1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
3 Cold Brew (S. Genois);16.00;4.70;3.70
2 Averys Hailstorm (B. Aldrich);;2.20;2.10
5 Abe’s Lady (J. Stark Jr);;;3.40
Off 12:05 Time 2:00.4
Exacta (3-2) Paid $26.20.
Trifecta (3-2-5) Paid $62.50.
Superfecta (3-2-5-1) Paid $7.42.
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
6 Wonderful World (J. Randall);7.50;3.40;2.40
7 Sweet You (B. Aldrich Jr);;3.70;2.40
5 Party Rockin (J. Devaux);;;2.90
Off 12:23 Time 1:54.2
Exacta (6-7) Paid $21.40.
Trifecta (6-7-5) Paid $48.60.
Superfecta (6-7-5-8) Paid $14.40.
Daily Double (3-6) Paid $51.50.
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
7 Xenia Onatopp (B.Cross);25.00;7.10;4.60
5 Katie Mae Cancook (BDobson);;2.90;2.30
8 Lady Elvis (J. Randall);;;3.90
Off 12:42 Time 1:55.4
Exacta (7-5) Paid $68.50.
Trifecta (7-5-8) Paid $236.00.
Superfecta (7-5-8-2) Paid $27.75.
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Grey Roots (Kimelman);6.70;3.70;2.80
3 Cornerd Beach (J. Randall);;5.40;3.40
5 Ham And Cheese (F. Coppola Jr);;;5.00
Off 1:02 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-3) Paid $27.80.
Trifecta (1-3-5) Paid $177.50.
Superfecta (1-3-5-4) Paid $45.10.
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
6 Love Over Gold (J. Devaux);121.60;10.00;17.40
8 Sally De Vie (S. Rybka);;45.60;63.00
4 One Hand Keg Stand (B. Aldrich);;;6.30
Off 1:23 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (6-8) Paid $651.00.
Trifecta (6-8-4) Paid $1,869.25.
Pick 3 (7-1-6) Paid $733.00.
Pick 5 (3-6-7-1-6) No Tickets; Carryover Pool $2,654.43.
Superfecta (6-8-4-7) Paid $1,869.25.
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Spreester (J. Devaux);4.40;2.60;2.10
4 Sandy Sue (B. Dobson);2.40;2.20
2 Foxy Dame N (C. Long);2.40
Off 1:43 Time 1:55.0
Exacta (1-4) Paid $10.40.
Trifecta (1-4-2) No Tickets.
Superfecta (1-4-2-6) No Tickets.
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola);4.30;2.40;2.10
2 Mccovey Cove N (J. Randall);;2.80;2.10
5 Pancakes (B. Dobson);;;2.20
Off 2:07 Time 1:54.4
Exacta (1-2) Paid $9.90.
Trifecta (1-2-5) No Tickets.
Superfecta (1-2-5-7) No Tickets.
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
5 Victory Blitz (B. Walker);11.60;3.40;3.10
3 Ss Tys Aflyin (B. Dobson);;2.10;2.10
4 Sassy Massy (M. Whitcroft);;;3.90
Off 2:26 Time 1:58.2
Exacta (5-3) Paid $25.60.
Trifecta (5-3-4) Paid $143.50.
Superfecta (5-3-4-6) Paid $56.60.
Pick 3 (1-1-5) Paid $102.00.
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
3 Melanie’s Filly (Dobson);6.20;3.70;2.80
6 Pasultimatedelite N (J. Randall);;8.70;4.80
4 Under The Bus (B. Crawford);;;7.10
Off 2:46 Time 1:54.4
Exacta (3-6) Paid $79.50.
Trifecta (3-6-4) Paid $391.50.
Superfecta (3-6-4-7) Paid $96.80.
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
5 Gottalovemyshadow (J. Devaux);8.60;3.20;2.40
3 Tempus Seelster (B. Dobson);;2.80;2.40
7 Fanticipation (J. Randall);;;12.00
Off 3:07 Time 1:54.0
Exacta (5-3) No Tickets.
Trifecta (5-3-7) Paid $213.00.
Superfecta (5-3-7-6) Paid $44.75.
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
6 Robyn Camden (B. Dobson);2.50;2.10;2.10
5 Best Honey Hanover (J. Devaux);;3.20;2.60
3 Best American Chic (M. Spano);;;4.10
Off 3:26 Time 1:55.4
Exacta (6-5) Paid $5.50.
Trifecta (6-5-3) Paid $23.00.
Superfecta (6-5-3-7) Paid $6.60.
12TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Crazy Applejack (P. Fluet);6.60;3.10;2.50
7 Sevens Up (J. Randall);;4.30;4.90
2 We’re In Trouble (B. Aldrich Jr);;;5.70
Off 3:46 Time 2:00.0
Exacta (1-7) Paid $32.80.
Trifecta (1-7-2) Paid $193.50.
Superfecta (1-7-2-8) Paid $46.60.
Daily Double (6-1) Paid $7.50.
Pick 4 (3-5-6-1) Paid $36.88.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $400,661
