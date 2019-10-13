1ST RACE

5 The Great Farini (Devaux);3.80;4.70;2.80

7 Schnickel Fritz (B. Cross);;29.60;11.20

6 Jeter’s Way (J. Stark Jr);;;5.10

Off 12:06 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (5-7) Paid 106.00.

Trifecta (5-7-6) Paid 575.00.

Superfecta (5-7-6-1) Paid 168.75.

2ND RACE

2 Tt’s D-jay (J. Derue);4.80;2.40;2.30

5 Shake A Leg (J. Randall);;2.30;2.10

3 Zack To The Max (P. Fluet);;;2.80

Off 12:26 Time 1:56.3

Exacta (2-5) Paid 9.30.

Trifecta (2-5-3) Paid 23.80.

Superfecta (2-5-3-6) No Tickets.

Daily Double (5-2) Paid 12.00.

3RD RACE

3 Cassiadechakrika (B. Crawford)

;13.60;5.20;4.70

5 Lindy In The Sky (P. Fluet);;3.10;3.40

4 Grand Man (J. Devaux);;;5.20

Off 12:43 Time 1:59.4

Exacta (3-5) Paid 39.20.

Trifecta (3-5-4) Paid 239.50.

Superfecta (3-5-4-1) Paid 49.30.

4TH RACE

5 Halliama (Chartrand);3.20;2.50;2.40

2 Match My Miracle (Fluet);;9.70;4.50

1 Big Weezy (B. Crawford);;;2.30

Off 1:02 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (5-2) Paid 75.00.

Trifecta (5-2-1) Paid 157.50.

Superfecta (5-2-1-6) Paid 41.05.

5TH RACE

6 Fear (J. Devaux);4.60;2.80;2.60

2 Little Big Rigs (D. Cappello);;3.30;2.20

4 North Forty Star (B. Cross);;;5.00

Off 1:21 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (6-2) Paid 13.80.

Trifecta (6-2-4) Paid 66.50.

Pick 3 (3-5-6) Paid 20.75.

Pick 5 (5-2-3-5-6) Paid 122.50.

Superfecta (6-2-4-5) Paid 14.38.

6TH RACE

1 Cash Me Out (Fluet);2.80;2.20;2.10

2 Justice Jet (B. Dobson);;7.40;5.00

3 Piercewave Hanover (Derue);;;2.20

Off 1:40 Time 1:56.2

Exacta (1-2) Paid 26.20.

Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid 54.00.

Superfecta (1-2-3-6) Paid 11.05.

7TH RACE

4 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);4.50;2.80;2.10

2 Cartier Volo (F. Coppola);;7.10;2.50

5 Wings Of Royalty (Randall);;;2.10

Off 1:58 Time 1:56.3

Exacta (4-2) Paid 25.00.

8TH RACE

6 The Royal Poze (Devaux);18.80;7.50;5.90

2 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;4.50;3.00

4 Haveitalltogether (C. Long);;;9.30

Off 2:14 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (6-2) Paid 77.00.

Trifecta (6-2-4) Paid 381.50.

Superfecta (6-2-4-1) Paid 84.85.

Pick 3 (1-4-6) Paid 8.60.

9TH RACE

1 Credit List (J. Devaux);5.60;3.20;2.50

4 J S Peyton (J. Derue);;3.10;2.50

6 Living Proof I Am (B. Cross);;;5.20

Off 2:32 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-4) Paid 19.40.

Trifecta (1-4-6) Paid 75.00.

Superfecta (1-4-6-2) Paid 9.95.

10TH RACE

4 Certify (M. Beckwith);2.10;2.10;2.10

5 Southwind Falcon (Harp);;4.80;2.60

2 Rc’s Lady Royale (J. Randall);;;3.80

Off 2:50 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (4-5) Paid 8.60.

Trifecta (4-5-2) Paid 41.40.

11TH RACE

5 Pittstop Emerald (Randall);8.10;4.50;3.50

3 The Lindy Treaty (P. Fluet);;6.20;4.40

1 Grey Ice (J. Devaux);;;3.40

Off 3:10 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (5-3) Paid 34.00.

Trifecta (5-3-1) Paid 342.50.

Superfecta (5-3-1-2) Paid 109.70.

12TH RACE

6 Hl Revadon (J. Randall);4.90;3.10;2.30

2 Franky Two Times (J. Derue);;3.90;2.90

4 Mass Confession (B. Dobson);;;2.50

Off 3:27 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (6-2) Paid 15.20.

Trifecta (6-2-4) Paid 32.60.

Superfecta (6-2-4-5) Paid 7.58.

Daily Double (5-6) Paid 19.20.

Pick 4 (1-4-5-6) Paid 18.00.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 273,135

