1ST RACE
7 Lean On Who (J. Randall);99.00;30.60;18.00
8 Always Be Lucy (M. Beckwith);;10.80;7.40
4 Duck Duck Dragon (H. Landy);;;4.50
Off 12:07 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (7-8) Paid 486.50.
Trifecta (7-8-4) Paid 3,761.00.
Superfecta (7-8-4-6) Paid 2,211.80.
2ND RACE
5 Rockin Ellie (J. Randall);4.70;3.20;3.10
1 American Sombrero (F. Coppola);;3.00;2.50
6 Lune Bleu (S. Genois);;;4.50
Off 12:25 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (5-1) Paid 16.20.
Trifecta (5-1-6) Paid 88.50.
Superfecta (5-1-6-4) Paid 13.52.
Daily Double (7-5) Paid 488.00.
3RD RACE
5 Mistress Angelina (Long);9.80;4.30;2.90
2 Cash Crazy Express (J. Stark);;2.90;2.10
8 Brenda’s Got It (M. Beckwith);;;4.80
Off 12:44 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (5-2) Paid 22.00.
Trifecta (5-2-8) Paid 76.00.
Superfecta (5-2-8-4) Paid 11.77.
4TH RACE
2 Baddabingbaddabang (B. Dobson)
;2.60;2.20;2.10
1 Tell Me The Truth (Genois);;5.40;2.80
9 Mccovey Cove N (F. Coppola);;;3.00
Off 1:01 Time 1:56.1
Exacta (2-1) Paid 11.00.
Trifecta (2-1-9) Paid 39.60.
Superfecta (2-1-9-3) Paid 10.28.
5TH RACE
1 Whitemountainmaple (A. Chartrand)
;22.40;6.50;3.80
2 Sweatntears (J. Devaux);;5.30;3.80
6 Match My Miracle (B. Cross);;;2.70
Off 1:23 Time 2:01.1
Exacta (1-2) Paid 87.50.
Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid 559.00.
Pick 3 (5-2-1) Paid 221.50.
Pick 5 (7-5-5-2-1) No Tickets
Carryover Pool 10,950.00.
Superfecta (1-2-6-4) Paid 78.80.
6TH RACE
7 Bye Bye Felicia (Beckwith);5.90;2.80;2.20
4 Ys Tallia (B. Dobson);;2.60;2.10
3 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola);;;2.80
Off 1:45 Time 1:55.1
Exacta (7-4) Paid 14.20.
Trifecta (7-4-3) Paid 45.60.
Superfecta (7-4-3-6) Paid 7.15.
7TH RACE
6 Bontz N (B. Dobson);4.90;2.80;3.50
5 Come Get The Cash (Randall);;4.30;2.70
3 Itty Bitty (J. Derue);;;2.70
Off 2:03 Time 1:55.0
Exacta (6-5) Paid 20.20.
Trifecta (6-5-3) Paid 57.00.
Superfecta (6-5-3-4) Paid 6.18.
8TH RACE
4 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello);5.30;3.20;2.70
3 Check Mach (J. Devaux);;4.70;4.60
9 Gimmesomeroom (B. Mcneil);;;5.50
Off 2:25 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (4-3) Paid 38.00.
Trifecta (4-3-9) Paid 352.50.
Superfecta (4-3-9-1) Paid 40.90.
Pick 3 (7-6-4) Paid 16.38.
9TH RACE
2 Reckless Image (Devaux);2.90;2.80;2.10
5 Beautiful Brenda (B. Aldrich);;7.40;3.10
1 Riverismydam (F. Coppola);;;2.20
Off 2:47 Time 2:00.3
Exacta (2-5) Paid 13.40.
Trifecta (2-5-1) Paid 43.00.
Superfecta (2-5-1-3) Paid 8.38.
10TH RACE
3 Maggnifispin (Long);21.40;6.90;5.00
4 Grey Roots (B. Aldrich);;4.10;4.30
7 Sunshine Inn (S. Rybka);;;13.40
Off 3:04 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (3-4) Paid 89.00.
Trifecta (3-4-7) Paid 623.00.
Superfecta (3-4-7-1) Paid 153.55.
11TH RACE
4 Notsoplainjane (Genois);14.00;6.00;2.30
1 Forever Muv (B. Cross);;3.30;2.10
3 Bnb (J. Chindano Jr);;;2.10
Off 3:29 Time 2:00.4
Exacta (4-1) Paid 52.00.
Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid 86.50.
Superfecta (4-1-3-5) Paid 21.53.
12TH RACE
2 Royal Soldier (F. Coppola);21.80;8.30;2.90
4 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);;9.40;3.40
5 Leap Year Lucky (J. Devaux);;;2.10
Off 3:48 Time 2:00.4
Exacta (2-4) Paid 168.00.
Trifecta (2-4-5) Paid 436.00.
Superfecta (2-4-5-1) Paid 35.35.
Daily Double (4-2) Paid 226.00.
Pick 4 (2-3-4-2) Paid 344.00.
