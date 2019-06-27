1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

3 Cold Brew (S. Genois);16.00;4.70;3.70

2 Averys Hailstorm (B. Aldrich);;2.20;2.10

5 Abe’s Lady (J. Stark Jr);;;3.40

Off 12:05 Time 2:00.4

Exacta (3-2) Paid $26.20.

Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid $62.50.

Superfecta (3-2-5-1) Paid $7.42.

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

6 Wonderful World (J. Randall);7.50;3.40;2.40

7 Sweet You (B. Aldrich Jr);;3.70;2.40

5 Party Rockin (J. Devaux);;;2.90

Off 12:23 Time 1:54.2

Exacta (6-7) Paid $21.40.

Trifecta (6-7-5) Paid $48.60.

Superfecta (6-7-5-8) Paid $14.40.

Daily Double (3-6) Paid $51.50.

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

7 Xenia Onatopp (B.Cross);25.00;7.10;4.60

5 Katie Mae Cancook (BDobson);;2.90;2.30

8 Lady Elvis (J. Randall);;;3.90

Off 12:42 Time 1:55.4

Exacta (7-5) Paid $68.50.

Trifecta (7-5-8) Paid $236.00.

Superfecta (7-5-8-2) Paid $27.75.

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Grey Roots (Kimelman);6.70;3.70;2.80

3 Cornerd Beach (J. Randall);;5.40;3.40

5 Ham And Cheese (F. Coppola Jr);;;5.00

Off 1:02 Time 1:57.4

Exacta (1-3) Paid $27.80.

Trifecta (1-3-5) Paid $177.50.

Superfecta (1-3-5-4) Paid $45.10.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

6 Love Over Gold (J. Devaux);121.60;10.00;17.40

8 Sally De Vie (S. Rybka);;45.60;63.00

4 One Hand Keg Stand (B. Aldrich);;;6.30

Off 1:23 Time 1:56.3

Exacta (6-8) Paid $651.00.

Trifecta (6-8-4) Paid $1,869.25.

Pick 3 (7-1-6) Paid $733.00.

Pick 5 (3-6-7-1-6) No Tickets; Carryover Pool $2,654.43.

Superfecta (6-8-4-7) Paid $1,869.25.

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Spreester (J. Devaux);4.40;2.60;2.10

4 Sandy Sue (B. Dobson);2.40;2.20

2 Foxy Dame N (C. Long);2.40

Off 1:43 Time 1:55.0

Exacta (1-4) Paid $10.40.

Trifecta (1-4-2) No Tickets.

Superfecta (1-4-2-6) No Tickets.

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola);4.30;2.40;2.10

2 Mccovey Cove N (J. Randall);;2.80;2.10

5 Pancakes (B. Dobson);;;2.20

Off 2:07 Time 1:54.4

Exacta (1-2) Paid $9.90.

Trifecta (1-2-5) No Tickets.

Superfecta (1-2-5-7) No Tickets.

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

5 Victory Blitz (B. Walker);11.60;3.40;3.10

3 Ss Tys Aflyin (B. Dobson);;2.10;2.10

4 Sassy Massy (M. Whitcroft);;;3.90

Off 2:26 Time 1:58.2

Exacta (5-3) Paid $25.60.

Trifecta (5-3-4) Paid $143.50.

Superfecta (5-3-4-6) Paid $56.60.

Pick 3 (1-1-5) Paid $102.00.

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

3 Melanie’s Filly (Dobson);6.20;3.70;2.80

6 Pasultimatedelite N (J. Randall);;8.70;4.80

4 Under The Bus (B. Crawford);;;7.10

Off 2:46 Time 1:54.4

Exacta (3-6) Paid $79.50.

Trifecta (3-6-4) Paid $391.50.

Superfecta (3-6-4-7) Paid $96.80.

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

5 Gottalovemyshadow (J. Devaux);8.60;3.20;2.40

3 Tempus Seelster (B. Dobson);;2.80;2.40

7 Fanticipation (J. Randall);;;12.00

Off 3:07 Time 1:54.0

Exacta (5-3) No Tickets.

Trifecta (5-3-7) Paid $213.00.

Superfecta (5-3-7-6) Paid $44.75.

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

6 Robyn Camden (B. Dobson);2.50;2.10;2.10

5 Best Honey Hanover (J. Devaux);;3.20;2.60

3 Best American Chic (M. Spano);;;4.10

Off 3:26 Time 1:55.4

Exacta (6-5) Paid $5.50.

Trifecta (6-5-3) Paid $23.00.

Superfecta (6-5-3-7) Paid $6.60.

12TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Crazy Applejack (P. Fluet);6.60;3.10;2.50

7 Sevens Up (J. Randall);;4.30;4.90

2 We’re In Trouble (B. Aldrich Jr);;;5.70

Off 3:46 Time 2:00.0

Exacta (1-7) Paid $32.80.

Trifecta (1-7-2) Paid $193.50.

Superfecta (1-7-2-8) Paid $46.60.

Daily Double (6-1) Paid $7.50.

Pick 4 (3-5-6-1) Paid $36.88.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $400,661

