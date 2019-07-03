1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
5 Hotfoot Hannah (Chartrand);11.20;5.60;3.40
2 Jake G's Champion (Coppola Jr);;6.90;3.20
4 Song Chapter (Dobson);;;2.90
Exacta (5-2) Paid $76.00. Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid $229.00. Superfecta (5-2-4-3) Paid $35.25.
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Reckless Image (Devaux);3.90;3.10;2.40
2 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);;7.50;3.80
8 Design Winner (Randall);;;5.70
Exacta (1-2) Paid $18.60. Trifecta (1-2-8) Paid $303.00. Superfecta (1-2-8-6) Paid $81.60. Daily Double (5-1) Paid $27.60.
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
3 Mach My Point (Devaux);14.60;6.00;3.20
4 West Liberty (Dobson);;3.30;2.40
5 About The Benjamns (Coppola Jr);;;2.10
Exacta (3-4) Paid $46.60. Trifecta (3-4-5) Paid $131.00. Superfecta (3-4-5-7) Paid $42.80.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.
6 Rose Run Speedster (Dobson);3.90;2.40;2.10
1 Credit List (Devaux);;2.60;2.80
7 Barn Star (Fluet);;;2.60
Exacta (6-1) Paid $9.70. Trifecta (6-1-7) Paid $36.20. Superfecta
(6-1-7-8) Paid $12.00.
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.
1 Pan Street Usa (Beckwith);8.70;5.90;3.70
3 Obo Hanover (Fluet);;8.80;3.40
2 In The Huddle (Dobson);;;2.10
Exacta (1-3) Paid $68.50. Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid $157.50. Pick 3
(3-6-1) Paid $43.75. Pick 5 (5-1-3-6-1) Paid $949.25. Superfecta
(1-3-2-4) Paid $32.20.
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
5 Howdy Jane (Coppola Jr);4.40;2.90;2.20
1 Ej's Last Dance (Dobson);;4.10;2.80
4 All Heart I Am (Huckabone Jr);;;3.80
Exacta (5-1) Paid $17.00. Trifecta (5-1-4) Paid $52.50. Superfecta
(5-1-4-7) Paid $6.25.
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
5 Pine Bush Rocket (Aldrich Jr);15.60;3.00;2.60
2 Reggae Blue Chip (Dobson);;2.10;2.10
8 No Hablo Ingles (Cappello Jr);;;4.80
Exacta (5-2) Paid $27.40. Trifecta (5-2-8) Paid $204.00. Superfecta (5-2-8-4) Paid $42.75.
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
3 Speedy Little Ava (Fluet);8.00;4.60;4.00
4 Rc's Lady Royale (Coppola Jr);;5.00;3.90
5 Leap Year Lucky (Daley);;;3.60
Exacta (3-4) Paid $53.50. Trifecta (3-4-5) Paid $201.00. Superfecta (3-4-5-1) Paid $39.55. Pick 3 (5-5-3) Paid $58.50.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
7 Calvery Hill (Beckwith);8.10;3.20;2.60
2 Lyons Amusements (Dobson);;3.10;2.20
1 Shade Thrower (Randall);;;2.90
Exacta (7-2) Paid $21.60. Trifecta (7-2-1) Paid $53.00. Superfecta
(7-2-1-3) Paid $12.58.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
5 Market Bre (Randall);3.00;2.70;2.80
7 Mason Blues (Brunet);;4.90;3.00
4 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);;;5.10
Exacta (5-7) Paid $20.60. Trifecta (5-7-4) Paid $124.00. Superfecta (5-7-4-6) Paid $14.40.
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 The Great Buzz N (Devaux);2.10;2.10;2.10
1 Ideal Camo (Cross);;10.20;3.00
6 Surprising Credit (Dobson);;;3.10
Exacta (2-1) Paid $13.60. Trifecta (2-1-6) Paid $65.50. Superfecta
(2-1-6-3) Paid $19.90.
12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.
5 Royal Bahama (Devaux);19.20;6.30;4.60
3 The Royal Poze (Coppola Jr);;2.90;2.90
7 Mr Gerrity (Crawford);;;9.30
Exacta (5-3) Paid $75.50. Trifecta (5-3-7) Paid $1,817.00. Superfecta (5-3-7-6) Paid $599.85. Daily Double (2-5) Paid $25.80. Pick 4
(7-5-2-5) Paid $53.13.
