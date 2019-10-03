1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
3 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);4.30;3.40;3.00
4 With Wings (Chartrand);;10.60;5.50
7 Check Mach (Devaux);;;6.10
Exacta (3-4) Paid $36.60. Trifecta (3-4-7) Paid $369.50. Superfecta (3-4-7-6) Paid $50.00.
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
4 Powerscourt (McGivern);2.40;2.10;2.10
3 Big Weezy Crawford);;4.50;3.00
6 Winning Legends (Beckwith);;;10.00
Exacta (4-3) Paid $7.90. Trifecta (4-3-6) Paid $242.50. Superfecta
(4-3-6-1) Paid $31.15. Daily Double (3-4) Paid $7.50.
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
6 Ms Casey Mac (Beckwith);24.20;8.40;5.30
5 Mississippi Charm (Randall);;6.70;3.10
4 Better Said (Dobson);;;2.50
Exacta (6-5) Paid $155.50. Trifecta (6-5-4) Paid $589.00. Superfecta (6-5-4-7) Paid $107.00.
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Sweatntears (Devaux);9.30;5.30;3.00
4 Lindy In The Sky (Fluet);;7.80;3.60
3 Ten Million (Aldrich Jr);;;3.50
Exacta (1-4) Paid $47.20. Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid $220.00. Superfecta (1-4-3-2) Paid $41.35.
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
5 Ys Tallia (Dobson);3.20;2.50;2.40
3 All Speed Rising (Coppola Jr);;6.00;3.00
8 Happy Heart (Beckwith);;;2.40
Exacta (5-3) Paid $18.60. Trifecta (5-3-8) Paid $52.50. Pick 3 (6-1-5) Paid $71.75. Pick 5 (3-4-6-1-5) Paid $287.50. Superfecta (5-3-8-1) Paid $8.08.
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
3 Eclipse Me N (Genois);8.10;3.70;2.30
4 Come Get The Cash (Randall);;3.50;2.30
5 Bontz N (Dobson);;;2.10
Exacta (3-4) Paid $41.40.
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
5 Fade To Gold (Cappello Jr);15.80;4.40;3.10
1 Pasultimatedelite N (Beckwith);;2.90;2.30
3 Tempus Seelster (Dobson);;;3.30
Exacta (5-1) Paid $49.40. Trifecta (5-1-3) Paid $227.00. Superfecta (5-1-3-7) Paid $115.00.
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Mach Of Shame (Beckwith);25.00;8.30;7.40
3 Sunshine Inn (Rybka);;3.50;3.00
1 Cornerd Beach (Randall);;;4.60
Exacta (2-3) Paid $89.00. Trifecta (2-3-1) Paid $253.50. Superfecta (2-3-1-7) Paid $74.85. Pick 3 (3-5-2) Paid $309.75.
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
4 Leap Year Lucky (Devaux);2.60;2.20;2.10
3 Reel Of Fortune (Fluet);;4.20;2.40
5 Divine Wind (Dobson);;;2.10
Exacta (4-3) Paid $8.00. Trifecta (4-3-5) Paid $23.20. Superfecta
(4-3-5-2) Paid $5.85.
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Bnb (Chindano Jr);2.80;2.20;2.10
2 Notsoplainjane (Genois);;2.60;2.10
6 Calusa (Beckwith);;;3.00
Exacta (1-2) Paid $5.10. Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid $17.40. Superfecta
(1-2-6-4) Paid $2.63.
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
5 Brenda's Got It (Devaux);5.40;3.60;2.50
2 Oporto Hanover (Crawford);;9.20;3.20
3 Baddabingbaddabang (Dobson);;;2.50
Exacta (5-2) Paid $67.50. Trifecta (5-2-3) Paid $181.50. Superfecta (5-2-3-6) Paid $66.05.
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Lune Bleu (Genois);3.50;2.20;2.10
4 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);;3.00;2.20
6 Aberdeen Seelster (Beckwith);;;2.60
Exacta (2-4) Paid $11.40. Trifecta (2-4-6) Paid $23.40. Superfecta
(2-4-6-1) Paid $5.40. Daily Double (5-2) Paid $14.40. Pick 4
(4-1-5-2) Paid $16.25.
