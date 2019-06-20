1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
4 The Band K (Randall);2.70;2.30;2.10
1 Hazels Dream (Coppola);;5.30;3.40
2 Miracle Ace (Aldrich);;;5.40
Exacta (4-1) Paid $12.60. Trifecta (4-1-2) Paid $74.50. Superfecta
(4-1-2-6) Paid $12.13.
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
5 Kissesfromheaven (Aldrich);4.10;2.70;2.10
4 Heaven's Rising (Devaux);;3.00;2.10
2 Rock The Casbah (Kimelman);;;3.20
Exacta (5-4) Paid $7.60. Trifecta (5-4-2) Paid $30.40. Superfecta
(5-4-2-6) Paid $4.00. Daily Double (4-5) Paid $8.50.
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
4 Under The Bus (Randall);2.80;2.10;2.10
3 Casa Miasa (Hoagland);;3.00;2.60
5 Party Rockin (Devaux);;;3.10
Exacta (4-3) Paid $9.20. Trifecta (28.60) No Tickets. Superfecta
(4-3-5-8) Paid $9.93.
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola);9.50;5.00;3.10
8 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Devaux);;9.60;6.00
2 Simone (Aldrich);;;2.50
Exacta (4-8) Paid $96.00. Trifecta (4-8-2) Paid $248.00. Superfecta (4-8-2-1) Paid $20.75.
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
5 Foxy Dame N (Long);17.60;7.90;5.10
7 Tempus Seelster (Dobson);;9.60;6.20
2 Gottalovemyshadow (Devaux);;;3.50
Exacta (5-7) Paid $159.50. Trifecta (5-7-2) Paid $516.00. Pick 3
(4-4-5) Paid $125.25. Pick 5 (4-5-4-4-5) Paid $456.25. Superfecta
(5-7-2-3) Paid $64.95.
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
4 Osprey Blue Chip (Crawford);27.80;6.90;4.00
5 Betterb Chevron N (Beckwith);;2.60;2.10
1 Spreester (Devaux);;;2.70
Exacta (4-5) Paid $167.50. Trifecta (4-5-1) No Tickets. Superfecta
(4-5-1-2) No Tickets.
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mitchell Hanover (Randall);8.40;2.40;2.10
2 Aurora's Action (Dobson);;2.10;2.10
3 Sweatntears (Devaux);;;4.00
Exacta (1-2) Paid $11.20. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $43.40. Superfecta
(1-2-3-4) Paid $4.55.
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,885.
9 Ok Jewel (Devaux);16.80;7.00;3.50
3 All Speed Rising (Coppola);;4.10;3.30
5 Pancakes (Dobson);;;3.00
Exacta (9-3) Paid $97.50. Trifecta (9-3-5) Paid $291.00. Superfecta (9-3-5-4) Paid $70.45. Pick 3 (4-1-9) Paid $663.00.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
5 Best Honey Hanover (Devaux);3.50;2.70;2.40
6 Lady Elvis (Randall);;10.80;5.40
3 Xenia Onatopp (Cross);;;3.60
Exacta (5-6) Paid $38.00. Trifecta (5-6-3) Paid $118.50. Superfecta (5-6-3-4) Paid $15.65.
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
2 Darron Hall (Fluet);5.40;2.50;2.40
3 Aventure (Coppola);;2.50;2.60
1 Dontteasehim (Hoagland);;;4.00
Exacta (2-3) Paid $13.40. Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid $40.60. Superfecta
(2-3-1-4) Paid $9.78.
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
5 Justabitofcharm (Randall);3.80;3.00;2.10
2 Grey Roots (Kimelman);;15.00;5.10
1 Averys Hailstorm (Aldrich);;2.70
Exacta (5-2) Paid $53.50. Trifecta (5-2-1) Paid $142.00. Superfecta (5-2-1-3) Paid $16.40. Daily Double (2-5) Paid $8.40.
Pick 4 (9-5-2-5) Paid $117.00.
