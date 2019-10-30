1ST RACE
6 Yachtsman (B. Crawford);4.60;3.00;2.40
8 Artspire (J. Devaux);;7.10;6.40
2 Wanna B Bigtime (P. Fluet);;;3.50
Off 12:06 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (6-8) Paid 42.40.
Trifecta (6-8-2) Paid 200.50.
Superfecta (6-8-2-3) Paid 22.22.
2ND RACE
7 All Heart I Am (J. Randall);10.60;5.20;2.60
6 Aventure (B. Dobson);;4.60;3.80
4 Cash Now (P. Fluet);;;4.90
Off 12:24 Time 1:59.4
Exacta (7-6) Paid 57.50.
Trifecta (7-6-4) Paid 307.00.
Superfecta (7-6-4-3) Paid 46.55.
Daily Double (6-7) Paid 25.40.
3RD RACE
1 The Magic Number (J. Devaux);7.90;3.00;2.70
4 Chuck N Dirt (J. Randall);;2.40;2.10
2 Too Cool To Fool (M. Beckwith);;;4.80
Off 12:44 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (1-4) Paid 14.00.
Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid 56.50.
Superfecta (1-4-2-3) Paid 8.95.
4TH RACE
1 Entranced (J. Devaux);5.80;3.70;2.30
2 Shoemaker Hanover (B. Dobson);;12.00;4.10
3 Awol Hanover (J. Randall);;;2.50
Off 1:05 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (1-2) Paid 34.00.
Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid 67.50.
Superfecta (1-2-3-7) Paid 20.28.
5TH RACE
5 Pantheon Hanover (J. Devaux);4.40;3.40;2.30
3 Lear Seelster (P. Fluet);;4.40;2.50
1 Mavericks Luck (J. Randall);;;2.20
Off 1:30 Time 1:55.2
Exacta (5-3) Paid 15.00.
Trifecta (5-3-1) Paid 28.60.
Pick 3 (1-1-5) Paid 9.80.
Superfecta (5-3-1-2) Paid 6.70.
Pick 5 (6-7-1-1-5) Paid 312.00.
6TH RACE
6 Lucky June Bug (F. Coppola Jr);2.90;2.20;2.30
1 Reckless Image (B. Dobson);;3.20;3.20
5 Sweatntears (J. Devaux);;;5.00
Off 1:52 Time 1:59.4
Exacta (6-1) Paid 8.10.
Trifecta (6-1-5) Paid 56.00.
Superfecta (6-1-5-4) Paid 7.20.
7TH RACE
4 Lindy In The Sky (P. Fluet);5.10;3.00;5.80
6 Aileen On You (M. Beckwith);;6.90;5.50
1 Black Magic Storm (B. Cross);;;7.90
Off 2:12 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (4-6) Paid 23.60.
Trifecta (4-6-1) Paid 83.50.
Superfecta (4-6-1-8) Paid 104.55.
8TH RACE
4 Rc’s Lady Royale (J. Randall);15.00;5.80;2.90
5 Lous Silver Star (S. Genois);;4.60;3.00
3 Daylon Phantom (M. Beckwith);;;2.20
Off 2:34 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (4-5) Paid 89.50.
Trifecta (4-5-3) Paid 227.00.
Superfecta (4-5-3-6) Paid 39.95.
Pick 3 (6-4-4) Paid 10.30.
9TH RACE
3 Rollinwithambition (B. Dobson);15.20;5.10;2.30
1 Doodad Hanover (P. Fluet);;4.40;2.10
2 You’re So Right (J. Devaux);;;2.10
Off 2:54 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (3-1) Paid 45.20.
Trifecta (3-1-2) Paid 85.00.
Superfecta (3-1-2-4) Paid 10.75.
10TH RACE
4 Winning Legends (F. Coppola);2.20;2.10;3.00
1 Chapter And Ruth (J. Derue);;3.90;3.30
7 Song Chapter (B. Dobson);;;5.50
Off 3:12 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (4-1) Paid 6.00.
Trifecta (4-1-7) Paid 23.20.
Superfecta (4-1-7-6) Paid 2.26.
Pick 4 (4-4-3-4) Paid 43.13.
Late Double (3-4) Paid 16.60.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 228,076
