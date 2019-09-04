1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

6 Brad's Buddy (Coppola Jr);10.20;2.80;2.10

1 Aces Rock (Randall);;2.20;2.10

3 Sundown Showdown (Cross);;;2.70

Exacta (6-1) Paid $13.20. Trifecta (6-1-3) Paid $30.40. Superfecta

(6-1-3-2) Paid $5.60.

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

6 Miss Sara Cuse (Stark Jr);54.50;14.00;7.10

4 Dogs Of War (Coppola Jr);;5.60;3.40

5 Tipsy Gypsy (Cross);;;6.60

Exacta (6-4) Paid $235.00. Trifecta (6-4-5) Paid $919.00. Superfecta (6-4-5-1) Paid $192.55. Daily Double (6-6) Paid $83.50.

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

2 Hushabye (Sears);5.00;3.30;2.60

5 Lady Jeter (Daley);;6.30;4.50

7 Seeking Royalty (Miller);;;4.50

Exacta (2-5) Paid $25.20. Trifecta (2-5-7) Paid $136.50. Superfecta (2-5-7-3) Paid $46.80.

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.

5 Im Tp's Crazed Bro (Cross);4.30;3.20;2.80

2 Mass Confession (Miller);;9.80;8.20

7 Squirely Girly (Derue);;;5.10

Exacta (5-2) Paid $37.40. Trifecta (5-2-7) Paid $232.50. Superfecta (5-2-7-4) Paid $48.75.

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

4 Caesars Crazy (Brunet);3.50;2.70;2.30

8 Handsome Devil (Dobson);;4.20;3.20

7 College Krystal (Cross);;;5.10

Exacta (4-8) Paid $17.80. Trifecta (4-8-7) Paid $103.50. Pick 3

(2-5-4) Paid $6.45. Pick 5 (6-6-2-5-4) Paid $1,283.25. Superfecta

(4-8-7-2) Paid $20.23.

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.

4 Seventimesalady (Svanstedt);2.10;25.10

1 No Mas Drama (Bongiorno);;3.20

Exacta (4-1) Paid $6.60. Trifecta (4-1-5) No Tickets. Superfecta

(4-1-5-2) No Tickets.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.

8 Powerscourt (McGivern);6.60;5.60;3.30

6 Explosive (Cross);;7.70;3.30

2 Chapter And Ruth (Derue);;;2.60

Exacta (8-6) Paid $94.00. Trifecta (8-6-2) Paid $221.50. Superfecta (8-6-2-7) Paid $85.40.

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

5 Mister Miami (Huckabone III);3.50;2.60;2.10

1 Rollinwithambition (Fluet);;2.80;2.10

3 Prove It Allnight (Miller);;;2.10

Exacta (5-1) Paid $6.20.

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

5 Black Magic Storm (Cross);8.20;3.60;2.40

2 Auto Loader (Fluet);;2.70;2.10

4 Bambi (Crawford);;;3.40

Exacta (5-2) Paid $23.40. Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid $84.00. Superfecta

(5-2-4-6) Paid $17.40.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.

5 Hypnotic Am (Sears);2.30;2.10

2 Love A Good Story (Miller);;2.10

Exacta (5-2) Paid $3.10. Trifecta (5-2-1) No Tickets. Pick 4 (8-5-5-5) Paid $32.88.

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

5 C And T's Credit (Stark Jr);26.00;14.00;4.90

1 Starrystarrynight (Zeron);;4.70;3.00

6 C Me Hyde (Fluet);;;5.50

Exacta (5-1) Paid $119.00. Trifecta (5-1-6) Paid $461.50. Superfecta (5-1-6-3) Paid $166.05.

12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

4 Ten Million (Chartrand);7.80;4.10;2.70

6 Dead Bolt (Dobson);;8.00;3.14

1 Manruptcy (Fluet);;;2.60

Exacta (4-6) Paid $49.80. Trifecta (4-6-1) Paid $226.50. Superfecta (4-6-1-2) Paid $46.40.

13TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Dramatist (Long);23.00;7.50;3.10

1 Dali Deo (Randall);;3.30;2.50

6 Tough As Tuff (Dobson);;;3.40

Exacta (2-1) Paid $66.50. Trifecta (2-1-6) Paid $255.50. Superfecta (2-1-6-7) Paid $75.50.

14TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

5 Brawny Babe (Sears);22.20;5.10;3.00

1 Sophia's Express (Buter);;2.10;2.10

2 Tapupu (Fluet);;;3.80

Exacta (5-1) Paid $73.50. Trifecta (5-1-2) Paid $189.50. Superfecta (5-1-2-6) Paid $37.70. Late Double (2-5) Paid $470.50. Pick 4

(5-4-2-5) Paid $1,777.00.

