1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

4 Spark A Dream (J. Randall);3.40;2.60;2.40

6 Inxs (D. Cappello Jr);;3.90;3.00

3 Cash Now (S. Genois);;;6.00

Off 12:06 Time 1:59.3

Exacta (4-6) Paid $10.40.

Trifecta (4-6-3) Paid $113.00.

Superfecta (4-6-3-1) Paid $14.63.

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

4 Surreal Feeling (Fluet);33.40;9.10;5.90

5 Happy Heart (M. Beckwith);;2.90;2.20

2 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola Jr);;;4.00

Off 12:27 Time 1:56.1

Exacta (4-5) Paid $71.50.

Trifecta (4-5-2) Paid $254.00.

Superfecta (4-5-2-6) Paid $64.05.

Daily Double (4-4) Paid $35.40.

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Tiger’s Sue (J. Randall);3.00;3.00;2.10

2 Sally De Vie (S. Rybka);;13.40;4.70

5 Kamwood Laughter N (B. Dobson);;;2.10

Off 12:52 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (1-2) Paid $23.60.

Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid $142.00.

Superfecta (1-2-5-4) Paid $26.20.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

4 Steel Deal (C. Long);18.40;5.80;3.80

1 Royal Soldier (F. Coppola Jr);;3.20;2.60

6 Ten Million (A. Chartrand);;;3.70

Off 1:11 Time 2:02.4

Exacta (4-1) Paid $51.50.

Trifecta (4-1-6) Paid $250.50.

Superfecta (4-1-6-3) Paid $106.45.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

3 A Oliveinmymartini (Beckwith);2.80;2.20;2.10

2 Mccovey Cove N (F. Coppola);;4.60;2.50

4 West Liberty (B. Cross);;;3.40

Off 1:29 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (3-2) Paid $8.00.

Trifecta (3-2-4) Paid $40.00.

Pick 3 (1-4-3) Paid $9.45.

Pick 5 (4-4-1-4-3) Paid $269.25.

Superfecta (3-2-4-1) Paid $5.28.

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

6 Clear Idea (P. Fluet);3.10;2.10;2.10

3 Bye Bye Felicia (M. Beckwith);;2.70;2.10

4 Come Get The Cash (J. Randall);;;2.20

Off 1:48 Time 1:55.3

Exacta (6-3) Paid $7.00.

Trifecta (6-3-4) Paid $22.60.

Superfecta (6-3-4-5) Paid $1.52.

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

6 Jumping Jillybean (Dobson);5.80;4.00;2.60

4 Gussy’s Realdeal (J. Randall);;3.40;2.40

1 Glory Ghost (J. Chindano Jr);;;9.80

Off 2:07 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (6-4) Paid $18.00.

Trifecta (6-4-1) Paid $116.00.

Superfecta (6-4-1-7) Paid $34.10.

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

4 Aberdeen Seelster (Beckwith);3.30;2.20;2.70

3 American Sombrero (Coppola);;2.50;3.50

6 Unapologetically (B. Crawford);;;4.90

Off 2:25 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (4-3) Paid $5.20.

Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid $21.20.

Superfecta (4-3-6-2) Paid $3.63.

Pick 3 (6-6-4) Paid $7.45.

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

3 Y C Easy (S. Genois);8.60;5.00;4.00

5 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);;5.00;3.90

6 Casie’s Believer (J. Chindano Jr);;;3.80

Off 2:45 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (3-5) Paid $32.20.

Trifecta (3-5-6) Paid $171.00.

Superfecta (3-5-6-2) Paid $44.35.

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

2 Sea Change N (J. Randall);4.20;2.20;2.50

1 Mach Of Shame (M. Beckwith);;2.80;2.10

4 Grey Roots (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.30

Off 3:08 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (2-1) Paid $6.10.

Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $16.20.

Superfecta (2-1-4-5) Paid $2.68.

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Pancakes (B. Dobson);4.90;2.70;2.10

3 Hazels Dream (F. Coppola Jr);;3.20;2.40

6 I Got The Boy (S. Rybka);;;3.90

Off 3:27 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (1-3) Paid $15.40.

Trifecta (1-3-6) Paid $57.50.

Superfecta (1-3-6-7) Paid $21.18.

Daily Double (2-1) Paid $8.60.

Pick 4 (4-3-2-1) Paid $11.75.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $292,617

