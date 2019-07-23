1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

7 Queen For Life (Gray);4.40;3.40;3.20

6 Ainsley Hanover (Coppola);;7.00;7.50

8 Zazu As (Long);;;8.30

Exacta (7-6) Paid $33.20. Trifecta (7-6-8) Paid $457.00. Superfecta (7-6-8-4) Paid $122.45.

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

7 It Aint The Whisky (Genois);7.50;3.30;2.20

2 Chasing The Storm (Raia);;3.10;3.20

4 J-s Miss Carolyn (Devaux);;;3.40

Exacta (7-2) Paid $18.40. Trifecta (7-2-4) Paid $91.00. Superfecta

(7-2-4-6) Paid $42.25. Daily Double (7-7) Paid $17.80.

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

3 Triumphant's Chip (Genois);3.10;2.50;2.40

1 The Royal Harry (Crawford);;6.20;2.70

9 Dions Prayer (Fluet);;;4.00

Exacta (3-1) Paid $13.40. Trifecta (3-1-9) Paid $81.50. Superfecta

(3-1-9-2) Paid $18.40.

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Jeter's Way (Stark);5.70;3.90;2.50

2 Railee Workable (Randall);;2.90;2.30

9 No Recess (Coppola);;;3.60

Exacta (1-2) Paid $16.60. Trifecta (1-2-9) Paid $58.00. Superfecta

(1-2-9-5) Paid $7.35.

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

5 Victoria Swan (Aldrich);5.40;3.20;2.70

6 Cordoba Hall (Derue);;20.80;17.80

3 Bonamassa (Crawford);;;3.50

Exacta (5-6) Paid $263.00. Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid $819.00. Pick 3

(3-1-5) Paid $10.40. Pick 5 (7-7-3-1-5) Paid $47.00. Superfecta

(5-6-3-9) Paid $105.55.

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Slieve League (Beckwith);4.60;2.70;2.80

2 Spark A Dream (Randall);;5.50;4.40

6 Living Proof I Am (Fluet);;;7.70

Exacta (1-2) Paid $21.80. Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid $134.50. Superfecta (1-2-6-5) Paid $22.68.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

2 Royal Surprise (Beckwith);6.80;4.90;2.90

3 True Muscle (Chartrand);;22.60;8.80

9 Fluff Me Up (Randall);;;2.30

Exacta (2-3) Paid $155.00. Trifecta (2-3-9) Paid $688.00. Superfecta (2-3-9-4) Paid $168.75.

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

3 Cc Bank (Randall);13.20;5.70;4.10

1 Credit List (Devaux);;3.50;2.60

7 J S Peyton (Derue);;;5.80

Exacta (3-1) Paid $52.00. Trifecta (3-1-7) Paid $464.00. Superfecta (3-1-7-5) Paid $73.55. Pick 3 (1-2-3) Paid $27.00.

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Big Weezy (Aldrich);2.80;2.40;2.10

3 Fashion For Credit (Stark);;8.70;6.20

6 Isabella's Diamond (Devaux);;;4.00

Exacta (2-3) Paid $28.80. Trifecta (2-3-6) Paid $172.50. Superfecta (2-3-6-4) Paid $21.78.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Justice Jet (Devaux);4.80;2.40;2.50

2 Silent Pine (Cooper);;3.40;3.40

3 Ulster (Randall);;;2.50

Exacta (1-2) Paid $20.80. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $51.50. Superfecta

(1-2-3-7) Paid $7.55.

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

3 Pappagiorgio (Devaux);4.30;2.50;2.10

4 Awol Hanover (Beckwith);;2.60;2.60

8 Starlingmoon (Fluet);;;6.60

Exacta (3-4) Paid $10.80. Trifecta (3-4-8) Paid $124.00. Superfecta (3-4-8-5) Paid $14.88. Daily Double (1-3) Paid $13.60. Pick 4

(3-2-1-3) Paid $47.75.

