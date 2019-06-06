1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

2 Dancin Daisy (B. Dobson);3.20;2.20;2.10

5 American Sombrero (Coppola);;2.80;2.40

7 Xenia Onatopp (B. Cross);;;5.70

Off 12:06 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (2-5) Paid $7.00.

Trifecta (2-5-7) Paid $37.20.

Superfecta (2-5-7-1) Paid $8.62.

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

2 Windsun Brooklyn (Dobson);2.10;2.10;2.10

3 The Band K (M. Beckwith);;3.10;2.70

8 Blush (A. Chartrand);;;5.70

Off 12:25 Time 1:55.1

Exacta (2-3) Paid $6.00.

Trifecta (2-3-8) Paid $80.50.

Superfecta (2-3-8-7) Paid $20.80.

Daily Double (2-2) Paid $5.00.

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

2 Frenzie (J. Stark Jr);19.20;5.70;3.20

1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (F. Coppola);;2.50;2.10

5 West Liberty (B. Crawford);;;8.80

Off 12:42 Time 1:54.2

Exacta (2-1) Paid $34.00.

Trifecta (2-1-5) Paid $228.00.

Superfecta (2-1-5-3) Paid $30.75.

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

6 Miss Surreal (B. Aldrich);8.50;4.60;2.50

1 Raven Seelster (M. Beckwith);;6.00;2.20

Off 1:02 Time 1:58.0

Exacta (6-1) Paid $42.40.

Trifecta (6-1-5) Paid $67.50.

Superfecta (6-1-5-8) Paid $18.07.

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

6 Pancakes (B. Dobson);5.30;4.20;2.80

7 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;10.20;6.70

1 One Hand Keg Stand (Huckabone III);;;4.50

Off 1:24 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (6-7) Paid $46.40.

Trifecta (6-7-1) Paid $206.00.

Pick 3 (2-6-6) Paid $44.88.

Superfecta (6-7-1-3) Paid $91.25.

Pick 5 (2-2-2-6-6) Paid $164.25.

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Victoria Swan (B. Aldrich);18.40;6.40;3.30

5 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;2.80;2.30

2 Lady Macbeth (P. Fluet);;;3.80

Off 1:45 Time 1:57.0

Exacta (1-5) Paid $46.40.

Trifecta (1-5-2) Paid $178.00.

Superfecta (1-5-2-4) Paid $22.13.

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

7 Sandy Sue (B. Dobson);12.80;6.70;3.60

2 Barynya A (F. Coppola Jr);;5.50;3.10

3 Freeze Out (P. Fluet);;;3.70

Off 2:05 Time 1:53.3

Exacta (7-2) Paid $86.00.

Trifecta (7-2-3) Paid $311.50.

Superfecta (7-2-3-5) Paid $35.80.

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Cherry Bliss (J. Randall);3.70;2.60;2.10

4 Melanie’s Filly (B. Dobson);;2.80;2.20

2 Go Sandy Go (M. Beckwith);;;2.40

Off 2:27 Time 1:54.0

Exacta (1-4) Paid $12.40.

Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid $32.60.

Superfecta (1-4-2-5) Paid $4.73.

Pick 3 (1-7-1) Paid $78.00.

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

2 Mason Blues (G. Brunet);2.80;2.40;2.10

5 Assailant (M. Mc Givern);;18.40;3.80

Off 2:47 Time 1:59.2

Exacta (2-5) Paid $59.00.

Trifecta (2-5-3) Paid $83.50.

Superfecta (2-5-3-7) Paid $18.85.

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Robyn Camden (B. Dobson);2.10;2.10;2.10

5 Amazing Amanda (J. Randall);;11.80;6.50

Off 3:10 Time 1:54.1

Exacta (1-5) Paid $49.20.

Trifecta (1-5-2) Paid $173.50.

Superfecta (1-5-2-4) Paid $31.85.

Pick 4 (7-1-2-1) Paid $22.88.

Late Double (2-1) Paid $3.70.

Saratoga Raceway Handle $385,659

