57 Time 1:55.0
Exacta (8-4) Paid $13.80.
Trifecta (8-4-1) Paid $38.60.
Superfecta (8-4-1-3) Paid $10.88.
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
2 Trussed Up Trudy (J. Randall);4.70;2.70;2.20
5 Heaven’s Rising (J. Devaux);;6.40;3.20
1 Cornerd Beach (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.10
Off 3:17 Time 1:59.3
Exacta (2-5) Paid $31.20.
Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid $95.00.
Superfecta (2-5-1-3) Paid $31.30.
Pick 4 (1-4-8-2) Paid $475.25.
Late Double (8-2) Paid $10.60.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $369,465
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.