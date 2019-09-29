1ST RACE
5 The Great Farini (Devaux);5.00;4.00;2.60
4 Winbak Noelle (B. Dobson);;6.40;3.20
1 It Aint The Whisky (J. Randall);;;2.10
Off 12:06 Time 1:57.1
Exacta (5-4) Paid 26.60.
Trifecta (5-4-1) Paid 61.50.
Superfecta (5-4-1-6) Paid 20.05.
2ND RACE
1 Notmeitsyou (P. Fluet);7.00;4.10;3.10
2 Rose Run Speedster (Devaux);;3.00;2.60
6 Alex The Great (F. Coppola);;;3.40
Off 12:24 Time 1:58.2
Exacta (1-2) Paid 23.40.
Trifecta (1-2-6) Paid 126.00.
Superfecta (1-2-6-3) Paid 32.55.
Daily Double (5-1) Paid 32.20.
3RD RACE
4 The Lindy Treaty (Devaux);4.00;2.60;2.30
8 Alvarez (J. Randall);;10.20;6.80
7 Darron Hall (B. Cross);;;4.80
Off 12:43 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (4-8) Paid 55.50.
Trifecta (4-8-7) Paid 693.00.
Superfecta (4-8-7-2) Paid 285.70.
4TH RACE
1 Slieve League (Beckwith);6.60;3.30;2.20
4 J S Peyton (J. Derue);;2.90;2.10
3 Too Much Man (B. Cross);;;2.20
Off 1:00 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (1-4) Paid 11.00.
Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid 25.80.
Superfecta (1-4-3-8) Paid 14.10.
5TH RACE
9 Riverofroyalty (F.Coppola);12.40;4.70;3.10
7 The Royal Poze (J. Devaux);;10.00;5.60
2 All That Dazzle (B. Cross);;;5.70
Off 1:19 Time 1:59.2
Exacta (9-7) Paid 144.00.
Trifecta (9-7-2) Paid 1,081.00.
Pick 3 (4-1-9) Paid 18.88.
Superfecta (9-7-2-5) Paid 337.70.
Pick 5 (5-1-4-1-9) Paid 270.50.
6TH RACE
2 New York Chrome (Derue);8.20;4.00;2.90
3 Aces And Eights (D. Daley);;3.90;2.60
4 I M Fishin (B. Dobson);;;3.00
Off 1:40 Time 1:58.1
Exacta (2-3) Paid 31.60.
Trifecta (2-3-4) Paid 127.00.
Superfecta (2-3-4-1) Paid 11.97.
7TH RACE
6 Mister Muscle (Beckwith);14.80;6.90;4.10
1 Uncle Leo (J. Devaux);;9.70;4.70
2 Silent Pine (B. Cooper);;;9.20
Off 2:00 Time 1:56.3
Exacta (6-1) Paid 125.00.
Trifecta (6-1-2) Paid 715.00.
Superfecta (6-1-2-3) Paid 118.25.
8TH RACE
3 Shake A Leg (Randall);4.10;3.20;2.30
1 College Krystal (B. Cross);;3.50;2.10
Off 2:20 Time 1:57.3
Exacta (3-1) Paid 14.20.
Trifecta (3-1-4) Paid 25.40.
Superfecta (3-1-4-5) Paid 9.07.
Pick 3 (2-6-3) Paid 100.00.
9TH RACE
2 Pittstop Emerald (Cross);8.40;3.90;2.50
4 Little Big Rigs (M. Beckwith);;3.00;2.30
3 Revrac Harbour (J. Derue);;;3.50
Off 2:47 Time 1:58.2
Exacta (2-4) Paid 18.60.
Trifecta (2-4-3) Paid 71.50.
Superfecta (2-4-3-5) Paid 28.15.
10TH RACE
1 True Muscle (Chartrand);6.90;3.80;2.40
3 Eternal Prince (P. Fluet);;4.90;2.80
4 Justice Jet (B. Dobson);;;2.70
Off 3:12 Time 1:57.4
Exacta (1-3) Paid 33.40.
Trifecta (1-3-4) Paid 138.00.
Superfecta (1-3-4-2) Paid 12.68.
Pick 4 (6-3-2-1) Paid 89.25.
Late Double (2-1) Paid 22.60.
Saratoga Raceway Handle 214,472
