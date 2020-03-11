Saratoga Harness Results

1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
8 Beautiful Brenda (Rybka);82.50;19.40;7.00
2 Sargent Pickel (B. Cross);;9.70;3.30
1 Psycho Cinderella (P. Fluet);;;2.10
Off 12:05 Time 2:01.2
Exacta (8-2) Paid $516.00.
Trifecta (8-2-1) Paid $1,184.00.
Superfecta (8-2-1-7) Paid $1,008.40.
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
4 Supreme Lady (Devaux);7.60;3.70;3.50
5 Optimum Lux (B. Dobson);;4.00;3.20
6 Too Cool To Fool (L. Stalbaum);;6.80
Off 12:24 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (4-5) Paid $31.00.
Trifecta (4-5-6) Paid $345.50.
Superfecta (4-5-6-1) Paid $70.10.
Daily Double (8-4) Paid $313.50.
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Bolt Ruler (P. Fluet);9.60;2.50;2.10
2 Kid Dynomite (B. Cross);;2.10;2.10
3 Strong Pulse (M. Whitcroft);;;3.60
Off 12:46 Time 1:58.3
Exacta (1-2) Paid $14.60.
Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $115.00.
Superfecta (1-2-3-7) Paid $20.35.
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
5 Conway Deli (B. Cross);12.00;4.00;2.70
6 Incredible Whiner (C. Long);;3.40;2.80
7 In A Godda Davita (P. Fluet);;;2.50
Off 1:08 Time 2:02.3
Exacta (5-6) Paid $35.40.
Trifecta (5-6-7) Paid $95.00.
Superfecta (5-6-7-3) Paid $13.42.
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
6 Steve’s Hot Rod (D. Cappello);15.60;6.70;4.50
2 Nerve Of Steel N (S. Gray);;5.00;3.90
5 Simply Susational N (L. Stalbaum);;;3.70
Off 1:25 Time 1:55.3
Exacta (6-2) Paid $67.50.
Trifecta (6-2-5) Paid $510.00.
Pick 3 (1-5-6) Paid $142.50.
Superfecta (6-2-5-1) Paid $128.00.
Pick 5 (8-4-1-5-6) No Tickets.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
4 Southwind Tinker (Devaux);7.50;3.40;2.70
5 Ev’s Girl (P. Fluet);;3.20;2.50
3 Rc’s Lady Royale (T. Gale);;;4.00
Off 1:46 Time 1:59.1
Exacta (4-5) Paid $16.80.
Trifecta (4-5-3) Paid $68.50.
Superfecta (4-5-3-1) Paid $7.87.
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
4 Flow With Joe (Cappello);21.40;7.70;6.10
7 Keystone Dakota (Hckbne Jr);;36.20;5.60
2 Sellingthedream N (M. Beckwith);;;5.60
Off 2:10 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (4-7) Paid $226.50.
Trifecta (4-7-2) Paid $1,232.00.
Superfecta (4-7-2-3) Paid $152.80.
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Namje (J. Randall);2.60;2.10;2.10
4 Reckless Image (J. Devaux);;2.80;2.10
2 Guilty Desire (B. Dobson);;;2.70
Off 2:33 Time 1:58.2
Exacta (1-4) Paid $4.60.
Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid $8.10.
Superfecta (1-4-2-7) Paid $1.90.
Pick 3 (4-4-1) Paid $54.00.
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Morning Cam (Genois);17.60;5.40;4.60
1 Prove It Allnight (C. Long);;3.40;2.20
7 Northern Rein (DHuckbne-Miller);;;7.70
Off 2:54 Time 1:59.1
Exacta (2-1) Paid $54.00.
Trifecta (2-1-7) Paid $288.50.
Superfecta (2-1-7-5) Paid $97.10.
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
5 Thanks For Leaving (Stalbaum);3.30;2.40;2.10
3 Song Chapter (J. Devaux);;3.30;2.10
6 Blackjack (J. Derue);;;2.50
Off 3:17 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (5-3) Paid $7.70.
Trifecta (5-3-6) Paid $16.80.
Superfecta (5-3-6-1) Paid $1.35.
Pick 4 (4-1-2-5) Paid $185.00.
Late Double (2-5) Paid $27.00.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $235,002