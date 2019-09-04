1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
6 Brad's Buddy (Coppola Jr);10.20;2.80;2.10
1 Aces Rock (Randall);;2.20;2.10
3 Sundown Showdown (Cross);;;2.70
Exacta (6-1) Paid $13.20. Trifecta (6-1-3) Paid $30.40. Superfecta
(6-1-3-2) Paid $5.60.
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
6 Miss Sara Cuse (Stark Jr);54.50;14.00;7.10
4 Dogs Of War (Coppola Jr);;5.60;3.40
5 Tipsy Gypsy (Cross);;;6.60
Exacta (6-4) Paid $235.00. Trifecta (6-4-5) Paid $919.00. Superfecta (6-4-5-1) Paid $192.55. Daily Double (6-6) Paid $83.50.
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
2 Hushabye (Sears);5.00;3.30;2.60
5 Lady Jeter (Daley);;6.30;4.50
7 Seeking Royalty (Miller);;;4.50
Exacta (2-5) Paid $25.20. Trifecta (2-5-7) Paid $136.50. Superfecta (2-5-7-3) Paid $46.80.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.
5 Im Tp's Crazed Bro (Cross);4.30;3.20;2.80
2 Mass Confession (Miller);;9.80;8.20
7 Squirely Girly (Derue);;;5.10
Exacta (5-2) Paid $37.40. Trifecta (5-2-7) Paid $232.50. Superfecta (5-2-7-4) Paid $48.75.
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
4 Caesars Crazy (Brunet);3.50;2.70;2.30
8 Handsome Devil (Dobson);;4.20;3.20
7 College Krystal (Cross);;;5.10
Exacta (4-8) Paid $17.80. Trifecta (4-8-7) Paid $103.50. Pick 3
(2-5-4) Paid $6.45. Pick 5 (6-6-2-5-4) Paid $1,283.25. Superfecta
(4-8-7-2) Paid $20.23.
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.
4 Seventimesalady (Svanstedt);2.10;25.10
1 No Mas Drama (Bongiorno);;3.20
Exacta (4-1) Paid $6.60. Trifecta (4-1-5) No Tickets. Superfecta
(4-1-5-2) No Tickets.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.
8 Powerscourt (McGivern);6.60;5.60;3.30
6 Explosive (Cross);;7.70;3.30
2 Chapter And Ruth (Derue);;;2.60
Exacta (8-6) Paid $94.00. Trifecta (8-6-2) Paid $221.50. Superfecta (8-6-2-7) Paid $85.40.
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
5 Mister Miami (Huckabone III);3.50;2.60;2.10
1 Rollinwithambition (Fluet);;2.80;2.10
3 Prove It Allnight (Miller);;;2.10
Exacta (5-1) Paid $6.20.
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
5 Black Magic Storm (Cross);8.20;3.60;2.40
2 Auto Loader (Fluet);;2.70;2.10
4 Bambi (Crawford);;;3.40
Exacta (5-2) Paid $23.40. Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid $84.00. Superfecta
(5-2-4-6) Paid $17.40.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.
5 Hypnotic Am (Sears);2.30;2.10
2 Love A Good Story (Miller);;2.10
Exacta (5-2) Paid $3.10. Trifecta (5-2-1) No Tickets. Pick 4 (8-5-5-5) Paid $32.88.
11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
5 C And T's Credit (Stark Jr);26.00;14.00;4.90
1 Starrystarrynight (Zeron);;4.70;3.00
6 C Me Hyde (Fluet);;;5.50
Exacta (5-1) Paid $119.00. Trifecta (5-1-6) Paid $461.50. Superfecta (5-1-6-3) Paid $166.05.
12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
4 Ten Million (Chartrand);7.80;4.10;2.70
6 Dead Bolt (Dobson);;8.00;3.14
1 Manruptcy (Fluet);;;2.60
Exacta (4-6) Paid $49.80. Trifecta (4-6-1) Paid $226.50. Superfecta (4-6-1-2) Paid $46.40.
13TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Dramatist (Long);23.00;7.50;3.10
1 Dali Deo (Randall);;3.30;2.50
6 Tough As Tuff (Dobson);;;3.40
Exacta (2-1) Paid $66.50. Trifecta (2-1-6) Paid $255.50. Superfecta (2-1-6-7) Paid $75.50.
14TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
5 Brawny Babe (Sears);22.20;5.10;3.00
1 Sophia's Express (Buter);;2.10;2.10
2 Tapupu (Fluet);;;3.80
Exacta (5-1) Paid $73.50. Trifecta (5-1-2) Paid $189.50. Superfecta (5-1-2-6) Paid $37.70. Late Double (2-5) Paid $470.50. Pick 4
(5-4-2-5) Paid $1,777.00.
