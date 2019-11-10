1ST RACE
1 Full Of Pride (B. Crawford);7.40;3.60;3.70
4 Tropical Storm Bi (J. Derue);;7.20;4.10
3 Southwind Tinker (J. Devaux);;;4.20
Off 12:06 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (1-4) Paid 72.00.
Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid 377.00.
Superfecta (1-4-3-9) Paid 103.55.
2ND RACE
4 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);22.80;9.60;4.70
1 Windsun Hugo (J. Devaux);;4.70;3.40
5 The Royal Poze (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.40
Off 12:23 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (4-1) Paid 131.00.
Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid 424.00.
Superfecta (4-1-5-2) Paid 165.20.
Daily Double (1-4) Paid 140.00.
3RD RACE
2 Justice Jet (J. Randall);4.60;2.80;2.20
7 Rose Run Speedster (Dobson);;3.70;3.10
1 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;;2.20
Off 12:41 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (2-7) Paid 23.40.
Trifecta (2-7-1) Paid 47.80.
Superfecta (2-7-1-4) Paid 8.05.
4TH RACE
7 It Aint The Whisky (Genois);28.60;9.70;13.80
4 Spark A Dream (J. Randall);;6.50;5.80
5 Credit List (L. Stalbaum);;;4.20
Off 12:56 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (7-4) Paid 366.00.
Trifecta (7-4-5) Paid 2,230.00.
Superfecta (7-4-5-9) Paid 697.60.
5TH RACE
3 Quick Feet (J. Devaux);31.60;10.20;4.40
1 J S Peyton (J. Derue);;3.20;2.20
6 Uknow What To Do (J. Randall);;;3.40
Off 1:19 Time 1:59.0
Exacta (3-1) Paid 99.00.
Trifecta (3-1-6) Paid 391.50.
Pick 3 (2-7-3) Paid 429.50.
Pick 5 (1-4-2-7-3) Paid 7,359.50.
Superfecta (3-1-6-9) Paid 84.10.
6TH RACE
5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Stalbaum);4.90;2.40;2.10
6 Mister Muscle (M. Beckwith);;2.20;2.20
3 Riverofroyalty (B. Cross);;;4.10
Off 1:38 Time 1:56.2
Exacta (5-6) Paid 11.80.
Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid 58.00.
Superfecta (5-6-3-4) Paid 5.40.
7TH RACE
1 Shoemaker Hanover (Stalbaum);10.40;4.60;3.20
2 The Magic Number (J. Devaux);;3.90;3.10
3 No Recess (M. Beckwith);;;3.40
Off 1:57 Time 1:59.3
Exacta (1-2) Paid 39.40.
Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid 94.50.
Superfecta (1-2-3-8) Paid 66.35.
8TH RACE
4 Waiting On A Woman (Dobson);3.80;2.70;2.10
3 The Royal Harry (D. Cappello);;7.10;3.20
6 Labadee As (J. Derue);;;2.90
Off 2:14 Time 1:57.2
Exacta (4-3) Paid 24.40.
Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid 104.00.
Superfecta (4-3-6-2) Paid 21.28.
Pick 3 (5-1-4) Paid 11.90.
9TH RACE
4 Darlington Hall (Fluet);2.70;2.50;2.50
6 College Krystal (B. Cross);;5.30;3.50
2 Key Lime Martini (J. Randall);;;6.00
Off 2:32 Time 2:00.4
Exacta (4-6) Paid 11.00.
Trifecta (4-6-2) Paid 68.00.
Superfecta (4-6-2-3) Paid 13.03.
10TH RACE
1 I M Fishin (D. Cappello);11.20;3.30;2.90
7 Barney Mac (J. Randall);;2.20;2.40
2 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;;4.40
Off 2:53 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-7) Paid 34.40.
Trifecta (1-7-2) Paid 157.50.
Superfecta (1-7-2-8) Paid 107.80.
11TH RACE
5 Mystical Somolli (Fluet);8.80;3.90;3.10
1 All That Dazzle (B. Cross);;4.10;3.00
9 Signal Hill Qt (H. Westbrook);;;10.20
Off 3:11 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (5-1) Paid 24.40.
Trifecta (5-1-9) Paid 728.00.
Superfecta (5-1-9-8) Paid 233.35.
Daily Double (1-5) Paid 55.00.
Pick 4 (4-4-1-5) Paid 23.50.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 311,273
