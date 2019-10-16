1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Grandpa Erv (Long);22.40;11.40;9.30

7 Flyhawk Thriller (Fluet);;17.40;11.40

2 Roadshow Star (Chartrand);;;17.00

Exacta (1-7) Paid $223.00. Trifecta (1-7-2) Paid $2,146.00. Superfecta (1-7-2-4) Paid $260.40.

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Dramatist (Long);2.80;2.10;2.10

2 Doodad Hanover (Fluet);;2.90;3.00

3 Keystone Dakota (Huckabone Jr);;;6.10

Exacta (1-2) Paid $7.20. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $24.80. Superfecta

(1-2-3-4) Paid $6.20. Daily Double (1-1) Paid $38.20.

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

8 Pepin Hanover (Cappello Jr);24.20;8.00;6.90

1 The Magic Number (Long);;3.60;3.00

6 Ainsley Hanover (Coppola Jr);;;3.70

Exacta (8-1) Paid $77.50. Trifecta (8-1-6) Paid $511.00. Superfecta (8-1-6-2) Paid $57.25.

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

6 Sassy Massy (Whitcroft);20.20;7.80;5.40

7 Kapow (Fluet);;29.40;8.40

4 Travel Winner (Beckwith);;;2.60

Exacta (6-7) Paid $616.00. Trifecta (6-7-4) Paid $1,325.00. Superfecta (6-7-4-[ ]) Paid $56.00.

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

3 Rockin Party (Fluet);16.60;5.70;4.60

1 Justin Credible (Crawford);;4.70;3.30

6 Flem N Em N (Dobson);;;4.30

Exacta (3-1) Paid $37.60. Trifecta (3-1-6) Paid $93.50. Pick 3

(8-6-[ ]) Paid $44.38; Pick 3 (8-[ ]-3) Paid $32.00; Pick 3 ([ ]-6-3) Paid $18.25. Pick 5 (1-1-8-6-3) No Tickets; Carryover Pool $1,645.92. Superfecta (3-1-6-5) Paid $76.20.

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

4 Reckless Image (Dobson);5.30;3.50;2.90

1 Black Magic Storm (Cross);;10.60;10.80

2 Tina Rocks (Crawford);;;5.40

Exacta (4-1) Paid $62.00. Trifecta (4-1-2) Paid $237.00. Superfecta (4-1-2-6) Paid $38.20.

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Royal Lady (Beckwith);3.10;2.80;2.10

5 Song Chapter (Dobson);;6.70;2.40

4 Minor Obsession (Fluet);;;2.60

Exacta (1-5) Paid $17.40. Trifecta (1-5-4) Paid $68.00. Superfecta

(1-5-4-3) Paid $23.45.

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Fear (Crawford);2.90;2.20;2.10

2 Shoemaker Hanover (Dobson);;3.60;2.60

5 Darron Hall (Cross);;;3.10

Exacta (1-2) Paid $8.70. Trifecta (1-2-5) Paid $23.40. Superfecta

(1-2-5-4) Paid $2.63. Pick 3 (4-1-1) Paid $2.18.

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

4 Sweatntears (Coppola Jr);4.10;2.70;2.30

5 Dew Can Dew (Connor);;2.40;2.10

1 Fancy Knows (Huckabone III);;;2.60

Exacta (4-5) Paid $12.80. Trifecta (4-5-1) Paid $37.20. Superfecta

(4-5-1-7) Paid $8.63.

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

4 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);4.90;3.20;2.20

2 Touche' Away (Whitcroft);;6.10;3.60

1 Secretly Flashy (McGivern);;;2.60

Off: 2:55 Time: 2:01.4

Exacta (4-2) Paid $33.80. Trifecta (4-2-1) Paid $68.50. Superfecta

(4-2-1-7) Paid $20.38.

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Yachtsman (Crawford);3.60;2.40;2.10

6 Sociable (Dobson);;3.60;2.60

3 No Hablo Ingles (Beckwith);;;2.20

Exacta (1-6) Paid $10.80. Trifecta (1-6-3) Paid $23.40. Superfecta

(1-6-3-5) Paid $2.44. Daily Double (4-1) Paid $9.00. Pick 4 (1-4-4-1) Paid $8.80.

