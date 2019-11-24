1ST RACE

4 East To Cincy (Cross);20.40;6.10;3.60

1 Pistols Aspiration (Randall);;3.00;2.50

5 Sevens Up (P. Fluet);;;7.40

Off 12:06 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (4-1) Paid 39.60.

Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid 305.00.

Superfecta (4-1-5-8) Paid 90.55.

2ND RACE

3 Triumphant’s Chip (Genois);9.20;4.50;2.90

1 Someway Same Hall (Derue);;3.10;2.70

5 Eternal Prince (P. Fluet);;;2.80

Off 12:26 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (3-1) Paid 25.00.

Trifecta (3-1-5) Paid 70.50.

Superfecta (3-1-5-6) Paid 16.95.

Daily Double (4-3) Paid 98.00.

3RD RACE

4 Aruba Vacation (Fluet);14.60;6.30;3.40

5 Jeter’s Way (L. Salbaumm);;8.10;5.20

6 No Recess (M. Cushing);;;4.70

Off 12:43 Time 1:58.0

Exacta (4-5) Paid 80.50.

Trifecta (4-5-6) Paid 563.00.

Superfecta (4-5-6-7) Paid 128.90.

4TH RACE

8 Alex The Great (Dobson);50.50;19.20;18.40

2 Notmeitsyou (P. Fluet);;13.20;6.30

4 Riverofroyalty (F. Coppola);;;5.00

Off 1:01 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (8-2) Paid 1,584.00.

Trifecta (8-2-4) Paid 19,306.00.

Superfecta (8-2-4-7) Paid 2,411.00.

5TH RACE

1 Barney Mac (Randall);3.40;2.60;2.20

3 Credit List (J. Devaux);;5.70;3.90

4 Blitz Victory (S. Genois);;;3.20

Off 1:24 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (1-3) Paid 19.80.

Trifecta (1-3-4) Paid 62.50.

Pick 3 (4-8-1) Paid 306.75.

Pick 5 (4-3-4-8-1) No Tickets.

Superfecta (1-3-4-5) Paid 8.10.

6TH RACE

5 Full Of Pride (Crawford);37.80;9.70;5.20

1 Willy Mouse (J. Devaux);;4.70;3.00

6 Explosive (J. Huckabone);;;9.10

Off 1:42 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (5-1) Paid 137.50.

Trifecta (5-1-6) Paid 1,184.00.

Superfecta (5-1-6-3) Paid 423.40.

7TH RACE

5 Cash Me Out (Crawford);7.40;4.60;3.40

2 Trixie Dust (Chartrand);;14.80;10.20

4 La Grange A (J. Devaux);;3.50

Off 2:01 Time 1:58.0

Exacta (5-2) Paid 181.00.

Trifecta (5-2-4) Paid 484.50.

Superfecta (5-2-4-3) Paid 120.90.

8TH RACE

6 Mystical Somolli (Fluet);11.40;5.60;3.70

1 The Magic Number (J. Devaux);;3.80;2.60

5 Glencove Carter (J. Randall);;;2.60

Off 2:21 Time 1:59.4

Exacta (6-1) Paid 59.50.

Trifecta (6-1-5) Paid 249.00.

Superfecta (6-1-5-3) Paid 35.40.

Pick 3 (5-5-6) Paid 222.50.

9TH RACE

5 Screaming Conway (Randall);15.80;7.10;4.50

2 Elegant Son (B. Cross);;4.30;3.00

7 Shoemaker Hanover (L. Stalbaum);;;4.40

Off 2:38 Time 1:59.4

Exacta (5-2) Paid 57.50.

Trifecta (5-2-7) Paid 427.50.

Superfecta (5-2-7-4) Paid 73.60.

10TH RACE

1 Pittstop Emerald (Cross);6.30;3.40;2.60

8 Windsun Missile (Crawford);;5.50;4.80

3 Winding Hill (J. Whittemore);;;5.90

Off 2:55 Time 1:58.0

Exacta (1-8) Paid 42.20.

Trifecta (1-8-3) Paid 244.00.

Superfecta (1-8-3-7) Paid 121.95.

11TH RACE

8 Darlington Hall (Fluet);7.20;3.50;2.70

3 Key Lime Martini (Randall);;2.50;2.20

7 Barn Blaze (J. Devaux);;;4.80

Off 3:12 Time 2:00.1

Exacta (8-3) Paid 21.20.

Trifecta (8-3-7) Paid 245.00.

Superfecta (8-3-7-2) Paid 110.90.

Daily Double (1-8) Paid 24.60.

Pick 4 (6-5-1-8) Paid 424.75.

