Saratoga Harness Results
Saratoga Harness Results

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

8 Beautiful Brenda (Rybka);82.50;19.40;7.00

2 Sargent Pickel (B. Cross);;9.70;3.30

1 Psycho Cinderella (P. Fluet);;;2.10

Off 12:05 Time 2:01.2

Exacta (8-2) Paid $516.00.

Trifecta (8-2-1) Paid $1,184.00.

Superfecta (8-2-1-7) Paid $1,008.40.

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

4 Supreme Lady (Devaux);7.60;3.70;3.50

5 Optimum Lux (B. Dobson);;4.00;3.20

6 Too Cool To Fool (L. Stalbaum);;6.80

Off 12:24 Time 1:57.1

Exacta (4-5) Paid $31.00.

Trifecta (4-5-6) Paid $345.50.

Superfecta (4-5-6-1) Paid $70.10.

Daily Double (8-4) Paid $313.50.

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Bolt Ruler (P. Fluet);9.60;2.50;2.10

2 Kid Dynomite (B. Cross);;2.10;2.10

3 Strong Pulse (M. Whitcroft);;;3.60

Off 12:46 Time 1:58.3

Exacta (1-2) Paid $14.60.

Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $115.00.

Superfecta (1-2-3-7) Paid $20.35.

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

5 Conway Deli (B. Cross);12.00;4.00;2.70

6 Incredible Whiner (C. Long);;3.40;2.80

7 In A Godda Davita (P. Fluet);;;2.50

Off 1:08 Time 2:02.3

Exacta (5-6) Paid $35.40.

Trifecta (5-6-7) Paid $95.00.

Superfecta (5-6-7-3) Paid $13.42.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

6 Steve’s Hot Rod (D. Cappello);15.60;6.70;4.50

2 Nerve Of Steel N (S. Gray);;5.00;3.90

5 Simply Susational N (L. Stalbaum);;;3.70

Off 1:25 Time 1:55.3

Exacta (6-2) Paid $67.50.

Trifecta (6-2-5) Paid $510.00.

Pick 3 (1-5-6) Paid $142.50.

Superfecta (6-2-5-1) Paid $128.00.

Pick 5 (8-4-1-5-6) No Tickets.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

4 Southwind Tinker (Devaux);7.50;3.40;2.70

5 Ev’s Girl (P. Fluet);;3.20;2.50

3 Rc’s Lady Royale (T. Gale);;;4.00

Off 1:46 Time 1:59.1

Exacta (4-5) Paid $16.80.

Trifecta (4-5-3) Paid $68.50.

Superfecta (4-5-3-1) Paid $7.87.

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

4 Flow With Joe (Cappello);21.40;7.70;6.10

7 Keystone Dakota (Hckbne Jr);;36.20;5.60

2 Sellingthedream N (M. Beckwith);;;5.60

Off 2:10 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (4-7) Paid $226.50.

Trifecta (4-7-2) Paid $1,232.00.

Superfecta (4-7-2-3) Paid $152.80.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Namje (J. Randall);2.60;2.10;2.10

4 Reckless Image (J. Devaux);;2.80;2.10

2 Guilty Desire (B. Dobson);;;2.70

Off 2:33 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (1-4) Paid $4.60.

Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid $8.10.

Superfecta (1-4-2-7) Paid $1.90.

Pick 3 (4-4-1) Paid $54.00.

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Morning Cam (Genois);17.60;5.40;4.60

1 Prove It Allnight (C. Long);;3.40;2.20

7 Northern Rein (DHuckbne-Miller);;;7.70

Off 2:54 Time 1:59.1

Exacta (2-1) Paid $54.00.

Trifecta (2-1-7) Paid $288.50.

Superfecta (2-1-7-5) Paid $97.10.

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

5 Thanks For Leaving (Stalbaum);3.30;2.40;2.10

3 Song Chapter (J. Devaux);;3.30;2.10

6 Blackjack (J. Derue);;;2.50

Off 3:17 Time 1:58.1

Exacta (5-3) Paid $7.70.

Trifecta (5-3-6) Paid $16.80.

Superfecta (5-3-6-1) Paid $1.35.

Pick 4 (4-1-2-5) Paid $185.00.

Late Double (2-5) Paid $27.00.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $235,002

