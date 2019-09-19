1ST RACE
7 Sally De Vie (S. Rybka);19.00;5.70;7.20
4 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);;12.20;10.00
1 Antiguan Art (B. Cross);;;8.10
Off 12:06 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (7-4) Paid 131.50.
Trifecta (7-4-1) Paid 594.00.
Superfecta (7-4-1-6) Paid 504.30.
2ND RACE
1 Match My Miracle (Cross);4.30;3.00;2.30
6 Reckless Image (J. Devaux);;3.70;2.60
5 Lindy In The Sky (J. Randall);;;2.50
Off 12:24 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (1-6) Paid 22.00.
Trifecta (1-6-5) Paid 62.50.
Superfecta (1-6-5-2) Paid 19.50.
Daily Double (7-1) Paid 52.00.
3RD RACE
5 Lean On Who (J. Randall);9.80;4.50;3.50
6 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello);;4.40;4.00
4 Casa Miasa (E. Hoagland);;;4.00
Off 12:43 Time 1:54.3
Exacta (5-6) Paid 46.60.
Trifecta (5-6-4) Paid 162.00.
Superfecta (5-6-4-8) Paid 107.65.
4TH RACE
2 Always Be Lucy (Randall);4.90;3.40;2.40
4 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;4.30;3.00
6 One Hand Keg Stand (B. Aldrich);;;7.00
Off 1:04 Time 1:54.2
Exacta (2-4) Paid 17.80.
Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid 149.00.
Superfecta (2-4-6-9) Paid 135.40.
5TH RACE
6 Lucky Chap (B. Dobson);3.80;3.10;2.30
3 Reel Of Fortune (P. Fluet);;7.10;3.30
1 Sweatntears (J. Devaux);;;3.00
Off 1:25 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (6-3) Paid 18.60.
Trifecta (6-3-1) Paid 65.50.
Pick 3 (5-2-6) Paid 10.35.
Pick 5 (7-1-5-2-6) Paid 428.25.
Superfecta (6-3-1-7) Paid 19.92.
6TH RACE
6 Itty Bitty (B. Dobson);2.30;2.20;2.10
3 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola);;4.50;3.10
4 Pasultimatedelite N (C. Long);;;4.40
Off 1:48 Time 1:53.4
Exacta (6-3) Paid 9.80.
Trifecta (6-3-4) Paid 36.60.
Superfecta (6-3-4-1) Paid 4.88.
7TH RACE
1 Happy Heart (Beckwith);11.20;4.00;2.90
5 Come Get The Cash (Randall);;4.70;3.50
7 Bontz N (B. Dobson);;;2.90
Off 2:08 Time 1:54.0
Exacta (1-5) Paid 76.50.
Trifecta (1-5-7) Paid 269.50.
Superfecta (1-5-7-6) Paid 23.30.
8TH RACE
1 Notsoplainjane (Genois);5.60;3.50;2.40
4 Forever Muv (B. Cross);;3.90;3.00
3 Calusa (B. Dobson);;;2.40
Off 2:28 Time 2:00.1
Exacta (1-4) Paid 24.00.
Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid 54.00.
Superfecta (1-4-3-5) Paid 16.75.
Pick 3 (6-1-1) Paid 24.30.
9TH RACE
1 Sunshine Inn (S. Rybka);5.40;2.90;2.50
2 Rockin Ellie (B. Dobson);;4.00;3.90
7 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);;;3.90
Off 2:49 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (1-2) Paid 17.40.
Trifecta (1-2-7) Paid 122.00.
Superfecta (1-2-7-6) Paid 20.80.
10TH RACE
4 Marcella Bella (F. Coppola);17.00;6.30;9.70
7 Speedy Little Ava (P. Fluet);;12.60;9.80
3 Assailant (M. Mc Givern);;;11.40
Off 3:10 Time 2:00.1
Exacta (4-7) Paid 151.50.
Trifecta (4-7-3) Paid 878.00.
Superfecta (4-7-3-2) Paid 212.45.
11TH RACE
3 Grey Roots (B. Aldrich Jr);12.40;4.10;2.70
4 Weallgottrumped (J. Randall);;8.70;4.80
6 Maggnifispin (C. Long);;;3.70
Off 3:31 Time 1:55.4
Exacta (3-4) Paid 60.50.
12TH RACE
3 All You Can Dream (Genois);5.00;3.20;2.10
4 Cash Crazy Express (J. Stark);;2.90;2.20
5 Baddabingbaddabang (B. Dobson);;;2.60
Off 3:49 Time 1:55.2
Exacta (3-4) Paid 14.80.
Trifecta (3-4-5) Paid 49.80.
Superfecta (3-4-5-7) Paid 15.50.
Daily Double (3-3) Paid 17.60.
Pick 4 (1-4-3-3) Paid 101.88.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 288,516
