1ST RACE

6 Burgundy B (B. Cross);7.00;4.90;2.30

3 Genetic Marker (Beckwith);;8.60;3.70

2 Charismo (S. Genois);;;2.20

Off 12:06 Time 1:59.4

Exacta (6-3) Paid 54.50.

Trifecta (6-3-2) Paid 114.00.

Superfecta (6-3-2-5) Paid 32.80.

2ND RACE

1 I M Fishin (D. Cappello);4.60;3.60;2.40

4 Grammy Winner (Beckwith);;5.40;3.50

6 Pistols Aspiration (B. Cross);;;4.60

Off 12:24 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-4) Paid 31.20.

Trifecta (1-4-6) Paid 138.50.

Superfecta (1-4-6-8) Paid 26.60.

Daily Double (6-1) Paid 22.40.

3RD RACE

3 J S Peyton (J. Derue);4.40;2.50;2.10

2 Credit List (J. Devaux);;3.00;2.30

4 Living Proof I Am (B. Cross);;;2.90

Off 12:43 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (3-2) Paid 9.00.

Trifecta (3-2-4) Paid 25.40.

Superfecta (3-2-4-5) Paid 3.40.

4TH RACE

4 It’s My Party (J. Stark);9.30;4.50;4.20

6 Zack To The Max (Fluet);;5.60;5.00

7 It Aint The Whisky (Genois);;;8.70

Off 1:01 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (4-6) Paid 49.80.

Trifecta (4-6-7) Paid 512.00.

Superfecta (4-6-7-1) Paid 161.25.

5TH RACE

6 Gigfy (B. Cross);17.80;6.70;4.70

1 The Royal Harry (D.Cappello);;10.80;6.10

8 Uncle Leo (M. Beckwith);;;4.50

Off 1:20 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (6-1) Paid 161.50.

Trifecta (6-1-8) Paid 1,730.00.

Pick 3 (3-4-6) Paid 46.50.

Pick 5 (6-1-3-4-6) No Tickets.

Superfecta (6-1-8-9) Paid 628.25.

6TH RACE

1 The Great Farini (Devaux);3.10;2.40;2.10

2 Elegant Son (B. Cross);;4.40;2.30

5 Alvarez (J. Randall);;;2.20

Off 1:38 Time 1:58.0

Exacta (1-2) Paid 9.90.

Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid 31.80.

Superfecta (1-2-5-7) Paid 6.55.

7TH RACE

6 Cash Me Out (B.Crawford);6.10;3.10;2.80

8 Mister Muscle (M. Beckwith);;2.80;3.00

3 Notmeitsyou (P. Fluet);;;4.00

Off 1:56 Time 1:56.3

Exacta (6-8) Paid 20.80.

Trifecta (6-8-3) Paid 93.00.

Superfecta (6-8-3-5) Paid 12.18.

8TH RACE

1 Tt’s D-jay (J. Derue);3.00;2.20;2.10

3 Shake A Leg (J. Randall);;2.80;2.10

5 Halliama (A. Chartrand);;;2.10

Off 2:13 Time 1:55.0

Exacta (1-3) Paid 6.00.

Trifecta (1-3-5) Paid 9.10.

Superfecta (1-3-5-4) Paid 2.28.

Pick 3 (1-6-1) Paid 5.20.

9TH RACE

4 The Lindy Treaty (Fluet);27.20;7.40;4.90

5 The Royal Poze (J. Devaux);;3.00;2.60

8 Im Not Vanilla (M. Beckwith);;;13.00

Off 2:32 Time 1:58.4

Exacta (4-5) Paid 53.00.

Trifecta (4-5-8) Paid 1,113.00.

Superfecta (4-5-8-2) Paid 271.10

Superfecta (4-5-8-3) Paid 172.55.

10TH RACE

4 Quick Feet (J. Devaux);12.80;4.90;2.50

2 Jeter’s Way (J. Stark Jr);;3.80;2.80

5 New York Chrome (J. Derue);;;3.30

Off 2:54 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (4-2) Paid 45.80.

Trifecta (4-2-5) Paid 204.50.

Superfecta (4-2-5-3) Paid 38.15.

11TH RACE

4 Certify (M. Beckwith);2.40;2.20;2.10

7 Hl Revadon (J. Randall);;3.50;2.50

1 Match My Miracle (B. Cross);;;6.10

Off 3:10 Time 1:55.1

Exacta (4-7) Paid 5.00.

Trifecta (4-7-1) Paid 45.80.

Superfecta (4-7-1-2) Paid 5.13.

Daily Double (4-4) Paid 15.80.

Pick 4 (1-4-4-4) Paid 99.25.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 252,269

