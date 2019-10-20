1ST RACE
6 Burgundy B (B. Cross);7.00;4.90;2.30
3 Genetic Marker (Beckwith);;8.60;3.70
2 Charismo (S. Genois);;;2.20
Off 12:06 Time 1:59.4
Exacta (6-3) Paid 54.50.
Trifecta (6-3-2) Paid 114.00.
Superfecta (6-3-2-5) Paid 32.80.
2ND RACE
1 I M Fishin (D. Cappello);4.60;3.60;2.40
4 Grammy Winner (Beckwith);;5.40;3.50
6 Pistols Aspiration (B. Cross);;;4.60
Off 12:24 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-4) Paid 31.20.
Trifecta (1-4-6) Paid 138.50.
Superfecta (1-4-6-8) Paid 26.60.
Daily Double (6-1) Paid 22.40.
3RD RACE
3 J S Peyton (J. Derue);4.40;2.50;2.10
2 Credit List (J. Devaux);;3.00;2.30
4 Living Proof I Am (B. Cross);;;2.90
Off 12:43 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (3-2) Paid 9.00.
Trifecta (3-2-4) Paid 25.40.
Superfecta (3-2-4-5) Paid 3.40.
4TH RACE
4 It’s My Party (J. Stark);9.30;4.50;4.20
6 Zack To The Max (Fluet);;5.60;5.00
7 It Aint The Whisky (Genois);;;8.70
Off 1:01 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (4-6) Paid 49.80.
Trifecta (4-6-7) Paid 512.00.
Superfecta (4-6-7-1) Paid 161.25.
5TH RACE
6 Gigfy (B. Cross);17.80;6.70;4.70
1 The Royal Harry (D.Cappello);;10.80;6.10
8 Uncle Leo (M. Beckwith);;;4.50
Off 1:20 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (6-1) Paid 161.50.
Trifecta (6-1-8) Paid 1,730.00.
Pick 3 (3-4-6) Paid 46.50.
Pick 5 (6-1-3-4-6) No Tickets.
Superfecta (6-1-8-9) Paid 628.25.
6TH RACE
1 The Great Farini (Devaux);3.10;2.40;2.10
2 Elegant Son (B. Cross);;4.40;2.30
5 Alvarez (J. Randall);;;2.20
Off 1:38 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (1-2) Paid 9.90.
Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid 31.80.
Superfecta (1-2-5-7) Paid 6.55.
7TH RACE
6 Cash Me Out (B.Crawford);6.10;3.10;2.80
8 Mister Muscle (M. Beckwith);;2.80;3.00
3 Notmeitsyou (P. Fluet);;;4.00
Off 1:56 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (6-8) Paid 20.80.
Trifecta (6-8-3) Paid 93.00.
Superfecta (6-8-3-5) Paid 12.18.
8TH RACE
1 Tt’s D-jay (J. Derue);3.00;2.20;2.10
3 Shake A Leg (J. Randall);;2.80;2.10
5 Halliama (A. Chartrand);;;2.10
Off 2:13 Time 1:55.0
Exacta (1-3) Paid 6.00.
Trifecta (1-3-5) Paid 9.10.
Superfecta (1-3-5-4) Paid 2.28.
Pick 3 (1-6-1) Paid 5.20.
9TH RACE
4 The Lindy Treaty (Fluet);27.20;7.40;4.90
5 The Royal Poze (J. Devaux);;3.00;2.60
8 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;;13.00
Off 2:32 Time 1:58.4
Exacta (4-5) Paid 53.00.
Trifecta (4-5-8) Paid 1,113.00.
Superfecta (4-5-8-2) Paid 271.10
Superfecta (4-5-8-3) Paid 172.55.
10TH RACE
4 Quick Feet (J. Devaux);12.80;4.90;2.50
2 Jeter’s Way (J. Stark Jr);;3.80;2.80
5 New York Chrome (J. Derue);;;3.30
Off 2:54 Time 1:58.2
Exacta (4-2) Paid 45.80.
Trifecta (4-2-5) Paid 204.50.
Superfecta (4-2-5-3) Paid 38.15.
11TH RACE
4 Certify (M. Beckwith);2.40;2.20;2.10
7 Hl Revadon (J. Randall);;3.50;2.50
1 Match My Miracle (B. Cross);;;6.10
Off 3:10 Time 1:55.1
Exacta (4-7) Paid 5.00.
Trifecta (4-7-1) Paid 45.80.
Superfecta (4-7-1-2) Paid 5.13.
Daily Double (4-4) Paid 15.80.
Pick 4 (1-4-4-4) Paid 99.25.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 252,269
