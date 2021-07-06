 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga Harness Results
0 comments
agate

Saratoga Harness Results

  • 0

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

7 Cyrkle Up (Fluet);8.40;2.80;2.20

5 Palpitations (Whittemore);;2.10;2.10

6 Parimutual Hall (Devaux);;;6.80

Off: 12:06 Time: 2:02.0

Exacta (7-5) Paid $13.20.

Trifecta (7-5-6) Paid $129.50.

Superfecta (7-5-6-8) Paid $39.35.

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

2 Tesla Seelster (St Pierre);2.40;2.10;2.10

1 Southeaster (Stark Jr);;4.60;3.00

3 Mr Wisconsin (Genois);;;4.30

Off: 12:26 Time: 1:56.1

Exacta (2-1) Paid $9.80.

Trifecta (2-1-3) Paid $49.40.

Superfecta (2-1-3-9) Paid $10.92.

Daily Double (7-2) Paid $15.20.

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

8 New Legacy (Hennessey);2.50;2.30;2.10

3 Dogs Of War (Fluet);;4.20;2.60

1 River Of Denile (Crawford);;;2.20

Off: 12:46 Time: 1:57.4

Exacta (8-3) Paid $32.40.

Trifecta (8-3-1) Paid $49.20.

Superfecta (8-3-1-6) Paid $29.05.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

5 Muscle Ave (Devaux);2.10;2.10;2.10

7 Swancredit (Hennessey);;2.70;3.00

2 Prince C Hall (Dobson);;;4.60

Off: 1:05 Time: 1:58.4

Exacta (5-7) Paid $7.70.

Trifecta (5-7-2) Paid $113.50.

Superfecta (5-7-2-3) Paid $28.35.

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

5 Royal Soldier (Cappello);14.40;3.50;3.80

4 Split Rail (Chartrand);;2.20;2.10

9 Hecate (MBeckwith);;;5.60

Off: 1:22 Time: 1:57.4

Exacta (5-4) Paid $30.80.

Trifecta (5-4-9) Paid $224.50.

Pick 3 (8-5-5) Paid $10.85.

Superfecta (5-4-9-7) Paid $71.55.

Pick 5 (7-2-8-5-5) Paid $60.50.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

8 Ks Dream (Devaux);11.60;6.40;8.30

2 Insane Chase (Fluet);;39.00;12.80

1 Too Cool To Fool (Dobson);;;4.00

Off: 1:41 Time: 1:59.0

Exacta (8-2) Paid $380.00.

Trifecta (8-2-1) Paid $1,182.00.

Superfecta (8-2-1-4) Paid $716.80.

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Eyes Of Justice (Genois);11.60;5.80;4.20

8 Winged Foot (Hennessey);;13.20;7.00

3 Allforone Hanover (Raia II);;;4.00

Off: 2:03 Time: 1:59.4

Exacta (1-8) Paid $110.50.

Trifecta (1-8-3) Paid $396.00.

Superfecta (1-8-3-2) Paid $208.25.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $48,867.

1 Gertrude (Miller);3.50;2.50;2.10

6 Seven On The Rocks (Stark Jr);;3.20;2.80

8 Bare My Soul (Miller);;;4.40

Off: 2:24 Time: 1:57.4

Exacta (1-6) Paid $15.20.

Trifecta (1-6-8) Paid $96.00.

Superfecta (1-6-8-7) Paid $17.97.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

6 Fire Flower (Devaux);27.60;6.00;3.90

2 Out Of The Blue (Miller);;2.40;2.10

3 Hannah's Match (Miller);;;2.50

Off: 2:41 Time: 2:02.0

Exacta (6-2) Paid $74.00.

Trifecta (6-2-3) Paid $202.50.

Superfecta (6-2-3-5) Paid $35.65.

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

5 Brandy Brook (Harp);8.20;3.70;2.60

4 Flaunt It To Winit (McCarthy);;5.20;3.40

6 Conway's Dreamin (MacDonald);;;3.50

Off: 3:02 Time: 2:06.0

Exacta (5-4) Paid $32.00.

Trifecta (5-4-6) Paid $128.00.

Superfecta (5-4-6-2) Paid $27.30.

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

5 Iluvmymiumiu's (McCarthy);10.20;5.10;3.80

8 Adjure Hanover (Miller);;3.90;2.70

4 New Year's Eve (Genois);;;5.90

Off: 3:22 Time: 1:58.3

Exacta (5-8) Paid $27.80.

Trifecta (5-8-4) Paid $231.50.

Superfecta (5-8-4-6) Paid $44.75.

12TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $47,966.

5 Bomb Hugger (MacDonald);4.30;3.20;2.10

1 Gettinmystepsin (Miller);;4.30;3.50

2 Cranberry Lake (Hennessey);;;2.20

Off: 3:42 Time: 1:58.2

Exacta (5-1) Paid $25.20.

Trifecta (5-1-2) Paid $69.00.

Superfecta (5-1-2-7) Paid $26.85.

13TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Call Me Coco (McGivern);5.20;2.60;3.00

5 Angel Food (Huckabone Jr);;4.90;3.90

4 Happy Hippie (Crawford);;;4.30

Off: 4:00 Time: 2:04.0

Exacta (1-5) Paid $21.00.

Trifecta (1-5-4) Paid $70.00.

14TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $48,867.

3 Joviality S (Sears);4.80;3.10;2.60

8 Valentina Blu (McCarthy);;4.10;3.10

6 Pioneer As (Miller);;;3.60

Off: 4:20 Time: 1:56.4

Exacta (3-8) Paid $16.20.

Trifecta (3-8-6) Paid $128.00.

Superfecta (3-8-6-7) Paid $38.65.

15TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

3 Rheia Rose (Buter);9.80;3.70;3.50

4 Devious Promises (McGivern);;5.70;4.30

1 Sevenare (Smedshammer);;;2.90

Off: 4:39 Time: 2:01.0

Exacta (3-4) Paid $45.40.

Trifecta (3-4-1) Paid $160.00.

Superfecta (3-4-1-2) Paid $34.95.

Jackpot High 5 (3-4-1-2-6) Paid $44.95.

Late Double (3-3) Paid $31.40.

Pick 4 (5-1-3-3) Paid $231.75.

Jackpot Pick 6 (5-5-5-1-3-3) 5 Correct Paid $571.80.

Saratoga Raceway Handle: $430,110

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren County resident dies from COVID
Local

Warren County resident dies from COVID

A Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated against the virus died Thursday following a prolonged hospital stay, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News