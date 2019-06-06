1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
2 Dancin Daisy (B. Dobson);3.20;2.20;2.10
5 American Sombrero (Coppola);;2.80;2.40
7 Xenia Onatopp (B. Cross);;;5.70
Off 12:06 Time 1:56.0
Exacta (2-5) Paid $7.00.
Trifecta (2-5-7) Paid $37.20.
Superfecta (2-5-7-1) Paid $8.62.
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
2 Windsun Brooklyn (Dobson);2.10;2.10;2.10
3 The Band K (M. Beckwith);;3.10;2.70
8 Blush (A. Chartrand);;;5.70
Off 12:25 Time 1:55.1
Exacta (2-3) Paid $6.00.
Trifecta (2-3-8) Paid $80.50.
Superfecta (2-3-8-7) Paid $20.80.
Daily Double (2-2) Paid $5.00.
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
2 Frenzie (J. Stark Jr);19.20;5.70;3.20
1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (F. Coppola);;2.50;2.10
5 West Liberty (B. Crawford);;;8.80
Off 12:42 Time 1:54.2
Exacta (2-1) Paid $34.00.
Trifecta (2-1-5) Paid $228.00.
Superfecta (2-1-5-3) Paid $30.75.
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
6 Miss Surreal (B. Aldrich);8.50;4.60;2.50
1 Raven Seelster (M. Beckwith);;6.00;2.20
Off 1:02 Time 1:58.0
Exacta (6-1) Paid $42.40.
Trifecta (6-1-5) Paid $67.50.
Superfecta (6-1-5-8) Paid $18.07.
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
6 Pancakes (B. Dobson);5.30;4.20;2.80
7 The Bay Front (P. Fluet);;10.20;6.70
1 One Hand Keg Stand (Huckabone III);;;4.50
Off 1:24 Time 1:56.4
Exacta (6-7) Paid $46.40.
Trifecta (6-7-1) Paid $206.00.
Pick 3 (2-6-6) Paid $44.88.
Superfecta (6-7-1-3) Paid $91.25.
Pick 5 (2-2-2-6-6) Paid $164.25.
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Victoria Swan (B. Aldrich);18.40;6.40;3.30
5 Wicked Nick (B. Crawford);;2.80;2.30
2 Lady Macbeth (P. Fluet);;;3.80
Off 1:45 Time 1:57.0
Exacta (1-5) Paid $46.40.
Trifecta (1-5-2) Paid $178.00.
Superfecta (1-5-2-4) Paid $22.13.
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
7 Sandy Sue (B. Dobson);12.80;6.70;3.60
2 Barynya A (F. Coppola Jr);;5.50;3.10
3 Freeze Out (P. Fluet);;;3.70
Off 2:05 Time 1:53.3
Exacta (7-2) Paid $86.00.
Trifecta (7-2-3) Paid $311.50.
Superfecta (7-2-3-5) Paid $35.80.
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Cherry Bliss (J. Randall);3.70;2.60;2.10
4 Melanie’s Filly (B. Dobson);;2.80;2.20
2 Go Sandy Go (M. Beckwith);;;2.40
Off 2:27 Time 1:54.0
Exacta (1-4) Paid $12.40.
Trifecta (1-4-2) Paid $32.60.
Superfecta (1-4-2-5) Paid $4.73.
Pick 3 (1-7-1) Paid $78.00.
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
2 Mason Blues (G. Brunet);2.80;2.40;2.10
5 Assailant (M. Mc Givern);;18.40;3.80
Off 2:47 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (2-5) Paid $59.00.
Trifecta (2-5-3) Paid $83.50.
Superfecta (2-5-3-7) Paid $18.85.
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Robyn Camden (B. Dobson);2.10;2.10;2.10
5 Amazing Amanda (J. Randall);;11.80;6.50
Off 3:10 Time 1:54.1
Exacta (1-5) Paid $49.20.
Trifecta (1-5-2) Paid $173.50.
Superfecta (1-5-2-4) Paid $31.85.
Pick 4 (7-1-2-1) Paid $22.88.
Late Double (2-1) Paid $3.70.
Saratoga Raceway Handle $385,659
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.