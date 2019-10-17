1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
4 Spark A Dream (J. Randall);3.40;2.60;2.40
6 Inxs (D. Cappello Jr);;3.90;3.00
3 Cash Now (S. Genois);;;6.00
Off 12:06 Time 1:59.3
Exacta (4-6) Paid $10.40.
Trifecta (4-6-3) Paid $113.00.
Superfecta (4-6-3-1) Paid $14.63.
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
4 Surreal Feeling (Fluet);33.40;9.10;5.90
5 Happy Heart (M. Beckwith);;2.90;2.20
2 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola Jr);;;4.00
Off 12:27 Time 1:56.1
Exacta (4-5) Paid $71.50.
Trifecta (4-5-2) Paid $254.00.
Superfecta (4-5-2-6) Paid $64.05.
Daily Double (4-4) Paid $35.40.
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Tiger’s Sue (J. Randall);3.00;3.00;2.10
2 Sally De Vie (S. Rybka);;13.40;4.70
5 Kamwood Laughter N (B. Dobson);;;2.10
Off 12:52 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (1-2) Paid $23.60.
Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid $142.00.
Superfecta (1-2-5-4) Paid $26.20.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
4 Steel Deal (C. Long);18.40;5.80;3.80
1 Royal Soldier (F. Coppola Jr);;3.20;2.60
6 Ten Million (A. Chartrand);;;3.70
Off 1:11 Time 2:02.4
Exacta (4-1) Paid $51.50.
Trifecta (4-1-6) Paid $250.50.
Superfecta (4-1-6-3) Paid $106.45.
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
3 A Oliveinmymartini (Beckwith);2.80;2.20;2.10
2 Mccovey Cove N (F. Coppola);;4.60;2.50
4 West Liberty (B. Cross);;;3.40
Off 1:29 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (3-2) Paid $8.00.
Trifecta (3-2-4) Paid $40.00.
Pick 3 (1-4-3) Paid $9.45.
Pick 5 (4-4-1-4-3) Paid $269.25.
Superfecta (3-2-4-1) Paid $5.28.
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
6 Clear Idea (P. Fluet);3.10;2.10;2.10
3 Bye Bye Felicia (M. Beckwith);;2.70;2.10
4 Come Get The Cash (J. Randall);;;2.20
Off 1:48 Time 1:55.3
Exacta (6-3) Paid $7.00.
Trifecta (6-3-4) Paid $22.60.
Superfecta (6-3-4-5) Paid $1.52.
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
6 Jumping Jillybean (Dobson);5.80;4.00;2.60
4 Gussy’s Realdeal (J. Randall);;3.40;2.40
1 Glory Ghost (J. Chindano Jr);;;9.80
Off 2:07 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (6-4) Paid $18.00.
Trifecta (6-4-1) Paid $116.00.
Superfecta (6-4-1-7) Paid $34.10.
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
4 Aberdeen Seelster (Beckwith);3.30;2.20;2.70
3 American Sombrero (Coppola);;2.50;3.50
6 Unapologetically (B. Crawford);;;4.90
Off 2:25 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (4-3) Paid $5.20.
Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid $21.20.
Superfecta (4-3-6-2) Paid $3.63.
Pick 3 (6-6-4) Paid $7.45.
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
3 Y C Easy (S. Genois);8.60;5.00;4.00
5 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);;5.00;3.90
6 Casie’s Believer (J. Chindano Jr);;;3.80
Off 2:45 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (3-5) Paid $32.20.
Trifecta (3-5-6) Paid $171.00.
Superfecta (3-5-6-2) Paid $44.35.
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
2 Sea Change N (J. Randall);4.20;2.20;2.50
1 Mach Of Shame (M. Beckwith);;2.80;2.10
4 Grey Roots (F. Coppola Jr);;;3.30
Off 3:08 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (2-1) Paid $6.10.
Trifecta (2-1-4) Paid $16.20.
Superfecta (2-1-4-5) Paid $2.68.
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Pancakes (B. Dobson);4.90;2.70;2.10
3 Hazels Dream (F. Coppola Jr);;3.20;2.40
6 I Got The Boy (S. Rybka);;;3.90
Off 3:27 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (1-3) Paid $15.40.
Trifecta (1-3-6) Paid $57.50.
Superfecta (1-3-6-7) Paid $21.18.
Daily Double (2-1) Paid $8.60.
Pick 4 (4-3-2-1) Paid $11.75.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $292,617
