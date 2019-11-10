1ST RACE

1 Full Of Pride (B. Crawford);7.40;3.60;3.70

4 Tropical Storm Bi (J. Derue);;7.20;4.10

3 Southwind Tinker (J. Devaux);;;4.20

Off 12:06 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (1-4) Paid 72.00.

Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid 377.00.

Superfecta (1-4-3-9) Paid 103.55.

2ND RACE

4 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);22.80;9.60;4.70

1 Windsun Hugo (J. Devaux);;4.70;3.40

5 The Royal Poze (F. Coppola Jr);;;2.40

Off 12:23 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (4-1) Paid 131.00.

Trifecta (4-1-5) Paid 424.00.

Superfecta (4-1-5-2) Paid 165.20.

Daily Double (1-4) Paid 140.00.

3RD RACE

2 Justice Jet (J. Randall);4.60;2.80;2.20

7 Rose Run Speedster (Dobson);;3.70;3.10

1 Windsun Missile (B. Crawford);;;2.20

Off 12:41 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (2-7) Paid 23.40.

Trifecta (2-7-1) Paid 47.80.

Superfecta (2-7-1-4) Paid 8.05.

4TH RACE

7 It Aint The Whisky (Genois);28.60;9.70;13.80

4 Spark A Dream (J. Randall);;6.50;5.80

5 Credit List (L. Stalbaum);;;4.20

Off 12:56 Time 1:58.0

Exacta (7-4) Paid 366.00.

Trifecta (7-4-5) Paid 2,230.00.

Superfecta (7-4-5-9) Paid 697.60.

5TH RACE

3 Quick Feet (J. Devaux);31.60;10.20;4.40

1 J S Peyton (J. Derue);;3.20;2.20

6 Uknow What To Do (J. Randall);;;3.40

Off 1:19 Time 1:59.0

Exacta (3-1) Paid 99.00.

Trifecta (3-1-6) Paid 391.50.

Pick 3 (2-7-3) Paid 429.50.

Pick 5 (1-4-2-7-3) Paid 7,359.50.

Superfecta (3-1-6-9) Paid 84.10.

6TH RACE

5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Stalbaum);4.90;2.40;2.10

6 Mister Muscle (M. Beckwith);;2.20;2.20

3 Riverofroyalty (B. Cross);;;4.10

Off 1:38 Time 1:56.2

Exacta (5-6) Paid 11.80.

Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid 58.00.

Superfecta (5-6-3-4) Paid 5.40.

7TH RACE

1 Shoemaker Hanover (Stalbaum);10.40;4.60;3.20

2 The Magic Number (J. Devaux);;3.90;3.10

3 No Recess (M. Beckwith);;;3.40

Off 1:57 Time 1:59.3

Exacta (1-2) Paid 39.40.

Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid 94.50.

Superfecta (1-2-3-8) Paid 66.35.

8TH RACE

4 Waiting On A Woman (Dobson);3.80;2.70;2.10

3 The Royal Harry (D. Cappello);;7.10;3.20

6 Labadee As (J. Derue);;;2.90

Off 2:14 Time 1:57.2

Exacta (4-3) Paid 24.40.

Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid 104.00.

Superfecta (4-3-6-2) Paid 21.28.

Pick 3 (5-1-4) Paid 11.90.

9TH RACE

4 Darlington Hall (Fluet);2.70;2.50;2.50

6 College Krystal (B. Cross);;5.30;3.50

2 Key Lime Martini (J. Randall);;;6.00

Off 2:32 Time 2:00.4

Exacta (4-6) Paid 11.00.

Trifecta (4-6-2) Paid 68.00.

Superfecta (4-6-2-3) Paid 13.03.

10TH RACE

1 I M Fishin (D. Cappello);11.20;3.30;2.90

7 Barney Mac (J. Randall);;2.20;2.40

2 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;;4.40

Off 2:53 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-7) Paid 34.40.

Trifecta (1-7-2) Paid 157.50.

Superfecta (1-7-2-8) Paid 107.80.

11TH RACE

5 Mystical Somolli (Fluet);8.80;3.90;3.10

1 All That Dazzle (B. Cross);;4.10;3.00

9 Signal Hill Qt (H. Westbrook);;;10.20

Off 3:11 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (5-1) Paid 24.40.

Trifecta (5-1-9) Paid 728.00.

Superfecta (5-1-9-8) Paid 233.35.

Daily Double (1-5) Paid 55.00.

Pick 4 (4-4-1-5) Paid 23.50.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 311,273

