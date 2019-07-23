1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
7 Queen For Life (Gray);4.40;3.40;3.20
6 Ainsley Hanover (Coppola);;7.00;7.50
8 Zazu As (Long);;;8.30
Exacta (7-6) Paid $33.20. Trifecta (7-6-8) Paid $457.00. Superfecta (7-6-8-4) Paid $122.45.
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
7 It Aint The Whisky (Genois);7.50;3.30;2.20
2 Chasing The Storm (Raia);;3.10;3.20
4 J-s Miss Carolyn (Devaux);;;3.40
Exacta (7-2) Paid $18.40. Trifecta (7-2-4) Paid $91.00. Superfecta
(7-2-4-6) Paid $42.25. Daily Double (7-7) Paid $17.80.
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
3 Triumphant's Chip (Genois);3.10;2.50;2.40
1 The Royal Harry (Crawford);;6.20;2.70
9 Dions Prayer (Fluet);;;4.00
Exacta (3-1) Paid $13.40. Trifecta (3-1-9) Paid $81.50. Superfecta
(3-1-9-2) Paid $18.40.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Jeter's Way (Stark);5.70;3.90;2.50
2 Railee Workable (Randall);;2.90;2.30
9 No Recess (Coppola);;;3.60
Exacta (1-2) Paid $16.60. Trifecta (1-2-9) Paid $58.00. Superfecta
(1-2-9-5) Paid $7.35.
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
5 Victoria Swan (Aldrich);5.40;3.20;2.70
6 Cordoba Hall (Derue);;20.80;17.80
3 Bonamassa (Crawford);;;3.50
Exacta (5-6) Paid $263.00. Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid $819.00. Pick 3
(3-1-5) Paid $10.40. Pick 5 (7-7-3-1-5) Paid $47.00. Superfecta
(5-6-3-9) Paid $105.55.
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Slieve League (Beckwith);4.60;2.70;2.80
2 Spark A Dream (Randall);;5.50;4.40
6 Living Proof I Am (Fluet);;;7.70
Exacta (1-2) Paid $21.80. Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid $134.50. Superfecta (1-2-6-5) Paid $22.68.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
2 Royal Surprise (Beckwith);6.80;4.90;2.90
3 True Muscle (Chartrand);;22.60;8.80
9 Fluff Me Up (Randall);;;2.30
Exacta (2-3) Paid $155.00. Trifecta (2-3-9) Paid $688.00. Superfecta (2-3-9-4) Paid $168.75.
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
3 Cc Bank (Randall);13.20;5.70;4.10
1 Credit List (Devaux);;3.50;2.60
7 J S Peyton (Derue);;;5.80
Exacta (3-1) Paid $52.00. Trifecta (3-1-7) Paid $464.00. Superfecta (3-1-7-5) Paid $73.55. Pick 3 (1-2-3) Paid $27.00.
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Big Weezy (Aldrich);2.80;2.40;2.10
3 Fashion For Credit (Stark);;8.70;6.20
6 Isabella's Diamond (Devaux);;;4.00
Exacta (2-3) Paid $28.80. Trifecta (2-3-6) Paid $172.50. Superfecta (2-3-6-4) Paid $21.78.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Justice Jet (Devaux);4.80;2.40;2.50
2 Silent Pine (Cooper);;3.40;3.40
3 Ulster (Randall);;;2.50
Exacta (1-2) Paid $20.80. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $51.50. Superfecta
(1-2-3-7) Paid $7.55.
11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
3 Pappagiorgio (Devaux);4.30;2.50;2.10
4 Awol Hanover (Beckwith);;2.60;2.60
8 Starlingmoon (Fluet);;;6.60
Exacta (3-4) Paid $10.80. Trifecta (3-4-8) Paid $124.00. Superfecta (3-4-8-5) Paid $14.88. Daily Double (1-3) Paid $13.60. Pick 4
(3-2-1-3) Paid $47.75.
