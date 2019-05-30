1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
5 Amanda Blue Chip (Randall);3.10;2.10;2.10
4 Jenny Lake (Coppola Jr);;2.10;2.10
6 Assailant (McGivern);;;7.80
Exacta (5-4) Paid $4.50. Trifecta (5-4-6) Paid $30.40. Superfecta
(5-4-6-8) Paid $6.97.
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Xenia Onatopp (Cross);3.30;2.10;2.10
4 Trussed Up Trudy (Dobson);;2.20;2.10
3 Raven Seelster (Beckwith);;;3.10
Exacta (1-4) Paid $6.20. Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid $21.40. Superfecta
(1-4-3-6) Paid $12.20. Daily Double (5-1) Paid $8.40.
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
3 Sezana N (Dobson);2.70;2.30;2.10
2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Devaux);;3.70;2.80
5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);;;3.60
Exacta (3-2) Paid $8.20. Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid $34.40. Superfecta
(3-2-5-7) Paid $9.87.
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
9 Freeze Out (Dobson);7.10;4.80;3.60
3 Foxy Dame N (Long);;9.60;5.60
6 Dustlanemissmolly (Fluet);;;10.60
Exacta (9-3) Paid $62.00. Trifecta (9-3-6) Paid $499.50. Superfecta (9-3-6-7) Paid $191.75.
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,375.
8 Osprey Blue Chip (Devaux);31.00;13.80;7.40
4 Barynya A (Coppola Jr);;11.00;3.90
1 Poppy Drayton N (Aldrich Jr);;;2.10
Exacta (8-4) Paid $506.00. Trifecta (8-4-1) Paid $6,455.00. Pick 3
(3-9-8) Paid $89.13. Pick 5 (5-1-3-9-8) Paid $1,280.75. Superfecta (8-4-1-5) Paid $570.30.
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Sandy Sue (Dobson);9.00;4.00;2.50
2 Spreester (Devaux);;7.90;3.10
3 Coveredndiamonds N (Randall);;;2.10
Exacta (1-2) Paid $49.80.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
5 Schnickel Fritz (Cross);9.60;3.70;2.50
7 Mystical Somolli (Coppola Jr);;3.90;2.30
4 Ss Tys Aflyin (Dobson);;;2.30
Exacta (5-7) Paid $32.00. Trifecta (5-7-4) Paid $74.50. Superfecta
(5-7-4-2) Paid $18.17.
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Best Honey Hanover (Coppola Jr) $31.00 $13.00 $8.50
8 Savannah Smiles (Beckwith) $30.60 $11.40
7 Dancin Daisy (Dobson) $3.20
Exacta (2-8) Paid $831.00. Trifecta (2-8-7) Paid $14,941.00. Superfecta (2-8-7-5) Paid $2,621.05. Pick 3 (1-5-2) Paid $264.75.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
2 Oporto Hanover (Crawford);13.80;5.80;2.70
3 The Band K (Beckwith);;5.10;2.50
1 Amazing Amanda (Dobson);;;2.80
Exacta (2-3) Paid $60.50. Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid $182.00. Superfecta (2-3-1-5) Paid $31.80.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mason Blues (Brunet);2.70;2.20;2.10
4 Fantastic Feeling (Aldrich Jr);;6.70;4.60
8 Crazy Applejack (Fluet);;;4.60
Exacta (1-4) Paid $17.60. Trifecta (1-4-8) Paid $125.50. Superfecta (1-4-8-2) Paid $17.92.
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Sally De Vie (Rybka);25.00;10.40;3.10
8 Ideal Delight (Coppola Jr);;27.80;6.40
2 Ok Jewel (Devaux);;;2.10
Exacta (1-8) Paid $447.50. Trifecta (1-8-2) Paid $1,324.00. Superfecta (1-8-2-5) Paid $366.50. Daily Double (1-1) Paid $23.00. Pick 4 (2-2-1-1) Paid $407.00.
