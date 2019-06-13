1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

6 Halliama (A. Chartrand);3.60;2.60;2.10

1 Smooth Affair (B. Dobson);;3.70;2.30

2 Match My Miracle (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.10

Off 12:06 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (6-1) Paid $16.60.

Trifecta (6-1-2) Paid $32.40.

Superfecta (6-1-2-5) Paid $7.07.

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

4 The Band K (Beckwith);9.10;5.70;4.50

6 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);;15.60;7.70

5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);;;6.20

Off 12:23 Time 1:55.4

Exacta (4-6) Paid $137.00.

Trifecta (4-6-5) Paid $578.00.

Superfecta (4-6-5-1) Paid $209.15.

Daily Double (6-4) Paid $30.60.

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Best Honey Hanover (F. Coppola);5.50;2.40;2.10

1 Dancin Daisy (B. Dobson);;2.10;2.10

4 Lady Elvis (J. Randall);;;2.50

Off 12:42 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (2-1) Paid $6.80.

Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $11.80.

Superfecta (2-1-4-6) Paid $3.00.

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

4 Ok Jewel (J. Devaux);5.10;3.40;2.50

3 One Hand Keg Stand (Huckabone III);;10.40;5.00

2 Ideal Delight (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.50

Off 1:03 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (4-3) Paid $38.80.

Trifecta (4-3-2) Paid $103.50.

Superfecta (4-3-2-1) Paid $13.53.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

5 Cherry Bliss (J. Randall);7.40;4.40;3.10

6 Tempus Seelster (B. Dobson);;9.10;5.90

3 Dustlanemissmolly (P. Fluet);;;13.40

Off 1:24 Time 1:54.1

Exacta (5-6) Paid $59.50.

Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid $617.00.

Pick 3 (2-4-5) Paid $82.50.

Superfecta (5-6-3-1) Paid $74.30.

Pick 5 (6-4-2-4-5) Paid $2,433.00.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Ss Tys Aflyin (B. Dobson);3.00;2.30;2.10

4 Victoria Swan (B. Aldrich Jr);;4.30;3.30

6 Half Moon Rising (J. Randall);;;4.90

Off 1:47 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (1-4) Paid $10.40.

Trifecta (1-4-6) Paid $115.00.

Superfecta (1-4-6-5) Paid $60.15.

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Osprey Blue Chip (B. Crawford);45.80;16.40;5.20

5 Sandy Sue (B. Dobson);;5.40;2.30

6 Made Of Jewels As (J. Randall);;;2.40

Off 2:08 Time 1:54.4

ALSO STARTED Spreester, Shezallapples A, Barynya A

Exacta (1-5) Paid $227.00.

Trifecta (1-5-6) Paid $1,033.00.

Superfecta (1-5-6-2) Paid $128.40.

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

4 Mississippi Charm (J. Devaux);6.40;3.40;2.70

1 Hazels Dream (F. Coppola Jr);;8.30;3.20

3 Amazing Amanda (J. Randall);;;3.30

Off 2:30 Time 1:58.0

Exacta (4-1) Paid $55.00.

Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid $160.00.

Superfecta (4-1-3-8) Paid $70.45.

Pick 3 (1-1-4) Paid $250.00.

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

8 Happy Heart (M. Beckwith);4.50;2.80;2.20

4 Foxy Dame N (C. Long);;3.60;2.60

1 Pancakes (B. Dobson);;;2.10

Off 2:57 Time 1:55.0

Exacta (8-4) Paid $13.80.

Trifecta (8-4-1) Paid $38.60.

Superfecta (8-4-1-3) Paid $10.88.

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

2 Trussed Up Trudy (J. Randall);4.70;2.70;2.20

5 Heaven’s Rising (J. Devaux);;6.40;3.20

1 Cornerd Beach (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.10

Off 3:17 Time 1:59.3

Exacta (2-5) Paid $31.20.

Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid $95.00.

Superfecta (2-5-1-3) Paid $31.30.

Pick 4 (1-4-8-2) Paid $475.25.

Late Double (8-2) Paid $10.60.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $369,465

