1ST RACE

7 Sally De Vie (S. Rybka);19.00;5.70;7.20

4 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);;12.20;10.00

1 Antiguan Art (B. Cross);;;8.10

Off 12:06 Time 1:56.2

Exacta (7-4) Paid 131.50.

Trifecta (7-4-1) Paid 594.00.

Superfecta (7-4-1-6) Paid 504.30.

2ND RACE

1 Match My Miracle (Cross);4.30;3.00;2.30

6 Reckless Image (J. Devaux);;3.70;2.60

5 Lindy In The Sky (J. Randall);;;2.50

Off 12:24 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (1-6) Paid 22.00.

Trifecta (1-6-5) Paid 62.50.

Superfecta (1-6-5-2) Paid 19.50.

Daily Double (7-1) Paid 52.00.

3RD RACE

5 Lean On Who (J. Randall);9.80;4.50;3.50

6 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello);;4.40;4.00

4 Casa Miasa (E. Hoagland);;;4.00

Off 12:43 Time 1:54.3

Exacta (5-6) Paid 46.60.

Trifecta (5-6-4) Paid 162.00.

Superfecta (5-6-4-8) Paid 107.65.

4TH RACE

2 Always Be Lucy (Randall);4.90;3.40;2.40

4 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;4.30;3.00

6 One Hand Keg Stand (B. Aldrich);;;7.00

Off 1:04 Time 1:54.2

Exacta (2-4) Paid 17.80.

Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid 149.00.

Superfecta (2-4-6-9) Paid 135.40.

5TH RACE

6 Lucky Chap (B. Dobson);3.80;3.10;2.30

3 Reel Of Fortune (P. Fluet);;7.10;3.30

1 Sweatntears (J. Devaux);;;3.00

Off 1:25 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (6-3) Paid 18.60.

Trifecta (6-3-1) Paid 65.50.

Pick 3 (5-2-6) Paid 10.35.

Pick 5 (7-1-5-2-6) Paid 428.25.

Superfecta (6-3-1-7) Paid 19.92.

6TH RACE

6 Itty Bitty (B. Dobson);2.30;2.20;2.10

3 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola);;4.50;3.10

4 Pasultimatedelite N (C. Long);;;4.40

Off 1:48 Time 1:53.4

Exacta (6-3) Paid 9.80.

Trifecta (6-3-4) Paid 36.60.

Superfecta (6-3-4-1) Paid 4.88.

7TH RACE

1 Happy Heart (Beckwith);11.20;4.00;2.90

5 Come Get The Cash (Randall);;4.70;3.50

7 Bontz N (B. Dobson);;;2.90

Off 2:08 Time 1:54.0

Exacta (1-5) Paid 76.50.

Trifecta (1-5-7) Paid 269.50.

Superfecta (1-5-7-6) Paid 23.30.

8TH RACE

1 Notsoplainjane (Genois);5.60;3.50;2.40

4 Forever Muv (B. Cross);;3.90;3.00

3 Calusa (B. Dobson);;;2.40

Off 2:28 Time 2:00.1

Exacta (1-4) Paid 24.00.

Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid 54.00.

Superfecta (1-4-3-5) Paid 16.75.

Pick 3 (6-1-1) Paid 24.30.

9TH RACE

1 Sunshine Inn (S. Rybka);5.40;2.90;2.50

2 Rockin Ellie (B. Dobson);;4.00;3.90

7 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);;;3.90

Off 2:49 Time 1:56.2

Exacta (1-2) Paid 17.40.

Trifecta (1-2-7) Paid 122.00.

Superfecta (1-2-7-6) Paid 20.80.

10TH RACE

4 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola);17.00;6.30;9.70

7 Speedy Little Ava (P. Fluet);;12.60;9.80

3 Assailant (M. Mc Givern);;;11.40

Off 3:10 Time 2:00.1

Exacta (4-7) Paid 151.50.

Trifecta (4-7-3) Paid 878.00.

Superfecta (4-7-3-2) Paid 212.45.

11TH RACE

3 Grey Roots (B. Aldrich Jr);12.40;4.10;2.70

4 Weallgottrumped (J. Randall);;8.70;4.80

6 Maggnifispin (C. Long);;;3.70

Off 3:31 Time 1:55.4

Exacta (3-4) Paid 60.50.

12TH RACE

3 All You Can Dream (Genois);5.00;3.20;2.10

4 Cash Crazy Express (J. Stark);;2.90;2.20

5 Baddabingbaddabang (B. Dobson);;;2.60

Off 3:49 Time 1:55.2

Exacta (3-4) Paid 14.80.

Trifecta (3-4-5) Paid 49.80.

Superfecta (3-4-5-7) Paid 15.50.

Daily Double (3-3) Paid 17.60.

Pick 4 (1-4-3-3) Paid 101.88.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 288,516

