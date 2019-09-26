1ST RACE

7 Lean On Who (J. Randall);99.00;30.60;18.00

8 Always Be Lucy (M. Beckwith);;10.80;7.40

4 Duck Duck Dragon (H. Landy);;;4.50

Off 12:07 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (7-8) Paid 486.50.

Trifecta (7-8-4) Paid 3,761.00.

Superfecta (7-8-4-6) Paid 2,211.80.

2ND RACE

5 Rockin Ellie (J. Randall);4.70;3.20;3.10

1 American Sombrero (F. Coppola);;3.00;2.50

6 Lune Bleu (S. Genois);;;4.50

Off 12:25 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (5-1) Paid 16.20.

Trifecta (5-1-6) Paid 88.50.

Superfecta (5-1-6-4) Paid 13.52.

Daily Double (7-5) Paid 488.00.

3RD RACE

5 Mistress Angelina (Long);9.80;4.30;2.90

2 Cash Crazy Express (J. Stark);;2.90;2.10

8 Brenda’s Got It (M. Beckwith);;;4.80

Off 12:44 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (5-2) Paid 22.00.

Trifecta (5-2-8) Paid 76.00.

Superfecta (5-2-8-4) Paid 11.77.

4TH RACE

2 Baddabingbaddabang (B. Dobson)

;2.60;2.20;2.10

1 Tell Me The Truth (Genois);;5.40;2.80

9 Mccovey Cove N (F. Coppola);;;3.00

Off 1:01 Time 1:56.1

Exacta (2-1) Paid 11.00.

Trifecta (2-1-9) Paid 39.60.

Superfecta (2-1-9-3) Paid 10.28.

5TH RACE

1 Whitemountainmaple (A. Chartrand)

;22.40;6.50;3.80

2 Sweatntears (J. Devaux);;5.30;3.80

6 Match My Miracle (B. Cross);;;2.70

Off 1:23 Time 2:01.1

Exacta (1-2) Paid 87.50.

Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid 559.00.

Pick 3 (5-2-1) Paid 221.50.

Pick 5 (7-5-5-2-1) No Tickets

Carryover Pool 10,950.00.

Superfecta (1-2-6-4) Paid 78.80.

6TH RACE

7 Bye Bye Felicia (Beckwith);5.90;2.80;2.20

4 Ys Tallia (B. Dobson);;2.60;2.10

3 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola);;;2.80

Off 1:45 Time 1:55.1

Exacta (7-4) Paid 14.20.

Trifecta (7-4-3) Paid 45.60.

Superfecta (7-4-3-6) Paid 7.15.

7TH RACE

6 Bontz N (B. Dobson);4.90;2.80;3.50

5 Come Get The Cash (Randall);;4.30;2.70

3 Itty Bitty (J. Derue);;;2.70

Off 2:03 Time 1:55.0

Exacta (6-5) Paid 20.20.

Trifecta (6-5-3) Paid 57.00.

Superfecta (6-5-3-4) Paid 6.18.

8TH RACE

4 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello);5.30;3.20;2.70

3 Check Mach (J. Devaux);;4.70;4.60

9 Gimmesomeroom (B. Mcneil);;;5.50

Off 2:25 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (4-3) Paid 38.00.

Trifecta (4-3-9) Paid 352.50.

Superfecta (4-3-9-1) Paid 40.90.

Pick 3 (7-6-4) Paid 16.38.

9TH RACE

2 Reckless Image (Devaux);2.90;2.80;2.10

5 Beautiful Brenda (B. Aldrich);;7.40;3.10

1 Riverismydam (F. Coppola);;;2.20

Off 2:47 Time 2:00.3

Exacta (2-5) Paid 13.40.

Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid 43.00.

Superfecta (2-5-1-3) Paid 8.38.

10TH RACE

3 Maggnifispin (Long);21.40;6.90;5.00

4 Grey Roots (B. Aldrich);;4.10;4.30

7 Sunshine Inn (S. Rybka);;;13.40

Off 3:04 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (3-4) Paid 89.00.

Trifecta (3-4-7) Paid 623.00.

Superfecta (3-4-7-1) Paid 153.55.

11TH RACE

4 Notsoplainjane (Genois);14.00;6.00;2.30

1 Forever Muv (B. Cross);;3.30;2.10

3 Bnb (J. Chindano Jr);;;2.10

Off 3:29 Time 2:00.4

Exacta (4-1) Paid 52.00.

Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid 86.50.

Superfecta (4-1-3-5) Paid 21.53.

12TH RACE

2 Royal Soldier (F. Coppola);21.80;8.30;2.90

4 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);;9.40;3.40

5 Leap Year Lucky (J. Devaux);;;2.10

Off 3:48 Time 2:00.4

Exacta (2-4) Paid 168.00.

Trifecta (2-4-5) Paid 436.00.

Superfecta (2-4-5-1) Paid 35.35.

Daily Double (4-2) Paid 226.00.

Pick 4 (2-3-4-2) Paid 344.00.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments