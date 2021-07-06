Saratoga Harness Results

1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
7 Cyrkle Up (Fluet);8.40;2.80;2.20
5 Palpitations (Whittemore);;2.10;2.10
6 Parimutual Hall (Devaux);;;6.80
Off: 12:06 Time: 2:02.0
Exacta (7-5) Paid $13.20.
Trifecta (7-5-6) Paid $129.50.
Superfecta (7-5-6-8) Paid $39.35.
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
2 Tesla Seelster (St Pierre);2.40;2.10;2.10
1 Southeaster (Stark Jr);;4.60;3.00
3 Mr Wisconsin (Genois);;;4.30
Off: 12:26 Time: 1:56.1
Exacta (2-1) Paid $9.80.
Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid $49.40.
Superfecta (2-1-3-9) Paid $10.92.
Daily Double (7-2) Paid $15.20.
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
8 New Legacy (Hennessey);2.50;2.30;2.10
3 Dogs Of War (Fluet);;4.20;2.60
1 River Of Denile (Crawford);;;2.20
Off: 12:46 Time: 1:57.4
Exacta (8-3) Paid $32.40.
Trifecta (8-3-1) Paid $49.20.
Superfecta (8-3-1-6) Paid $29.05.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
5 Muscle Ave (Devaux);2.10;2.10;2.10
7 Swancredit (Hennessey);;2.70;3.00
2 Prince C Hall (Dobson);;;4.60
Off: 1:05 Time: 1:58.4
Exacta (5-7) Paid $7.70.
Trifecta (5-7-2) Paid $113.50.
Superfecta (5-7-2-3) Paid $28.35.
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
5 Royal Soldier (Cappello);14.40;3.50;3.80
4 Split Rail (Chartrand);;2.20;2.10
9 Hecate (MBeckwith);;;5.60
Off: 1:22 Time: 1:57.4
Exacta (5-4) Paid $30.80.
Trifecta (5-4-9) Paid $224.50.
Pick 3 (8-5-5) Paid $10.85.
Superfecta (5-4-9-7) Paid $71.55.
Pick 5 (7-2-8-5-5) Paid $60.50.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
8 Ks Dream (Devaux);11.60;6.40;8.30
2 Insane Chase (Fluet);;39.00;12.80
1 Too Cool To Fool (Dobson);;;4.00
Off: 1:41 Time: 1:59.0
Exacta (8-2) Paid $380.00.
Trifecta (8-2-1) Paid $1,182.00.
Superfecta (8-2-1-4) Paid $716.80.
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Eyes Of Justice (Genois);11.60;5.80;4.20
8 Winged Foot (Hennessey);;13.20;7.00
3 Allforone Hanover (Raia II);;;4.00
Off: 2:03 Time: 1:59.4
Exacta (1-8) Paid $110.50.
Trifecta (1-8-3) Paid $396.00.
Superfecta (1-8-3-2) Paid $208.25.
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $48,867.
1 Gertrude (Miller);3.50;2.50;2.10
6 Seven On The Rocks (Stark Jr);;3.20;2.80
8 Bare My Soul (Miller);;;4.40
Off: 2:24 Time: 1:57.4
Exacta (1-6) Paid $15.20.
Trifecta (1-6-8) Paid $96.00.
Superfecta (1-6-8-7) Paid $17.97.
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
6 Fire Flower (Devaux);27.60;6.00;3.90
2 Out Of The Blue (Miller);;2.40;2.10
3 Hannah's Match (Miller);;;2.50
Off: 2:41 Time: 2:02.0
Exacta (6-2) Paid $74.00.
Trifecta (6-2-3) Paid $202.50.
Superfecta (6-2-3-5) Paid $35.65.
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
5 Brandy Brook (Harp);8.20;3.70;2.60
4 Flaunt It To Winit (McCarthy);;5.20;3.40
6 Conway's Dreamin (MacDonald);;;3.50
Off: 3:02 Time: 2:06.0
Exacta (5-4) Paid $32.00.
Trifecta (5-4-6) Paid $128.00.
Superfecta (5-4-6-2) Paid $27.30.
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
5 Iluvmymiumiu's (McCarthy);10.20;5.10;3.80
8 Adjure Hanover (Miller);;3.90;2.70
4 New Year's Eve (Genois);;;5.90
Off: 3:22 Time: 1:58.3
Exacta (5-8) Paid $27.80.
Trifecta (5-8-4) Paid $231.50.
Superfecta (5-8-4-6) Paid $44.75.
12TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $47,966.
5 Bomb Hugger (MacDonald);4.30;3.20;2.10
1 Gettinmystepsin (Miller);;4.30;3.50
2 Cranberry Lake (Hennessey);;;2.20
Off: 3:42 Time: 1:58.2
Exacta (5-1) Paid $25.20.
Trifecta (5-1-2) Paid $69.00.
Superfecta (5-1-2-7) Paid $26.85.
13TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Call Me Coco (McGivern);5.20;2.60;3.00
5 Angel Food (Huckabone Jr);;4.90;3.90
4 Happy Hippie (Crawford);;;4.30
Off: 4:00 Time: 2:04.0
Exacta (1-5) Paid $21.00.
Trifecta (1-5-4) Paid $70.00.
14TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $48,867.
3 Joviality S (Sears);4.80;3.10;2.60
8 Valentina Blu (McCarthy);;4.10;3.10
6 Pioneer As (Miller);;;3.60
Off: 4:20 Time: 1:56.4
Exacta (3-8) Paid $16.20.
Trifecta (3-8-6) Paid $128.00.
Superfecta (3-8-6-7) Paid $38.65.
15TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
3 Rheia Rose (Buter);9.80;3.70;3.50
4 Devious Promises (McGivern);;5.70;4.30
1 Sevenare (Smedshammer);;;2.90
Off: 4:39 Time: 2:01.0
Exacta (3-4) Paid $45.40.
Trifecta (3-4-1) Paid $160.00.
Superfecta (3-4-1-2) Paid $34.95.
Jackpot High 5 (3-4-1-2-6) Paid $44.95.
Late Double (3-3) Paid $31.40.
Pick 4 (5-1-3-3) Paid $231.75.
Jackpot Pick 6 (5-5-5-1-3-3) 5 Correct Paid $571.80.