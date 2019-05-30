1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

5 Amanda Blue Chip (Randall);3.10;2.10;2.10

4 Jenny Lake (Coppola Jr);;2.10;2.10

6 Assailant (McGivern);;;7.80

Exacta (5-4) Paid $4.50. Trifecta (5-4-6) Paid $30.40. Superfecta

(5-4-6-8) Paid $6.97.

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Xenia Onatopp (Cross);3.30;2.10;2.10

4 Trussed Up Trudy (Dobson);;2.20;2.10

3 Raven Seelster (Beckwith);;;3.10

Exacta (1-4) Paid $6.20. Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid $21.40. Superfecta

(1-4-3-6) Paid $12.20. Daily Double (5-1) Paid $8.40.

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

3 Sezana N (Dobson);2.70;2.30;2.10

2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Devaux);;3.70;2.80

5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);;;3.60

Exacta (3-2) Paid $8.20. Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid $34.40. Superfecta

(3-2-5-7) Paid $9.87.

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

9 Freeze Out (Dobson);7.10;4.80;3.60

3 Foxy Dame N (Long);;9.60;5.60

6 Dustlanemissmolly (Fluet);;;10.60

Exacta (9-3) Paid $62.00. Trifecta (9-3-6) Paid $499.50. Superfecta (9-3-6-7) Paid $191.75.

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,375.

8 Osprey Blue Chip (Devaux);31.00;13.80;7.40

4 Barynya A (Coppola Jr);;11.00;3.90

1 Poppy Drayton N (Aldrich Jr);;;2.10

Exacta (8-4) Paid $506.00. Trifecta (8-4-1) Paid $6,455.00. Pick 3

(3-9-8) Paid $89.13. Pick 5 (5-1-3-9-8) Paid $1,280.75. Superfecta (8-4-1-5) Paid $570.30.

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Sandy Sue (Dobson);9.00;4.00;2.50

2 Spreester (Devaux);;7.90;3.10

3 Coveredndiamonds N (Randall);;;2.10

Exacta (1-2) Paid $49.80.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

5 Schnickel Fritz (Cross);9.60;3.70;2.50

7 Mystical Somolli (Coppola Jr);;3.90;2.30

4 Ss Tys Aflyin (Dobson);;;2.30

Exacta (5-7) Paid $32.00. Trifecta (5-7-4) Paid $74.50. Superfecta

(5-7-4-2) Paid $18.17.

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Best Honey Hanover (Coppola Jr) $31.00 $13.00 $8.50

8 Savannah Smiles (Beckwith) $30.60 $11.40

7 Dancin Daisy (Dobson) $3.20

Exacta (2-8) Paid $831.00. Trifecta (2-8-7) Paid $14,941.00. Superfecta (2-8-7-5) Paid $2,621.05. Pick 3 (1-5-2) Paid $264.75.

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

2 Oporto Hanover (Crawford);13.80;5.80;2.70

3 The Band K (Beckwith);;5.10;2.50

1 Amazing Amanda (Dobson);;;2.80

Exacta (2-3) Paid $60.50. Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid $182.00. Superfecta (2-3-1-5) Paid $31.80.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Mason Blues (Brunet);2.70;2.20;2.10

4 Fantastic Feeling (Aldrich Jr);;6.70;4.60

8 Crazy Applejack (Fluet);;;4.60

Exacta (1-4) Paid $17.60. Trifecta (1-4-8) Paid $125.50. Superfecta (1-4-8-2) Paid $17.92.

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Sally De Vie (Rybka);25.00;10.40;3.10

8 Ideal Delight (Coppola Jr);;27.80;6.40

2 Ok Jewel (Devaux);;;2.10

Exacta (1-8) Paid $447.50. Trifecta (1-8-2) Paid $1,324.00. Superfecta (1-8-2-5) Paid $366.50. Daily Double (1-1) Paid $23.00. Pick 4 (2-2-1-1) Paid $407.00.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments