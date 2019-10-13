1ST RACE
5 The Great Farini (Devaux);3.80;4.70;2.80
7 Schnickel Fritz (B. Cross);;29.60;11.20
6 Jeter’s Way (J. Stark Jr);;;5.10
Off 12:06 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (5-7) Paid 106.00.
Trifecta (5-7-6) Paid 575.00.
Superfecta (5-7-6-1) Paid 168.75.
2ND RACE
2 Tt’s D-jay (J. Derue);4.80;2.40;2.30
5 Shake A Leg (J. Randall);;2.30;2.10
3 Zack To The Max (P. Fluet);;;2.80
Off 12:26 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (2-5) Paid 9.30.
Trifecta (2-5-3) Paid 23.80.
Superfecta (2-5-3-6) No Tickets.
Daily Double (5-2) Paid 12.00.
3RD RACE
3 Cassiadechakrika (B. Crawford)
;13.60;5.20;4.70
5 Lindy In The Sky (P. Fluet);;3.10;3.40
4 Grand Man (J. Devaux);;;5.20
Off 12:43 Time 1:59.4
Exacta (3-5) Paid 39.20.
Trifecta (3-5-4) Paid 239.50.
Superfecta (3-5-4-1) Paid 49.30.
4TH RACE
5 Halliama (Chartrand);3.20;2.50;2.40
2 Match My Miracle (Fluet);;9.70;4.50
1 Big Weezy (B. Crawford);;;2.30
Off 1:02 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (5-2) Paid 75.00.
Trifecta (5-2-1) Paid 157.50.
Superfecta (5-2-1-6) Paid 41.05.
5TH RACE
6 Fear (J. Devaux);4.60;2.80;2.60
2 Little Big Rigs (D. Cappello);;3.30;2.20
4 North Forty Star (B. Cross);;;5.00
Off 1:21 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (6-2) Paid 13.80.
Trifecta (6-2-4) Paid 66.50.
Pick 3 (3-5-6) Paid 20.75.
Pick 5 (5-2-3-5-6) Paid 122.50.
Superfecta (6-2-4-5) Paid 14.38.
6TH RACE
1 Cash Me Out (Fluet);2.80;2.20;2.10
2 Justice Jet (B. Dobson);;7.40;5.00
3 Piercewave Hanover (Derue);;;2.20
Off 1:40 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (1-2) Paid 26.20.
Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid 54.00.
Superfecta (1-2-3-6) Paid 11.05.
7TH RACE
4 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);4.50;2.80;2.10
2 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola);;7.10;2.50
5 Wings Of Royalty (Randall);;;2.10
Off 1:58 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (4-2) Paid 25.00.
8TH RACE
6 The Royal Poze (Devaux);18.80;7.50;5.90
2 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;4.50;3.00
4 Haveitalltogether (C. Long);;;9.30
Off 2:14 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (6-2) Paid 77.00.
Trifecta (6-2-4) Paid 381.50.
Superfecta (6-2-4-1) Paid 84.85.
Pick 3 (1-4-6) Paid 8.60.
9TH RACE
1 Credit List (J. Devaux);5.60;3.20;2.50
4 J S Peyton (J. Derue);;3.10;2.50
6 Living Proof I Am (B. Cross);;;5.20
Off 2:32 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-4) Paid 19.40.
Trifecta (1-4-6) Paid 75.00.
Superfecta (1-4-6-2) Paid 9.95.
10TH RACE
4 Certify (M. Beckwith);2.10;2.10;2.10
5 Southwind Falcon (Harp);;4.80;2.60
2 Rc’s Lady Royale (J. Randall);;;3.80
Off 2:50 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (4-5) Paid 8.60.
Trifecta (4-5-2) Paid 41.40.
11TH RACE
5 Pittstop Emerald (Randall);8.10;4.50;3.50
3 The Lindy Treaty (P. Fluet);;6.20;4.40
1 Grey Ice (J. Devaux);;;3.40
Off 3:10 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (5-3) Paid 34.00.
Trifecta (5-3-1) Paid 342.50.
Superfecta (5-3-1-2) Paid 109.70.
12TH RACE
6 Hl Revadon (J. Randall);4.90;3.10;2.30
2 Franky Two Times (J. Derue);;3.90;2.90
4 Mass Confession (B. Dobson);;;2.50
Off 3:27 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (6-2) Paid 15.20.
Trifecta (6-2-4) Paid 32.60.
Superfecta (6-2-4-5) Paid 7.58.
Daily Double (5-6) Paid 19.20.
Pick 4 (1-4-5-6) Paid 18.00.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 273,135
