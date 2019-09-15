1ST RACE
1 Lous Silver Star (Genois);23.20;9.80;4.30
3 Spark A Dream (J. Randall);;6.50;3.00
2 Ss Tys Aflyin (B. Dobson);;;2.50
Off 12:06 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (1-3) Paid 105.00.
Trifecta (1-3-2) Paid 321.50.
Superfecta (1-3-2-5) Paid 136.45.
2ND RACE
2 Dw’s Revenge (M. Beckwith);3.00;2.50;2.10
3 Rose Run Speedster (M. Cushing);;8.30;4.70
4 Uncle Leo (J. Randall);;;2.20
Off 12:27 Time 1:55.4
Exacta (2-3) Paid 18.80.
Trifecta (2-3-4) Paid 47.60.
Superfecta (2-3-4-6) Paid 5.40.
Daily Double (1-2) Paid 46.60.
3RD RACE
4 Weekend Wit Bigd (F.Coppola);7.20;4.10;2.70
3 Slieve League (J. Randall);;2.40;2.10
5 Cerveza Dinero (B. Dobson);;;2.50
Off 12:44 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (4-3) Paid 20.60.
Trifecta (4-3-5) Paid 48.00.
Superfecta (4-3-5-6) Paid 7.00.
4TH RACE
6 Franky Two Times (Derue);11.20;5.00;3.30
4 College Krystal (B. Cross);;4.00;3.00
1 Venice (F. Coppola Jr);;;8.00
Off 1:05 Time 2:00.1
Exacta (6-4) Paid 45.20.
Trifecta (6-4-1) Paid 365.00.
Superfecta (6-4-1-8) Paid 208.70.
5TH RACE
1 Foundonabeach (F. Coppola Jr);10.00;4.40;3.40
2 True Muscle (A. Chartrand);;3.40;2.50
3 The Royal Harry (B. Crawford);;;4.00
Off 1:25 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (1-2) Paid 31.60.
Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid 79.50.
Pick 3 (4-6-1) Paid 87.75.
Pick 5 (1-2-4-6-1) Paid 455.25.
Superfecta (1-2-3-7) Paid 11.53.
6TH RACE
6 Windsun Hugo (Dobson);17.40;7.10;3.50
3 Jeter’s Way (S. Gray);;3.30;2.20
1 Blazin Benny (M. Beckwith);;;2.20
Off 1:44 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (6-3) Paid 58.00.
Trifecta (6-3-1) Paid 141.50.
Superfecta (6-3-1-7) Paid 30.30.
7TH RACE
4 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);8.50;4.00;2.70
3 Miss Flora (S. Gray);;4.70;3.40
1 Piercewave Hanover (J. Derue);;;2.80
Off 2:03 Time 1:55.4
Exacta (4-3) Paid 28.80.
Trifecta (4-3-1) Paid 108.50.
Superfecta (4-3-1-6) Paid 12.15.
8TH RACE
5 Justice Jet (B. Dobson);9.60;4.60;2.80
2 Gemologist (J. Derue);;3.10;2.40
6 Elegant Son (B. Cross);;;3.80
Off 2:24 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (5-2) Paid 24.00.
Trifecta (5-2-6) Paid 155.50.
Superfecta (5-2-6-1) Paid 15.08.
Pick 3 (6-4-5) Paid 119.88.
9TH RACE
4 Bonamassa (F. Coppola);4.70;3.30;2.40
3 Crazyasclassic (J. Devaux);;3.10;2.30
5 Golden Tate (J. Derue);;;2.40
Off 2:42 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (4-3) Paid 21.00.
Trifecta (4-3-5) Paid 54.50.
Superfecta (4-3-5-2) Paid 4.40.
10TH RACE
3 Silent Pine (B. Cooper);10.20;5.20;3.40
5 Alex The Great (B. Crawford);;6.50;4.70
4 J S Peyton (J. Derue);;;3.10
Off 3:10 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (3-5) Paid 43.80.
Trifecta (3-5-4) Paid 159.00.
Superfecta (3-5-4-2) Paid 16.70.
11TH RACE
7 Awol Hanover (J. Randall);6.30;3.90;2.70
4 Holy Koly (J. Devaux);;3.70;2.50
2 Cc Bank (D. Cappello Jr);;;2.60
Off 3:28 Time 1:59.3
Exacta (7-4) Paid 22.80.
Trifecta (7-4-2) Paid 58.00.
Superfecta (7-4-2-1) Paid 9.63.
Daily Double (3-7) Paid 33.40.
Pick 4 (5-4-3-7) Paid 217.25.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 210,999
